Mid-Hudson News Network
Serious accident has Route 9 closed in Town of Poughkeepsie
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A serious motor vehicle accident on Route 9 (South Road) at approximately 1:30 p.m. has the southbound lanes closed. The Town of Poughkeepsie police are advising motorists to avoid traveling south on Route 9/South Road between Spackenkill Road and Anthony Drive, near Texas Roadhouse. The...
NY Police Issue Important Warning for Wide Loads on Highways
I couldn't believe what I was seeing as I drove with my wife on Route 17 on the way to Ithaca, NY this past weekend. It was so huge it looked like a cartoon, but as we got closer we could finally see the reality of the situation: a MASSIVE quarry truck was being towed, sandwiched between a parade of vehicles with flashing "wide load" signs.
Long Island driver killed when vehicle swerves to avoid rear-end crash: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island driver was killed when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle that had swerved into his lane to avoid rear-ending another vehicle, police said. The fatal crash happened in front of 164 West Main Street in Babylon around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. […]
Boy, 16, arrested in shooting death of Bronx NYCHA worker
Police arrested a teen boy in connection to the fatal shooting of a NYCHA worker in the Bronx last week, authorities said.
Car crashes into kitchen of Long Island home: cops
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A car slammed into the kitchen of a Long Island house early Thursday, according to police, who arrested the driver for allegedly fleeing the scene. The 2019 Volkswagen Golf launched off of Hempstead Turnpike and into a home on Stratford Green around 2:25 a.m. in Farmingdale, crashing through a kitchen wall, […]
Police: Bronx man dies in fiery car crash on Sprain Brook Parkway
A 22-year-old Bronx man was killed in a fiery car crash in Westchester County early Sunday morning, police say.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Obituary, Anthony Pancione
Anthony Pancione, 75, passed away quietly at home on Thursday, August 25, 2022. A resident of Pawling, NY since 1978, he was formerly from the Bronx where he was born and raised, attending DeWitt Clinton High School located in the North Bronx. Born on August 7, 1947, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Josephine (Perelli) Pancione. On December 2, 1967, he married the love of his life and childhood sweetheart Elda Bochicchio also from the Bronx at Our Lady of Pity Church; she survives at home.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ten injured in four car pile-up
TOWN OF GOSHEN – A four-car crash on Route 17 westbound at exit 125 in the Town of Goshen Thursday evening resulted in a total of 10 people being injured, first responders at the scene said. The collision, just before 9 p.m., brought out emergency services personnel from Hatzolah...
Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
Utility Worker Trimming Trees Killed in Fall
Updated: A utility worker trimming trees was killed Tuesday afternoon when he fell from a bucket truck, Suffolk County police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, an employee of ARS Corp. Services and a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island, was trimming trees around utility lines in front of 777 Park Ave., Huntington Station when he fell approximately 20 feet from an extended bucket truck at approximately 1:55 p.m.
Man killed in crash in Highland
New York State Police (NYSP) investigated a deadly crash on Friday in the town of Highland. Troopers say a 2022 Subaru-RX lost control on State Route 55 and crashed into an embankment.
'Mortar-style' firework strikes LI man, 67, in face
Suffolk County police are investigating after a 67-year-old-man man was seriously injured by a firework on Long Island Sunday night.
theharlemvalleynews.net
hudsontv.com
Route 440 Closure Update For Jersey City & Bayonne
**THIS STORY CONTAINS NEW INFORMATION The City of Jersey City has informed the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management that there will be NO CLOSURE of Route 440 this weekend. The Bayonne OEM says the repair work will begin early next week. Beginning, Monday, August 29th at 10am, Route 440 will...
Boy Seriously Injured In Crash Causing Hours-Long Closure Of Long Island Expressway In Suffolk
A man who was allegedly driving drunk was arrested following a crash that seriously injured a 9-year-old boy and caused an hours-long closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway. It took place in Suffolk County around 1:50 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22 in Farmingville. According to Suffolk County Police,...
5 people injured in a house fire in the Bronx: FDNY
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Five people were injured in a residential fire in the Bronx Tuesday morning, officials said. The blaze was reported on the first floor of a two-story home at 1150 Fteley Ave. in Soundview at around 9:30 a.m., and was under control about half an hour later, according to the FDNY. […]
suffolkcountynews.net
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash
Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 11:10 p.m. Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a driver in Oakdale last night. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, at approximately 11:10 p.m. when...
Man Driving Drunk With Kids In SUV Crashes Into 3 Vehicles In Franklin Square, Police Say
A man is facing charges after police said he drove while intoxicated with a woman and two teenagers in the vehicle and crashed into three parked vehicles on Long Island. Ramon Oliveras, age 46, of Fresh Meadows, Queens, was arrested following the crash in Franklin Square at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Nassau County Police Department said.
Lane Closures Expected For Stretch Of Highway In Rockland County
Officials are advising motorists to expect lane closures on a stretch of a Hudson Valley highway. The New York State Department of Transportation said Rockland County motorists should plan for lane closures on Route 59 eastbound and westbound between Route 303 in Clarkstown and Route 9W in Orangetown. The lane...
Accused drunk driver hits 16 vehicles on Paterson, NJ street
PATERSON – A drunk driver left a trail of destruction on a Paterson street after hitting and damaging approximately 16 cars on Saturday night, police said. The driver of a pickup truck went eastbound on 16th Avenue between Straight Street and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. and struck the vehicles parked along the one-way street, Paterson police told NBC 4 New York.
