Here's a glimpse of HBO's The Last of Us TV show

Much is afoot in the dank and dismal world of The Last of Us (opens in new tab). The upcoming remake of the original game is coming to PC (opens in new tab)at some point in the near future, while Naughty Dog is also working on a multiplayer game set in its post-apocalyptic world, although we don't know (opens in new tab) if that one's coming to PC yet. And, of course, there's HBO's TV adapation of The Last of Us, which you can now watch a whole thirty seconds of, you lucky pups.

The footage is bundled into HBO Max's showcase for its upcoming programmes, which you can view aboe. It also includes snippets of Succession, The White Lotus, and an announcement of a new season of Barry. The Last of Us teaser is right at the end of the video, so skip ahead to 1:40 if you just want to see that.

It's hard to form much of an opinion based on a few seconds of footage, but the show certainly looks the part, with moody shots of snowy wilderness and sufficiently dilapidated building interiors. Meanwhile, the two leads, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay, both seem well suited to their roles.

The show is being executive produced by Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann, alongside Craig Mazin, who previously created the outstanding miniseries Chernobyl. That means it should be a faithful adaptation with an eye for detail, and that certainly seems the case from the available footage. The big question, of course, is whether it'll bring anything new to the story.

Either way, the TV show is scheduled to air at some point early next year. The Last of Us Part 1, meanwhile, is due to come to PC "very soon" after the PS5 launch, which is on September 5.