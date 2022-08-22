ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

How to get Among Us crosshair in VALORANT

It might not be an official collaboration, but VALORANT players can still get a little sus on the battlefield with a special custom crosshair. In the game’s newest patch, Riot Games gave players multiple new options to change up their crosshairs, including hexcoded colorways and customizable individual crosshair lines. Some players have discovered a way to change their crosshair into the recognizable spaceman from Among Us.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Legends of Runeterra confirms Jax as the next champion in Awakening

Riot Games dropped a major teaser for Legends of Runeterra today, showcasing token weapons that are Equipment and dual-region followers that will provide support for Jax. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, the Awakening expansion will contain a new card type through Equipment. Dual-region cards outside of Bandle City are also getting added, revealed today during the LoR spoilers. Ten cards in total were previewed today, eight of which were created Equipment in the Runterra region and two that were multi-region followers whose flavor text confirms that Jax is the next LoR champion.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best Overwatch Anniversary skins

Overwatch Anniversary events were some of the game’s very best celebrations. Not only did they come with new skins, just like all of the game’s other seasonal events, but they also allowed players to purchase any of Overwatch‘s previous event skins. Missed a Winter Wonderland skin that you really wanted? Finally saved up enough gold for a great Summer Games skin? You could buy them during Anniversary.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How many people are playing League of Legends in 2022?

After more than a decade, Riot Games has built up its popular MOBA title League of Legends as one of the most well-known video games in the world. With an exciting, ever-evolving meta, a dedicated player base, and a thriving competitive scene, the future of the game seems to be in good hands.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grabbitz
dotesports.com

Nexa and flameZ help OG upset FaZe in BLAST Premier Fall Groups

OG beat FaZe Clan 2-1 today in the knockout stage of the BLAST Premier Fall Groups, which is their best result since adding Adam “NEOFRAG” Zouhar, Maciej “F1KU” Miklas, and Abdulkhalik “degster” Gasanov halfway through 2022. The victory allows OG to move further in...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When will Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor be added to Pokémon UNITE?

Pokémon UNITE, the first MOBA game based on Pokémon, will add three more champions to the game in September 2022. One of the new Pokémon coming to UNITE‘s Aeos Island is Mew, a Psychic-type Mythical Pokémon that is well-known all over the world. It has been rumored that Mew is joining UNITE as one of the game’s Supporters. Mew will have access to more movers than all the other playable Pokémon in UNITE.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best VALORANT crosshair codes for playing ranked

VALORANT’s crosshair customization options open up limitless possibilities for crosshair combinations, and the implementation of the crosshair code share system has made it easier to copy and share crosshairs. With different crosshairs now easier to access, the challenge is now finding the best one to use in VALORANT’s ranked competitive mode.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to complete all Cryptic Quatrains quests in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder has all the hallmarks of a classic pirate adventure: ship-to-ship combat, buried loot, pirate lords to take down, and a ragtag crew to hire. All that was missing was the mysterious riddles leading to hidden treasure, which Season of Plunder now has through the Cryptic Quatrains quests.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot Games#Music Video#Istanbul#Video Game#Valorant Champions 2022#Vct Champions 2022
dotesports.com

OG thrash Complexity on Overpass, knock them out of BLAST Premier Fall Groups

Complexity are the first team to be eliminated from BLAST Premier Fall Groups following a 2-0 defeat to OG in the first round of the knockout stage. The North American team have been relegated to BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, where they’ll have one final chance to qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals in November. As for OG, they remain alive in the competition and can still punch their ticket to the Fall Finals.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Valorant
dotesports.com

All MTG Dominaria United Limited Draft archetypes: Themes and signpost cards

Get an idea of what to build around in Draft. A return to the plane of Dominaria has sparked a total of 10 staple archetypes for Dominaria United Limited Draft and Sealed. Gameplay in Limited Draft and Sealed for Dominaria United (DMU) begins with a digital launch on Sept. 1. Prerelease events at local WPN game stores will kick off that weekend and run from Sept. 2 to 8. And the global launch for DMU is scheduled to take place on Sept. 9. There are a total of 10 staple archetypes within Dominaria United Draft, featuring three different signpost cards for each color pair.
HOBBIES
dotesports.com

Yuumi gets buffs in League micropatch almost immediately after being nerfed in 12.16 update

Everyone’s favorite talking Bandle cat is getting a hotfix buff just hours after recent League nerfs punted her win rate into brutally low territory. It seemed as though the Magical Cat was finally unperched from her nearly ever-present spot atop the meta. But after overshooting the nerfs to her general power in the most recent League patch, Riot has decided not to revert the nerfs, but rather to put power back into her kit in other areas.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to unlock the Valois Revolver in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard

The third gun added in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone’s fifth and final season, Last Stand, is one of its weirdest ones. The Valois Revolver is truly unique. It’s a “combination knife and revolver that acts as both a lethal melee weapon and a pistol,” meaning you can use it to one-hit kill enemies up close like with any of the game’s other melee weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Jax joins Legends of Runeterra as Weaponmaster with new Origin

Riot Games dropped another champion into Legends of Runeterra today, showcasing Jax as the Grandmaster of Arms. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, Jax will join Kayn, Master Yi, and Norra as new champions within the LoR Awakening expansion. Jax is a Runeterra champion, meaning he has his own Origin region. The Origin, Grandmaster at Arms, allows players to include any cards from any region in LoR that have the Weaponmaster type. To celebrate the upcoming release of Jax, Riot dropped a trailer for the new LoR champion today.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Does progress from the Splatoon 3 Demo carry over into the full game?

Nintendo’s Splatoon 3’s Splatfest Demo arrives Saturday, Aug. 27, finally letting players into the inner ink blot, sharing new game modes, guns, character design and lots more for long-time fans to enjoy. Splatoon 3 players can grind 4v4’s for 12 hours and reach their way to the top...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy