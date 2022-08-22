VinylSonic is Kickstarting a sleek record player and cleaner to great success. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. If you're going to actually play your records, it's well worth investing in a cleaning system of some type. This ultrasonic cleaner is raising hundreds of thousands of dollars on Kickstarter, and they're promising a detergent-free cleaning system that cleans and dries your records so they can maintain their excellent sound.

LIFESTYLE ・ 21 HOURS AGO