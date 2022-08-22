ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FanSided

Cardinals: Nolan Arenado loses his mind on ump after terrible check swing call (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado flipped his lid on the umpires after a rough check-swing call on Wednesday night. Arenado and the Cards are in the middle of a pennant race, trying to extend their NL Central advantage over the Milwaukee Brewers. The heroics of Albert Pujols have helped of late, but as St. Louis knows all too well, you can’t take any division lead for granted.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?

Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Andrew Benintendi Owns An Elite Offensive Mark

Andrew Benintendi has had a solid season in 2022. Between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees, Benintendi is hitting .308 with four home runs and 50 RBI. The Yankees acquired him to help bolster their outfield depth at the trade deadline, and he has so far been exactly what the Yankees have needed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

New York Mets Injury Updates: Eduardo Escobar, Luis Guillorme

New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters. According to Showalter, Escobar should be ready to rejoin the Mets on Friday or Saturday during their series with the Colorado...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs Missing Three to Four Players for Toronto Road Trip

It's an issue that's plagued nearly every team in Major League Baseball. Traveling to Canada has been impossible for many players who refuse the COVID-19 vaccination. Two doses of the vaccine are required to enter, and according to Chicago Cubs' President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer in a tweet from Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, three or four Cubs players will be unable to make the trip.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish

Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
MLB
Yardbarker

Guardians Pitcher Can’t Stop Raving About A Star Teammate

Led by slugger Jose Ramirez, the Cleveland Guardians are surprising a ton of people around the baseball world, as they’ve taken control of first place in the American League Central and look to be running away with it. The 29-year-old is already over 100 RBI, hitting .284 with 25...
CLEVELAND, OH

