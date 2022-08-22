ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

bocamag.com

Concert Review: The Black Keys in West Palm Beach

The Black Keys have been defying genre labels for the entirety of their 20-year span. Are they blues rock? Psychedelia? An indie-garage band with a penchant for raw rock ‘n’ roll guitar riffs and thunderous drum backbeats? Whatever you want to call them, at their Aug. 24 stop at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on their Dropout Boogie tour, The Black Keys were loud and raw, and at their absolute best.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocamag.com

YouFit to Debut Pickleball Courts in South Florida Locations

Fitness club chain YouFit is bringing pickleball courts to 12 of its South Florida gyms. The sport is becoming one of the fastest-growing athletic pastimes, and now players across Palm Beach, Dade and Broward will be able to partake at a YouFit location near them. The new indoor courts will...
FLORIDA STATE
bocamag.com

Gift-shopping Made Easy With These Great Local Boutiques

Over the years, my gift-giving has gone up a notch because I have friends who are very good gift-givers. Selecting the perfect gift for any occasion is an art, but it’s easier said than done. With online shopping platforms such as Etsy making it much easier to find unique novelty items, the search for that special item should be a breeze. However, if you’re not quite sure what you’re on the hunt for, sifting through those countless product pages is less than desirable. Ultimately, nothing compares to the in-store shopping experience. Plus, you’re supporting local businesses, an important piece of the fabric that makes any community stand out.
BOCA RATON, FL
Miami, FL
Florida Entertainment
Colorado State
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Miami, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida

A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI

Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
MIAMI, FL
Marc Shaiman
Alan Menken
Lindsay Lohan
Randy Rainbow
James Caan
Mel Gibson
Rob Reiner
Kathy Bates
Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
BOCA RATON, FL
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The winning ticket for the latest Fantasy 5 drawing was sold in Boynton Beach. The ticket, which is worth $178,041.99, was sold at the Publix on N Congress Avenue. The winning numbers were 19-21-28-31-36.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Whole Foods Market on its way to Boynton Beach

This real estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction with high demand for more housing, offices, and stores throughout the area. You can ask questions through this form or by e-mail [email protected], if you are wondering “what is being built there?” in your community. This is one of the latest projects.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
'Evidence of incompetence': Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
Motorcyclist dies after being rear-ended by high-speed Tesla in Boca Raton

A motorcyclist who was rear-ended by another driver died of her injuries at Delray Medical Center early Friday. Ingrid Eva Noon, 51, of Boca Raton, was traveling west on Southwest 18th Street on her Kawasaki Vulcan, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 2 a.m., a Boca Raton man identified as Richard Dorfman was traveling at high speeds and didn’t see Noon on her ...
BOCA RATON, FL
DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members accused of 'incompetence and neglect of duty'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a grand jury up on its recommendation Friday afternoon to remove four Broward School Board members after a scathing report that accused them of having “engaged in acts of incompetence and neglect of duty.” The removals are effective immediately for the four sitting members: Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. The School Board members ...
FLORIDA STATE

