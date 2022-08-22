It's an issue that's plagued nearly every team in Major League Baseball. Traveling to Canada has been impossible for many players who refuse the COVID-19 vaccination. Two doses of the vaccine are required to enter, and according to Chicago Cubs' President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer in a tweet from Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, three or four Cubs players will be unable to make the trip.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO