JEROMESVILLE -- On Monday, Aug. 22, the Hillsdale FFA Chapter had its annual summer picnic at the Bill and Kim Rogers family residence. There were 43 members along with their families gathered to celebrate the end of summer and the beginning of a new school year. A potluck meal, directed by Zoey McBride, was enjoyed by the attendees.

JEROMESVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO