ashlandsource.com
Ashland County commissioners accept $600,000 donation for new dog shelter
ASHLAND — The treasurer of the nonprofit spearheading construction of Ashland County’s new dog shelter had to double check who to write a $600,000 check out to on Thursday morning. “Is that made out to Ashland County Commissioners?” said Bill Harvey, treasurer of Homeward Bound Dog Shelter of...
ashlandsource.com
Electronic waste collection event coming to Ashland County in October
ASHLAND — Ashland County commissioners entered into a contract with a company that will on Oct. 1 accept residents’ unwanted electronics and TVs. Green Board IT has agreed to haul away Ashland County residents’ electronic waste for no more than $25,000 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Ashland County Fairgrounds.
ashlandsource.com
Hillsdale FFA draws 43 members to annual family picnic
JEROMESVILLE -- On Monday, Aug. 22, the Hillsdale FFA Chapter had its annual summer picnic at the Bill and Kim Rogers family residence. There were 43 members along with their families gathered to celebrate the end of summer and the beginning of a new school year. A potluck meal, directed by Zoey McBride, was enjoyed by the attendees.
ashlandsource.com
Forest FAQs Event Aims to Help Landowners Hit With Woodland Storm Damage
ASHLAND — This summer’s storms were touch on residents of Ashland and surrounding counties. From derechos to tornados to intense summer thunderstorms, Ashland County was on the receiving end of a lot of extreme weather this summer. Not only did homeowners have property and yard damage, but in...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Times-Gazette future questioned in wake of Gannett financial report
ASHLAND — The future of Ashland County’s paper of record, the Times-Gazette, is murky following the news of its parent company’s financial troubles and recent newsroom departures. Gannett’s second-quarter reports showed dismal losses financially, with important revenue sources down, costs up and a loss of $54 million...
ashlandsource.com
Jetstream: Shelby's early advantage leaves Lexington in its wake
Shelby broke to an early lead and topped Lexington 53-21 in Ohio high school football on August 26. Shelby jumped in front of Lexington 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Coburn Gallery’s “Flash” exhibition running Aug. 29 to Sept. 23
ASHLAND – “Flash,” an exhibition featuring collage works by 11 artists from across the U.S., will be on display at Ashland University’s Coburn Gallery (331 College Ave.) from Aug. 29 to Sept. 23, with an opening reception scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
ashlandsource.com
Early offense pushes Granville past Clear Fork
Clear Fork wouldn't go away, but Granville's early lead eventually stood up for a 16-8 verdict in Ohio high school football action on August 26. Granville drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Clear Fork after the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Danville tames Bucyrus' offense
Danville's impenetrable defense prompted a 42-0 blanking of Bucyrus for an Ohio high school football victory on August 26. Danville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Bucyrus after the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Tough tussle: Loudonville breaks free from Utica
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Loudonville nabbed it to nudge past Utica 19-13 in Ohio high school football on August 26. The Redskins took a 7-6 lead over the Red Birds heading to the halftime locker room.
ashlandsource.com
Week 2: Check out the Ashland-area high school football round up
ASHLAND COUNTY — Here's your weekly regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Ashland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Never a doubt: Ashland breezes...
ashlandsource.com
Carey outlasts Galion
Galion was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Carey prevailed 41-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Carey and Galion faced off on August 27, 2021 at Galion High School. For more, click here.
ashlandsource.com
OVI checkpoint set up Friday night on State Route 60 in Ashland County
ASHLAND – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced Friday that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 26. The checkpoint will be set up on State Route 60, in Vermillion Township, Ashland County. The...
ashlandsource.com
Don't call it a comeback: Triway overtakes Highland in showstopper
Triway staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 26-14 win over Highland in an Ohio high school football matchup. Highland started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Triway at the end of the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Stop sign: North Baltimore renders Crestline's offense pointless
North Baltimore's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Crestline 16-0 in Ohio high school football action on August 26. The first quarter gave North Baltimore a 16-0 lead over Crestline.
ashlandsource.com
Open Source: What's going on at the Wagon Wheel bar?
ASHLAND — A reader recently saw that the Wagon Wheel bar on Orange St. had a boarded-up window and a dumpster outside. They wondered if the bar was under new ownership, or if it was just under renovation.
ashlandsource.com
Sandusky woman killed in Friday morning crash with train
SANDUSKY -- A Sandusky woman was killed Friday morning in Erie County after the vehicle she was driving collided with a train, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Erica L. Alley, 36, of Sandusky, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 8 a.m. The incident took place on Campbell Street near North Depot Street in Sandusky.
ashlandsource.com
Colonel Crawford takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Lakota
Colonel Crawford was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 42-3 victory over Lakota at Colonel Crawford High on August 26 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Colonel Crawford a 14-3 lead over Lakota.
ashlandsource.com
Canfield ends the party for Bellevue
Canfield collected a solid win over Bellevue in a 28-12 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26. The Cardinals' offense darted in front for a 14-6 lead over the Redmen at halftime.
ashlandsource.com
Calvert uses explosive start to detonate Monroeville
The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Calvert used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Monroeville 35-8 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Calvert opened with a 20-0 advantage over Monroeville through the first quarter.
