bocamag.com
Concert Review: The Black Keys in West Palm Beach
The Black Keys have been defying genre labels for the entirety of their 20-year span. Are they blues rock? Psychedelia? An indie-garage band with a penchant for raw rock ‘n’ roll guitar riffs and thunderous drum backbeats? Whatever you want to call them, at their Aug. 24 stop at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on their Dropout Boogie tour, The Black Keys were loud and raw, and at their absolute best.
Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
bocamag.com
YouFit to Debut Pickleball Courts in South Florida Locations
Fitness club chain YouFit is bringing pickleball courts to 12 of its South Florida gyms. The sport is becoming one of the fastest-growing athletic pastimes, and now players across Palm Beach, Dade and Broward will be able to partake at a YouFit location near them. The new indoor courts will...
bocamag.com
Gift-shopping Made Easy With These Great Local Boutiques
Over the years, my gift-giving has gone up a notch because I have friends who are very good gift-givers. Selecting the perfect gift for any occasion is an art, but it’s easier said than done. With online shopping platforms such as Etsy making it much easier to find unique novelty items, the search for that special item should be a breeze. However, if you’re not quite sure what you’re on the hunt for, sifting through those countless product pages is less than desirable. Ultimately, nothing compares to the in-store shopping experience. Plus, you’re supporting local businesses, an important piece of the fabric that makes any community stand out.
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida
A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).
From steak houses to sub shops these 18 Palm Beach County restaurants got perfect health inspections
For the weeks of August 15 through 21, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:. Waterstone Resort & Marina, Atlantic Ballroom, 999 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton. The Maui Spa & Wellness Center, 2100 NW Second Ave., Boca Raton. Chipotle Mexican Grill, 9930 Glades Road, Boca...
FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI
Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Here's The Best Italian Restaurant In Florida
Taste of Home found the best Italian restaurant in each state.
cbs12.com
Palm Beach Int'l among airports with highest percentage of cancellations, study shows
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach International Airport ranked in the top 10 in flight cancellation percentages in the country, according to a new study. Researchers with insurance company InsureMyTrip analyzed flight cancellation data from the Department of Transportation to compile a list of the airports with the highest cancelation percentage.
cw34.com
Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
islandernews.com
This Miami deli, with "The Jewban" on the menu, gets Michelin Guide honor and makes list of US best Jewish Delis
South Florida is home to the third largest Jewish population on the United States – behind New York and Los Angeles – so it is natural that a list of the Best Jewish Delis in the US includes a Miami location. But this is just not any Jewish...
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The winning ticket for the latest Fantasy 5 drawing was sold in Boynton Beach. The ticket, which is worth $178,041.99, was sold at the Publix on N Congress Avenue. The winning numbers were 19-21-28-31-36.
Palm Beach County Primary Election 2022: Track results here
. Results of Tuesday's primary elections in Palm Beach County and top races in Florida. School board ...
tornadopix.com
Whole Foods Market on its way to Boynton Beach
This real estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction with high demand for more housing, offices, and stores throughout the area. You can ask questions through this form or by e-mail [email protected], if you are wondering “what is being built there?” in your community. This is one of the latest projects.
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
Motorcyclist dies after being rear-ended by high-speed Tesla in Boca Raton
A motorcyclist who was rear-ended by another driver died of her injuries at Delray Medical Center early Friday. Ingrid Eva Noon, 51, of Boca Raton, was traveling west on Southwest 18th Street on her Kawasaki Vulcan, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 2 a.m., a Boca Raton man identified as Richard Dorfman was traveling at high speeds and didn’t see Noon on her ...
DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members accused of ‘incompetence and neglect of duty’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a grand jury up on its recommendation Friday afternoon to remove four Broward School Board members after a scathing report that accused them of having “engaged in acts of incompetence and neglect of duty.” The removals are effective immediately for the four sitting members: Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. The School Board members ...
Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Four Florida School Board Members From Office
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released four school board members from office and duties on Friday. DeSantis suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray, and Laurie Rich Levinson from office following the recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend
