Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
New Bank in the Sweetgrass Community!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast
There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
Out #ForMak: Helping Keep Cheyenne Kids Safe on 1st Day of School
The school bells start ringing again on August 24 here in Cheyenne. Students throughout the city will cross the street in droves, running up to the school doors to begin a new year. But in the wake of the school year starting, many parents and community members are remembering the loss of Makaili James Evans, who tragically died while crossing the street to McCormick Junior High on November 5, 2021.
The Lincoln In Downtown Cheyenne Adds Two More Concerts!
The music calendar for The Lincoln in Downtown Cheyenne keeps extending and growing as the venue announced two more shows added for 2022. This is pretty exciting if you're a fan of live music, and I'll always say this, we need to see every show we can that comes through Cheyenne so when big acts look at Cheyenne, they'll know they can come here and get a crowd. We need Cheyenne to be a music city of the west.
And Meow This! New Animal Hospital To Open In Cheyenne Saturday
It's really nice to have options when your four-legged friend isn't feeling so hot or is having an emergency. Starting Saturday, we're going to have a brand new Animal Hospital to serve Cheyenne and our beloved pets. Prairie Hills Animal Hospital will be open for business this Saturday. Dr. Amanda...
Cheyenne Arts Celebration Returns Later This Month
We're two weeks removed from Cheyenne Frontier Days, I know we did a lot of resting up with so much going on, we recovered some for Fridays On The Plaza, but now, it's time to look at the events calendar and figure out when the next big shindig in Cheyenne is happening.
CFD Weekend Part 2! Here’s What’s Happening In Cheyenne.
Coming in hot with weekend number deux for Cheyenne Frontier Days, the city of Cheyenne is going to be running hot! We have concerts, shows and more all weekend. There's no telling what you'll run into this weekend, so let's give it a go!. Cheyenne Little Theatre Presents The 66th...
Y95 Country, KCGY-FM , plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com
