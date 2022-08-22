Donovan Mitchell to Knicks? Deal not imminent

The Jazz and Knicks are in discussions on a trade that would send Donovan Mitchell to New York, according to sources. A deal is not considered imminent yet, but the Knicks are motivated to acquire Mitchell and have proposed new packages to Utah’s new front office led by CEO Danny Ainge.

Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

Couple of #NBA gambling notes: #Grizzlies still +2100 to win title amid news of their interest in Kevin Durant. #Hornets are +12000; #Wizards +16000 despite news of their interest in Donovan Mitchell. Defending champs #Warriors still 3rd shortest odds behind #Celtics and #Bucks. – 1:36 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

[looking for new and unique takes on donovan mitchell trade rumors] pic.twitter.com/h1sxj9EqT8 – 12:03 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

The Jazz reportedly turned down this Knicks offer for Donovan Mitchell https://t.co/NF5Qo2QIF0 pic.twitter.com/2vY1oxMgem – 11:13 AM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

Knock knock mf😂 @Mikal Bridges pic.twitter.com/jmFvJp0uvi – 6:51 PM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

Hey @Mikal Bridges 👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/iLhUddBzv0 – 6:34 PM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

BRANDON MF NIMMO‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ – 6:32 PM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

MARK MF CANHA‼️‼️‼️‼️ – 6:27 PM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

Your parents ever do something that you find very annoying then realize you do the same thing and that’s where you get it from 😂😂 – 5:53 PM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

I had an amazing time at @RuckerPark155 with my @adidas Basketball

#adidasLegacy family! The energy and crowd were incredible. Can’t wait

to share more #DONISSUE4 soon.

@adidas Basketball #createdwithadidas pic.twitter.com/e1GXpNlhkD – 1:37 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

A roundup of the latest updates on the Donovan Mitchell front in “The Week That Was”

tommybeer.substack.com/p/week-in-revi… – 8:49 AM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Donovan Mitchell trade talks rekindled, but here’s why #Knicks are wary of #Jazz offers #NBA nypost.com/2022/08/20/don… – 7:50 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Hear what Jerry Ferrara would pitch to Donovan Mitchell to get him to join the New York Knicks when he joined Zach Harper & Tim Legler pic.twitter.com/hM3YTtqTFf – 6:00 PM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

Panama 🇵🇦 📍 ❤️ – 4:05 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

For those asking, here’s the convo I had with @espn700bill yesterday regarding #jazz trade talks with #Knicks involving Donovan Mitchell:

spreaker.com/user/broadwaym… – 10:03 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

Junmping on with @DavidDJJames and @PKKinahan on @ZoneSportsNet at 9:00 and then the #askloj version of LOCKED ON JAZZ debuts on @YouTube at 9:30

* Darkhorse team for Donovan Mitchell

* TV Deal discussion

* Who starts at Center for Utah Jazz

youtu.be/qhfgQ4AVTHo – 10:26 AM

New York made a recent offer of Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, additional salary and two unprotected first-round draft picks (five total), league sources tell me and The Athletic’s Tony Jones. The Jazz’s asking price has been more significant than that. -via The Athletic / August 22, 2022

The Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards have been among the teams interested in Mitchell as well, sources said. -via The Athletic / August 22, 2022

The Knicks are still trying to find a way to bring Donovan Mitchell home in a way that makes sense. According to multiple industry sources, the Knicks were turned off by Utah team president Danny Ainge’s initial demands, when he asked in July for a package of seven first-round picks and players. Talks died, but recently there has been renewed back-and-forth. -via New York Post / August 20, 2022