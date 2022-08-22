ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MONMOUTH BEACH: TWO PEDESTRIANS STRUCK BY CAR

At 8:04 PM last night officers from the Monmouth Beach Police Department and the Sea Bright Police Department responded to the intersection of Ocean Avenue (Rt 36) and Seacrest Road for a report of multiple pedestrians stuck by a vehicle. On arrival two pedestrians were found to have been struck by a vehicle. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The accident is under investigation by Ptl. Golembieski and Det. Duerkes.
MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ
Forked River, NJ mans attempted car burglary spree in Lacey, NJ serves as cautionary tale for you

The quest of a Forked River man to commit multiple crimes within the confines of the township has landed him in the Ocean County Jail where he faces multiple charges. The myriad of crimes and charges facing the suspect was announced on Wednesday by Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Paterson Detectives Seize Five Guns, Three In One Car

Three young occupants of a car stopped by Paterson detectives were each found toting guns during a three-day period in which city investigators seized five firearms altogether. The seizures began after Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, Suquan Gary, Joseph Aboyoun, and Mustafa Dombayci saw a drug deal go down in the 80...
PATERSON, NJ
KEANSBURG: DRIVER OF STOLEN CAR LEADS MULTIPLE POLICE JURISDICTIONS ON CHASE

On 8/22/22 around 1:45AM Keansburg Police notified surrounding police agencies about a vehicle theft that just occurred in their jurisdiction. A short time later, Holmdel officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled and was pursued through Holmdel, Hazlet, Keyport and Middletown. The driver ultimately crashed in Red Bank and ran from the scene. The suspect was located and arrested by Red Bank PD. He was identified as Kenneth Siriboe, age 18 of Keansburg. Siriboe was charged with numerous criminal offenses and was lodged in the Monmouth County Correction Institution.
KEANSBURG, NJ
Pair Charged In Jersey Shore Shooting Death: Prosecutor

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, authorities said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
FREEHOLD: TWO ASBURY PARK MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING A LAKEWOOD MAN

Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
POINT PLEASANT: NJSP RESCUE 11 PASSENGERS FROM SINKING BOAT

On August 14, several troopers rescued 11 passengers from a sinking vessel in Point Pleasant, Ocean County. At approximately 4:24p.m., Sergeant First Class Christopher Kochman, along with Troopers Michael Sugzda, Kristofer Buonomo, Francis Morris, and Luke Drazdik of Point Pleasant Station observed a vessel in distress in the Point Pleasant Canal.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Man, 31, Charged With Killing His Dad: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has been arrested and charged with killing his father in the home they shared, authorities said. Kenneth Knapp, Jr., of Matawan, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree desecration of human remains in connection with the death of Kenneth Knapp Sr., 58, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
