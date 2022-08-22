ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zverev, 2020 US Open runner-up, to miss event with injury

 3 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Alexander Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, will miss the tournament this year while recovering from surgery on his right ankle.

Zverev tore ligaments in the ankle during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, and the No. 2-ranked player withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday.

The 25-year-old German was on the verge of his first Grand Slam title two years ago in Flushing Meadows before Dominic Thiem rallied to beat him in a fifth-set tiebreaker. It was the first time a man overcame a 2-0 deficit in the final of the event since Pancho Gonzalez did it against Ted Schroeder in 1949.

Zverev won the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year and then returned to the U.S. Open semifinals, losing to Novak Djokovic in five sets.

American Stefan Kozlov moved into the main draw for the tournament. Main draw play begins next Monday.

Reilly Opelka, who won two titles earlier this year, also withdrew Monday because of injury. He reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open last year. Fellow American Jack Sock took his place in the main draw.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

