Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationCar News | Celebrity NewsNew Orleans, LA
Related
bizneworleans.com
John R. Guenard Joins Flanagan Partners
NEW ORLEANS — Flanagan Partners has announced that John R. Guenard has joined the firm’s litigation and appellate teams. Guenard, in the firm’s New Orleans office, has experience in a variety of fields, including commercial disputes, civil and criminal appeals, and government investigations. He is a 2009 graduate of Tulane Law School, where he graduated first in his class and served as editor in chief of the Tulane Law Review. After law school, he clerked for the Hon. Edith Brown Clement on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and practiced law in Washington, D.C. and New Orleans. He is licensed to practice law in Louisiana, the District of Columbia and Illinois.
bizneworleans.com
Louisiana Medicaid Implementing New Payment Model for Hospitals
BATON ROUGE — From the Louisiana Department of Health:. Louisiana Medicaid has received approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to implement a new payment model for hospitals that is based on Medicaid use. The new payment model increases hospital supplemental payments and prioritizes maintaining adequate funding...
bizneworleans.com
Growing the New Orleans Population (and More)
At a time when there is considerable concern about people leaving the New Orleans region, one local institution is bucking the population outflow trend. Over the past few years, Children’s Hospital of New Orleans has attracted more than 200 of the nation’s top pediatric physicians to move to the area and work at the Hospital.
bizneworleans.com
New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity Hires Leo Marsh
NEW ORLEANS — Leo Marsh is the new advocacy and community engagement manager at New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity, where he. will work to raise awareness and resources to further affordable homeownership opportunities throughout the New Orleans area. Marsh recently retired from his position as AT&T’s regional director...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bizneworleans.com
Stuart Hall Welcomes Gelé and Burns
NEW ORLEANS — Stuart Hall School for Boys has welcomed Monica Sanusi Gelé as director of development. Gelé, who joins Stuart Hall from Ascension DePaul Foundation New Orleans, the fundraising entity for DePaul Community Health Centers, has more than 25 years of fundraising experience. Previously, she served as development director at both the Academy of the Sacred Heart and Holy Cross School. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., and is a certified fundraising executive. She will work closely with donors to provide opportunities to partner with Stuart Hall School for Boys and to invest in the mission of the school.
bizneworleans.com
IMTT Commits $1M to NOLA Coalition Efforts
NEW ORLEANS — International-Matex Tank Terminals, an 80-year-old New Orleans company, has announced a $1 million commitment to the NOLA Coalition, a new alliance focusing on community support for NOPD as well as youth services. IMTT’s donation – the largest to date for the NOLA Coalition – will support the second component, which is intended to drive positive generational change for young people in New Orleans. NOLA Coalition said it hopes to raise $15 million over the next three years for that purpose.
bizneworleans.com
BGR Wins National Research Awards, Welcomes New Board Member
NEW ORLEANS — From the Bureau of Governmental Research:. BGR received two research awards from the Governmental Research Association at a national conference held last month in Philadelphia. In addition, BGR recently welcomed Melanie Bronfin as a new member of its board of directors. National Awards. BGR received a...
bizneworleans.com
GNO Foundation Names Barnes VP of Communications and Public Affairs
NEW ORLEANS — Courtney Thomas Barnes will join the Greater New Orleans Foundation as vice president of communications and public affairs. She most recently served as the vice president of communications for Berni Consulting, where she developed communications strategies and focused on new business development. “We are thrilled to...
RELATED PEOPLE
bizneworleans.com
City Park Announces Transition to a Nonprofit Operator Model
NEW ORLEANS – A year and half after New Orleans City Park CEO Cara Lambright began her tenure, the 170-year-old park has announced big changes to the way it will be managed and operated. The City Park Improvement Association announced this week that it voted to approve a long-term...
bizneworleans.com
Operation Restoration Announces New Life Coach Lead
NEW ORLEANS — Kristy Laschober, an advocate for recovery and prison reform since her own release in 2017, is the new life coach lead for Operation Restoration. The New Orleans-based nonprofit supports women and girls impacted by incarceration to help them recognize their full potential, restore their lives and discover new possibilities.
bizneworleans.com
Entergy Completes Transmission Line Segment Over Mississippi River
JEFFERSON, La. – From Entergy:. Entergy Louisiana recently completed the Mississippi River transmission crossing from Avondale to Harahan. The rebuilt 230kV powerline segment, which includes a large tower on both sides of the river, was upgraded to withstand winds of up to 175 mph. Each tower stands around 475 feet and weighs approximately 658,000 pounds.
bizneworleans.com
New Orleans, Boston Musicians Collaborate to Improve Business Skills
NEW ORLEANS — From the Ella Project:. The Ella Project, the New Orleans Jazz Museum and the Arts & Business Council of Greater Boston have announced a new partnership to develop the music business skills and opportunities for musicians in New Orleans and Boston. Supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Ella Project is expanding its multi-week Crescendo program to audiences in both cities via Zoom, bringing in presenters from both communities and building in networking and idea sharing opportunities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bizneworleans.com
Gulf Coast Bank Announces Sponsorship of UNO Student Athletics
NEW ORLEANS – Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company and University of New Orleans Athletics have announced a new, two-year partnership agreement. The bank is paying an undisclosed sum to sponsor the school’s athletic department, and the bank will develop a series of interactive financial literacy classes to inform student athletes about credit, taxes, saving and investing. The education program is designed to help athletes as UNO Athletics ramps up its name image and likeness (NIL) programming.
bizneworleans.com
Salvation Army: Last-Minute Donations Allow Weekly Food Pantry to Continue
NEW ORLEANS – Earlier this week, the Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans announced it was facing a “dire food shortage” in its community food pantry. A spokesperson said that a significant uptick in requests for help and a decrease in food and financial donations nearly emptied the shelves that dozens of families, individuals and seniors rely on to keep food on the table.
bizneworleans.com
Stennis Director: Mississippi Should Be Proud of NASA’s Artemis I Mission
STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. — On Aug. 29, more than 100,000 visitors are expected to dot Florida’s “space coast” to watch the maiden launch of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis I mission. The flight is the first...
bizneworleans.com
Children’s Hospital Partners with Cleveland Clinic Imaging Institute
NEW ORLEANS – Children’s Hospital New Orleans and Cleveland Clinic have announced a new affiliation to expand access to board-certified pediatric radiology experts for children and families of New Orleans and Louisiana. Through the partnership, a team of 16 Cleveland Clinic pediatric and neuro-radiologists will supplement the existing Children’s Hospital New Orleans pediatric radiology team. The Cleveland Clinic team will work in collaboration with Children’s New Orleans-based board-certified pediatric radiologists so that all Children’s Hospital New Orleans locations have 24/7 access to pediatric fellowship-trained radiologists.
Comments / 1