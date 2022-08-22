ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$100,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Texas; jackpot now at $90 million

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 5 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — The August 20 drawing for the ever-so-popular Powerball lottery game saw its jackpot roll on with no winners across the country but some Texans are surely basking in some serious winnings from it.

If you haven’t checked your tickets yet, you may want to as soon as possible as the Texas Lottery reports two players had tickets matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to win $50,000 each. But that’s not all, one of those players decided to opt into the Power Play to double their winnings to $100,000!

The winning numbers for this drawing were 5, 9, 11, 16, 66 and the Powerball was 7. In total there were over 39,000 winners in the Lone Star State who won at least $4 and as much as $100,000.

The next Powerball drawing is set for August 22, Monday, with a jackpot of $90 million which has a cash value of $51 million. Good luck!

