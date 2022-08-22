ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ashlandsource.com

Electronic waste collection event coming to Ashland County in October

ASHLAND — Ashland County commissioners entered into a contract with a company that will on Oct. 1 accept residents’ unwanted electronics and TVs. Green Board IT has agreed to haul away Ashland County residents’ electronic waste for no more than $25,000 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Ashland County Fairgrounds.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Hillsdale FFA draws 43 members to annual family picnic

JEROMESVILLE -- On Monday, Aug. 22, the Hillsdale FFA Chapter had its annual summer picnic at the Bill and Kim Rogers family residence. There were 43 members along with their families gathered to celebrate the end of summer and the beginning of a new school year. A potluck meal, directed by Zoey McBride, was enjoyed by the attendees.
JEROMESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Ashland, OH
Ashland, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Times-Gazette future questioned in wake of Gannett financial report

ASHLAND — The future of Ashland County’s paper of record, the Times-Gazette, is murky following the news of its parent company’s financial troubles and recent newsroom departures. Gannett’s second-quarter reports showed dismal losses financially, with important revenue sources down, costs up and a loss of $54 million...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Coburn Gallery’s “Flash” exhibition running Aug. 29 to Sept. 23

ASHLAND – “Flash,” an exhibition featuring collage works by 11 artists from across the U.S., will be on display at Ashland University’s Coburn Gallery (331 College Ave.) from Aug. 29 to Sept. 23, with an opening reception scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Early offense pushes Granville past Clear Fork

Clear Fork wouldn't go away, but Granville's early lead eventually stood up for a 16-8 verdict in Ohio high school football action on August 26. Granville drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Clear Fork after the first quarter.
GRANVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#General Health#Hospice Of North Central
ashlandsource.com

Danville tames Bucyrus' offense

Danville's impenetrable defense prompted a 42-0 blanking of Bucyrus for an Ohio high school football victory on August 26. Danville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Bucyrus after the first quarter.
DANVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Tough tussle: Loudonville breaks free from Utica

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Loudonville nabbed it to nudge past Utica 19-13 in Ohio high school football on August 26. The Redskins took a 7-6 lead over the Red Birds heading to the halftime locker room.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Week 2: Check out the Ashland-area high school football round up

ASHLAND COUNTY — Here's your weekly regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Ashland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Never a doubt: Ashland breezes...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Carey outlasts Galion

Galion was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Carey prevailed 41-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Carey and Galion faced off on August 27, 2021 at Galion High School. For more, click here.
GALION, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
ashlandsource.com

Sandusky woman killed in Friday morning crash with train

SANDUSKY -- A Sandusky woman was killed Friday morning in Erie County after the vehicle she was driving collided with a train, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Erica L. Alley, 36, of Sandusky, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 8 a.m. The incident took place on Campbell Street near North Depot Street in Sandusky.
SANDUSKY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Canfield ends the party for Bellevue

Canfield collected a solid win over Bellevue in a 28-12 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26. The Cardinals' offense darted in front for a 14-6 lead over the Redmen at halftime.
BELLEVUE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Calvert uses explosive start to detonate Monroeville

The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Calvert used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Monroeville 35-8 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Calvert opened with a 20-0 advantage over Monroeville through the first quarter.
MONROEVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy