Officials: Floods kill 777 in Pakistan over last 2 months

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
 5 days ago

Flash floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains have killed 777 people across Pakistan over the last two months, officials said Monday, as rescuers backed by troops raced against time to evacuate thousands of marooned people.

Since June 14, rain and flooding have affected 1.8 million people, and 317,678 of them were still living in relief camps across the country, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. It said out of the 777 killed, about 300 were reported since Aug. 1.

Authorities are setting up more relief and medical camps in remote areas in flood-hit southwestern Baluchistan , southern Sindh and eastern Punjab provinces, where there is much damage.

Authorities said they had dispatched food, tents and other essential items to almost all those areas, where flood-affected people were waiting for the much-need help for the past week. However, videos circulating on social media suggest many people were still waiting for aid in flood-hit regions.

Floods have also damaged nearly 60,000 homes across Pakistan apart from washing away roads and damaging bridges. It has added problems for the rescuers to teach the flood-affected areas to help the victims.

The monsoon season runs from July through September in Pakistan.

