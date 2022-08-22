ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruth Langsford returns to This Morning in a hot pink suit from the high street

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

While the dream team Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield remain on their summer break from This Morning, the show this week has been left very capable hands of ITV alumni Ruth Langsford and Ryan Clark.

No stranger to the breakfast show, Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes were part of the presenting team on This Morning for 15 years, stepping down from their Friday slot in November 2020. Now, she’s back and reunited with her TV show “son” and Big Brother star Rylan.

If one of the reasons you enjoy tuning in is because of the inspiration that the presenter’s outfits provide, you’ll be glad to know that Ruth is just as loved for her fashion choices as Holly, and often shares her looks on Instagram.

And for today, she’s maintained her sartorial status by “thinking pink” and donning a striking fuschia suit with a lilac tinted vest top underneath.

With hot pink and #Barbiecore everywhere at the moment, Ruth is bang on trend with her fashion-forward choice. And luckily, we’ve tracked down the exact pieces so you can shop her look.

Where is Ruth Langsford’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Ruth’s hot pink ensemble today hails from high street favourite Zara, with the matching blazer and trousers costing £69.99 and £45.99 respectively. Her pink-hued T-shirt is from Kettlewell Colours and costs £32 while her shoes are another high street find from Wallis, and are just £29.40.

Zara oversized blazer: £69.99, Zara.com

Bang on trend for this season, Ruth’s fuschia pink oversized blazer is a striking choice. With its a lapel collar, long sleeves with shoulder pads, it’s ideal for occasion wear while its hot pink finish taps into #Barbiecore for AW2. Front flap pockets and contrasting black front button fastening adds detailing. Throw over a LBD for evenings out or tone down the bright piece with jeans during the day.

Zara straight masculine trousers: £45.99, Zara.com

Think pink for this autumn and invest in the matching pair of Zara fuschia pink trousers. Cut into a masculine straight leg fit, the high-waist trousers feature smart front darts, front pockets and a false flap back pocket. There’s a front zip fly, inner button and metal hook fastening for extra practicality.

Kettlewell Colours scoop next T-shirt: £32, Kettlewellcolours.co.uk

Ruth’s top hails from Kettlewear, a British brand’s that USP is colour. Opting for a matching pink-hued shade, the scoop neck T-shirt is a great basic to throw on under suits, with jeans or layered under a dress. Made from cotton, the stretchy jersey fabric is sure to be comfortable.

Wallis effluence stiletto court: £29.40, Wallis.co.uk

Finishing off the ensemble, Ruth paired her bold suit look with a pair of understated stiletto court shoes from Wallis. The pink-hued camel colour compliments the fuschia colour of the suit while the pointed toe and sophisticated stiletto heel elevates the entire look.

Who is Ruth Langsford’s stylist for This Morning?

Amber Jackson – aka @amberstyledit on Instagram – is the fashion editor for This Morning and a stylist for ITV. She styles Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes and now Ruth Langsford in the fabulous outfits we see each day and compiles the pieces for the fashion segment on the show.

How does Ruth Langsford do her hair?

Maurice Flynn, aka Mauriceflynn on Instagram, is the hairstylist behind Ruth Langsford’s This Morning mane. He’s previously styled Ruth’s hair for magazine covers and often works with fellow This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes.

Where is Ruth Langsford from?

Ruth Langsford was born in Singapore and lived in five countries before the age of 10. She made her presenting debut in 1997 on The Really Useful Show , and has since mainly worked with ITV – often alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes. The power couple married in 2010 and live in Surrey.

