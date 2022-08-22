Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Places to Donate Used Books in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
kiss951.com
This Nearby Charlotte City is the Best to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend In
It is one of the biggest annual celebrations in the USA, honoring workers and their achievements. With Labor Day just around the corner, there are plenty of great deals that can be found around the country. A list of the top 5 US cities to visit this Labour Day weekend has been compiled by Booking.com.
tornadopix.com
What to know: Lowe’s opens Charlotte Pro Fulfillment Center
Lowe’s chose Charlotte as the first fulfillment center only for professional clients, creating 40 jobs. The 200,000-square-foot facility opened this month at 7800 Tuckaseegee Road, the Morrisville-based home improvement company reported Wednesday in a statement to The Charlotte Observer. The West Charlotte location is located off Interstate 85, near Interstate 485.
Kurt Busch to miss start of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs while recovering from brain injury
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — NASCAR champion Kurt Busch will miss the start of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs as he continues to recover from a brain injury sustained in a crash at Pocono last month, the driver announced Thursday. Busch has been out of his No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing since […]
foxwilmington.com
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted at Bank of America Stadium
CHARLOTTE – At 6:29 p.m. during pregame warmups, Bank of America Stadium went into a shelter-in-place protocol. In accordance with the Panthers’ inclement weather policy, fans in the stands have been asked to take shelter in the concourses, and players and staff have exited the field. When lightning...
abccolumbia.com
Gamecock great Jadeveon Clowney to have jersey retired
Jadeveon Clowney, a two-time first-team All-American and All-SEC selection and the 2012 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, will have his jersey retired in ceremonies at halftime of South Carolina’s Sept. 3 game at Williams-Brice Stadium against Georgia State. “We are excited to honor one of our greatest Gamecock...
Tensions flare among Charlotte City Council members-elect
They aren't voting on this until they get sworn in on Sept. 6, but sparks started flying on Twitter Friday morning with a cryptic tweet from Lawana Slack-Mayfield.
Charlotte Stories
Here’s When Fall Colors Are Predicted To Peak in North Carolina in 2022
North Carolina’s 2022 fall colors are expected to be some of the brightest and most beautiful in years. The average temperature this year is 54.23°F degrees, which is the 5th warmest year on record, according to NOAA. This year has also been the wettest year on record with a total of 29.04″ of rain, which will result in a slightly later and brighter fall color season.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina
Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
scoopcharlotte.com
Vests and Sleeveless Sweaters, ‘Leather’ and Creamy Neutrals. Get Ready for a QC Fall with KK Bloom
Girls in the know have been snapping up the cute Fall stuff for a couple of weeks now ~ but you’re not too late to get in on the game. We shopped one of our faves on Selwyn Ave, KK BLOOM, for transitional weights and colors for Charlotte’s still warm early Autumn weeks. (Many is the Halloween party that we’ve had to wear a sleeveless top…) KKB has lots of cute things in store and online right now:
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Aug. 26, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High school football season continues to wind back up, and the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is back with scores and highlights for Friday Night Frenzy!. The 2022 season is already underway for some schools across the Charlotte area, and we'll bring you a look at games each week! From the best touchdowns to incredible interceptions, Friday Night Frenzy gets you a closer look at the action on the turf!
WCNC
3 exercises to strengthen your lower back
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's no denying over the past few years - we've all been sitting a lot. As a result out backs have become weaker. Here to help us rebuild and strengthen our core is fitness trainer Asun Peterson. “Asun” Peterson is a celebrity personal trainer and has...
kiss951.com
Winter is Coming to Charlotte and The Farmers Almanac Says Snow is Too
Winter is coming to Charlotte and the Farmers Alamanac says snow is coming too. The summer heat will be around for a while…But that will eventually go away. As November rolls around, the days will be shorter and the weather will turn colder. According to the Farmers Almanac the...
carolinajournal.com
Centene cancels Charlotte HQ plans amid lawsuits and remote work trend
The Centene Corporation, a provider of managed health care services, has backed out of plans to move its east coast regional headquarters to Charlotte. Centene is a $35 billion company, and its $1 billion Charlotte campus was nearly complete after a year of construction. This announcement comes as Centene settled...
WBTV
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.
kiss951.com
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
businesstodaync.com
Lakefront Cornelius home hits market at $16 million, a record
Aug. 25. A 15,000-square-foot home at 18019 Harbor Light in Cornelius has come on the market at $16 million – the highest-priced listing for a home not just in Lake Norman, but the entire Charlotte market. Michelle Rhyne of Premier Sotheby’s International in Cornelius has the listing. “This...
Matt Araiza won’t play Friday following rape allegations
Bills punter Matt Araiza will not play in Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, a source confirmed to News 4.
wccbcharlotte.com
Governor Cooper Appoints News DA For Cabarrus County
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Friday, Governor Roy Cooper announced the appointment of Ashlie Shanley to serve as District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 25, serving Cabarrus County. Officials say she will fill the seat to be vacated by the Honorable Roxann L. Vaneekhoven, who is retiring at the end of...
Belk suing former CEO for ‘deception,’ stealing employees
After Patel stepped down as CEO in May, he was almost immediately hired as a chief operating officer for GameStop.
Video shows passengers throwing punches in Denver airport brawl
New video shows a group of people getting into a fight in the middle of a Denver airport train.
