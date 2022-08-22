Read full article on original website
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: ALARM STOPS BURGLARY IN PROCESS, THIEVES REACH SPEEDS OVER 100 mph ESCAPING
This morning at 1:30 am, patrols responded to a residence on Palmetto Court for a report of a burglary in progress. Three suspects, driving a black BMW SUV with New York license plates, entered the homes garage after throwing a rock through a window. The homeowner activated an audible alarm and the suspects fled the residence.
ocscanner.news
MONMOUTH BEACH: TWO PEDESTRIANS STRUCK BY CAR
At 8:04 PM last night officers from the Monmouth Beach Police Department and the Sea Bright Police Department responded to the intersection of Ocean Avenue (Rt 36) and Seacrest Road for a report of multiple pedestrians stuck by a vehicle. On arrival two pedestrians were found to have been struck by a vehicle. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The accident is under investigation by Ptl. Golembieski and Det. Duerkes.
ocscanner.news
KEANSBURG: DRIVER OF STOLEN CAR LEADS MULTIPLE POLICE JURISDICTIONS ON CHASE
On 8/22/22 around 1:45AM Keansburg Police notified surrounding police agencies about a vehicle theft that just occurred in their jurisdiction. A short time later, Holmdel officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled and was pursued through Holmdel, Hazlet, Keyport and Middletown. The driver ultimately crashed in Red Bank and ran from the scene. The suspect was located and arrested by Red Bank PD. He was identified as Kenneth Siriboe, age 18 of Keansburg. Siriboe was charged with numerous criminal offenses and was lodged in the Monmouth County Correction Institution.
ocscanner.news
ocscanner.news
POINT PLEASANT: NJSP RESCUE 11 PASSENGERS FROM SINKING BOAT
On August 14, several troopers rescued 11 passengers from a sinking vessel in Point Pleasant, Ocean County. At approximately 4:24p.m., Sergeant First Class Christopher Kochman, along with Troopers Michael Sugzda, Kristofer Buonomo, Francis Morris, and Luke Drazdik of Point Pleasant Station observed a vessel in distress in the Point Pleasant Canal.
