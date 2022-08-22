Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Argentina extends biofuel blend rate to avoid gas import increase
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 24 - The Argentine government on Wednesday extended its 12.5% biodiesel blend rate to avoid fuel import increases, having first increased it in June from 5%. Argentina heavily relies on imports to meet its fuel demand, costing it valuable foreign currency, which is already in low supply and which the government is trying to hold on to amid sky-high inflation in the country.
Agriculture Online
U.S. retracts agriculture data after faulty release sends traders scrambling
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department retracted weekly commodities export data it had released earlier on Thursday after a technical misstep left traders scrambling and caused uncertainty in the futures markets. The government said in a statement a new system to publish the weekly export sales report...
Agriculture Online
Demand for gasoline, ethanol in Brazil on an uptrend but still below 2019 levels -S&P
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Recent tax cuts in Brazil should gradually boost demand for gasoline and ethanol in Brazil through year end, but not enough to reach pre-pandemic levels, S&P Global Commodity Insights said on Wednesday. In its fresh Latin American Oil Market Forecast report, the financial information provider said...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-India considers curbs on exports of 100% broken rice
MUMBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest rice exporter, is considering whether to restrict exports of 100% broken rice, government and industry officials told Reuters on Friday, after the paddy area has been reduced by a lack of rainfall. The potential export curbs could lift rice prices globally...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans end higher on U.S. export demand, crop uncertainty
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Friday on export demand and uncertainty over the size of the upcoming U.S. harvest, analysts said. * Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures settled up 30 cents at $14.61-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $14.2 higher at $428.50 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil jumped 0.97 cent to 66.88 cents per lb. * After the close of trading, advisory service Pro Farmer projected that farmers would harvest a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 51.7 bushels per acre. * The USDA's most recent forecast, issued on Aug. 12, called for a soybean harvest of 4.531 billion bushels, with average yields seen at 51.9 bushels per acre. * Farmers said U.S. growing areas still need good weather before harvest to produce a large crop. * Exporters struck deals to sell 146,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown buyers, the USDA said. This week the agency also reported U.S. soy sales totalling 627,000 tonnes to China. (Reporting by Tom Polansek;)
Agriculture Online
Record subsidies but weaker ag sector during pandemic year
Farmers faced higher expenses and earned less money from their crops and livestock than initially expected in 2020, due to market disruptions caused by the pandemic, said a USDA COVID-19 working paper. By many standards, such as debt-to-asset ratio, the financial strength of the sector softened in 2020, despite $45.7 billion in federal subsidies — the largest ever — said USDA economists.
Agriculture Online
Trimble, Claas to develop next-gen precision system for Claas ag equipment
Trimble and Claas have developed a strategic alliance that will enable them to create the next generation precision farming system for Claas tractors, combines, and forage harvesters. The system is designed to offer one common user interface to reduce the complexities of using separate displays with different user interfaces in the cab.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn firms for sixth session in a row; soy weak, wheat strong
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures steadied after hitting their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday, underpinned by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods limited how big the fall harvest will be, traders said. Wheat futures were strong, notching...
Agriculture Online
Crop tour finds lower western Iowa corn yields vs 2021
SPENCER, Iowa, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Corn yield prospects in Western Iowa are lower than last year, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Wednesday. Bumper U.S. crops are needed to offset low global grain supplies, as extreme heat and widespread drought have impacted parts of the U.S. Midwest and a string of troubled crop harvests worldwide are pointing to multiple years of tight supplies and high food costs.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn rises; Pro Farmer sees smaller U.S. harvest than USDA
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures jumped on Friday on concerns about hot and dry weather reducing U.S. yields, analysts said. After the close of trading, advisory service Pro Farmer projected a U.S. corn harvest of 13.759 billion bushels, which would be the smallest since 2019 and below government forecasts for 14.359 billion bushels. Pro Farmer predicted a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, slightly bigger than the U.S. Agriculture Department's outlook for a record 4.531 billion bushels.
Agriculture Online
AgMission and The Ohio State University undertake a soil carbon farming study
With a roster of Founding Partners that includes PepsiCo, McDonald’s USA and most recently, The Nature Conservancy, AgMission, a global collaboration to develop and implement climate-smart farming solutions, announced that it will support The Ohio State University’s (OSU) study on the potential of soil management practices to mitigate climate change.
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Aug. 22
PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French grain maize, covering week 33 ending Aug. 22. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 33 average in France 7 18 27 43 4 Week 32 2022 6 17 27 46 4 Week 33 2021 0 1 8 80 11 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Gus Trompiz)
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-Indian rates gain as buyers stock up, other regional hubs calm
* Steady demand, but 'nothing flashy' - Bangkok trader. Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian rice prices edged higher this week as uncertain weather encouraged Asian buyers to buy more to build stocks, while rates held steady in the regional hubs of Thailand and Vietnam. Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled...
Agriculture Online
French wheat protein slips further in latest harvest results
PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nearly complete quality results from France's soft wheat harvest showed slightly weaker protein levels than in initial samples, underscoring a decline compared with last year, according to data from farm office FranceAgriMer on Thursday. For protein, 27% of soft wheat analysed so far came below...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn extends rally to seventh day; soybeans rise on output worries
MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday to trade near a two-month high, supported by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods could reduce yields. * Soybeans climbed on concerns over supplies from the...
Agriculture Online
Looks aren't everything - British supermarkets to stock misshapen fruit amid drought
LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Two British supermarket chains will stock bent carrots and other misshapen fruit and vegetables on their shelves in an effort to support farmers hit by drought after a heatwave. Normally such produce would not make the grade. But German-owned discounter Lidl GB and upmarket retailer...
Agriculture Online
German grains crop better than feared after heatwave, says farm ministry
HAMBURG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s grain and rapeseed harvest is better than expected after a heatwave and drought but damage is expected to maize (corn) and sugar beet crops, the German agriculture ministry estimated on Friday. Farmers were able to gather good wheat and rapeseed crops after they...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Aug 31-Sept 6
MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Aug 31-Sept 6 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures fall, snapping four-session winning streak
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday on a round of profit taking after rising in the four previous trading sessions. * Concerns that high prices for wheat were depressing demand on the export market added pressure to wheat. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 24-1/4 cents at $7.89 a bushel. * The contract dropped below its 10-day, 20-day and 30-day moving averages. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery dropped 28-1/2 cents to $8.64-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat futures were off 27-3/4 cents to $8.92 a bushel. * Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is believed to have made no purchase of imported wheat in talks with trading houses on Wednesday. * The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 34,025 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries bought 118,881 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures end higher on spillover support
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures finished stronger on Friday on short covering and spillover support from other markets, traders said. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 16-1/4 cents at $8.05-1/4 a bushel. Last week, the most-active contract hit its lowest price since February. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery rose 16 cents to end at $8.82-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat futures were up 13-3/4 cents to $9.09-1/2 a bushel. * Rallies in CBOT corn and soybeans helped lift wheat futures, traders said. * Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is 98% complete at 18.8 million tonnes in spite of the war in the country's east and south, data from Ukraine's agriculture ministry showed. * On Monday, Statistics Canada is scheduled to release its first estimates of this year's Canadian crop production, based on a model. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Leslie Adler)
