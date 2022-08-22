ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas is the 9th worst state for women’s equality, study says

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4zdU_0hQaIhrZ00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Women’s Equality Day is this Friday, Aug. 26, and in the spirit of Women’s Equality, we want to take a second of introspection.

A new report from WalletHub is looking at which states are the best (and worst) for Women’s Equality and it looks like Texas has some work to do.

According to the study, Texas ranked as the 9th worst state for Women’s Equality in the nation, citing some of the worst political representation and educational attainment for women in the country.

Here’s how Texas ranked across a few key metrics:

  • 38 th – Executive Positions Gap
  • 22 nd – Work Hours Gap
  • 42 nd – Educational Attainment Gap (among Advanced Degree Holders)
  • 15 th – Entrepreneurship Rate Gap
  • 43 rd – Political Representation Gap

Here are the 10 best states for women’s equality in the nation:

  1. New Mexico
  2. Nevada
  3. California
  4. New York
  5. Vermont
  6. West Virginia
  7. Hawaii
  8. Maine
  9. Massachusetts
  10. Michigan

Methodology: WalletHub officials compared all 50 states across 17 different metrics measuring gender equality, including the pay gap between female and male executives and disparities in unemployment rates for men and women.

For the full report, visit WalletHub.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

GOP super PAC canceling ads in Arizona, Alaska

A Republican super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is canceling advertisements in Arizona less than three months out from the midterm elections, a possible sign of problems for the Trump-backed GOP candidate challenging Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).
