Greenburgh, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Serious accident has Route 9 closed in Town of Poughkeepsie

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A serious motor vehicle accident on Route 9 (South Road) at approximately 1:30 p.m. has the southbound lanes closed. The Town of Poughkeepsie police are advising motorists to avoid traveling south on Route 9/South Road between Spackenkill Road and Anthony Drive, near Texas Roadhouse. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

NY Police Issue Important Warning for Wide Loads on Highways

I couldn't believe what I was seeing as I drove with my wife on Route 17 on the way to Ithaca, NY this past weekend. It was so huge it looked like a cartoon, but as we got closer we could finally see the reality of the situation: a MASSIVE quarry truck was being towed, sandwiched between a parade of vehicles with flashing "wide load" signs.
ITHACA, NY
Bronx, NY
Yonkers, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Greenburgh, NY
Greenburgh, NY
PIX11

Car crashes into kitchen of Long Island home: cops

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A car slammed into the kitchen of a Long Island house early Thursday, according to police, who arrested the driver for allegedly fleeing the scene. The 2019 Volkswagen Golf launched off of Hempstead Turnpike and into a home on Stratford Green around 2:25 a.m. in Farmingdale, crashing through a kitchen wall, […]
FARMINGDALE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Anthony Pancione

Anthony Pancione, 75, passed away quietly at home on Thursday, August 25, 2022. A resident of Pawling, NY since 1978, he was formerly from the Bronx where he was born and raised, attending DeWitt Clinton High School located in the North Bronx. Born on August 7, 1947, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Josephine (Perelli) Pancione. On December 2, 1967, he married the love of his life and childhood sweetheart Elda Bochicchio also from the Bronx at Our Lady of Pity Church; she survives at home.
PAWLING, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ten injured in four car pile-up

TOWN OF GOSHEN – A four-car crash on Route 17 westbound at exit 125 in the Town of Goshen Thursday evening resulted in a total of 10 people being injured, first responders at the scene said. The collision, just before 9 p.m., brought out emergency services personnel from Hatzolah...
GOSHEN, NY
#Sprain Brook Parkway#Traffic Accident#The New York State Police#Greenburgh Paramedics#Dodge Durango
PIX11

Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
BRONX, NY
HuntingtonNow

Utility Worker Trimming Trees Killed in Fall

Updated: A utility worker trimming trees was killed Tuesday afternoon when he fell from a bucket truck, Suffolk County police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, an employee of ARS Corp. Services and a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island, was trimming trees around utility lines in front of 777 Park Ave., Huntington Station when he fell approximately 20 feet from an extended bucket truck at approximately 1:55 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Man killed in crash in Highland

New York State Police (NYSP) investigated a deadly crash on Friday in the town of Highland. Troopers say a 2022 Subaru-RX lost control on State Route 55 and crashed into an embankment.
theharlemvalleynews.net

New York State police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Highland

New York State police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Highland. On August 19, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m. state police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on State Route 55 in the town of Highland. Initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Subaru-RX, operated by Jason Reed Jr, age 22 from Port Jervis, NY was traveling on SR 55 when for unknown reasons lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway off the north shoulder and struck an embankment. The operator of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle. When troopers arrived, EMS were performing life saving measures on Reed. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene The passenger in the vehicle, Michael Denlinger, age 21 was injured and transported via ambulance to Garnet Medical Center in Orange County. Denlinger was treated for a head injury and later released.
HIGHLAND, NY
hudsontv.com

Route 440 Closure Update For Jersey City & Bayonne

**THIS STORY CONTAINS NEW INFORMATION The City of Jersey City has informed the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management that there will be NO CLOSURE of Route 440 this weekend. The Bayonne OEM says the repair work will begin early next week. Beginning, Monday, August 29th at 10am, Route 440 will...
BAYONNE, NJ
PIX11

5 people injured in a house fire in the Bronx: FDNY

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Five people were injured in a residential fire in the Bronx Tuesday morning, officials said. The blaze was reported on the first floor of a two-story home at 1150 Fteley Ave. in Soundview at around 9:30 a.m., and was under control about half an hour later, according to the FDNY. […]
BRONX, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash

Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 11:10 p.m. Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a driver in Oakdale last night. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, at approximately 11:10 p.m. when...
OAKDALE, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Accused drunk driver hits 16 vehicles on Paterson, NJ street

PATERSON – A drunk driver left a trail of destruction on a Paterson street after hitting and damaging approximately 16 cars on Saturday night, police said. The driver of a pickup truck went eastbound on 16th Avenue between Straight Street and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. and struck the vehicles parked along the one-way street, Paterson police told NBC 4 New York.
PATERSON, NJ

