Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball sweeps UConn in season-beginning match in Rec Hall
Penn State kicked off the 2022 season with a dominant win in the Penn State Invitational. The 20th-ranked Nittany Lions beat UConn 3-0 in a high-intensity sweep, giving new coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley her first career win. It was rocking in Rec Hall as Penn State jumped out to an early...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey shows resiliency in come-from-behind victory over No. 12 Virginia
Two powerhouse programs clashed Friday afternoon to start the season and Penn State came out victorious beating Virginia 3-2 in an instant classic. The Nittany Lions prevailed thanks to a last minute goal by Sophia Gladieux. The Junior forward was able to achieve redemption after a goal of hers was...
Digital Collegian
Late heroics propel Penn State field hockey to win over No. 12 Virginia in season opener
Penn State opened its season Friday with a home game against the University of Virginia. The Nittany Lions came out victorious in a nail biting 3-2 contest that went down to the last minute. In the first quarter, Virginia saw the first piece of action after getting the opening shot...
Digital Collegian
Senior goaltender Kris Shakes leads Penn State men's soccer to hard-fought tie against Rhode Island
Penn State was back in action for its season-opening contest Thursday night in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions tied Rhode Island 1-1 in Jeffrey Field, after a back-and-forth game that was leveled with just a few minutes remaining. The home squad came out with a ton of energy early on,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer earns point in match against Rhode Island thanks to sophomore’s 1st career tally
Despite failing to win its match of the season, one Penn State midfielder picked up a career accolade Thursday night. Blue and white sophomore Sean Bettenhausen scored the first goal of the match during the second half. This tally was huge for the Nittany Lions after a slow, action-lacking first frame in which it was often playing on its heels.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer names 2 upperclassmen as captains for 2022 season ahead of 1st game
Penn State announced its team captains for the 2022 season ahead of its season opener against Rhode Island on Thursday. Junior Peter Mangione and graduate student Seth Kuhn will represent the blue and white as its official leaders this campaign. Mangione is coming off of a great sophomore season where...
Digital Collegian
Stout defense leads to offense for Penn State women’s soccer in victory over No. 21 West Virginia
Thursday night marked a battle between two of the top teams in the nation as No. 10 Penn State squared off against No. 21 West Virginia in a nonconference battle. The blue and white took down the Mountaineers 2-0 in a dominant defensive performance over a high-powered offensive attack for its second consecutive victory.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer announces its 2022 captains
After Penn State women's soccer captured its first victory on Sunday, coach Erica Dambach announced the team captains on Thursday afternoon. Receiving the captaincies are midfielder Maddie Myers, midfielder Jill Jennings and forward Ally Schlegel, who have each spent five seasons with the program. In the two contests this year,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Collegian
Strong 2nd half propels No. 10 Penn State women’s soccer to victory over No. 21 West Virginia
No. 10 Penn State and No. 21 West Virginia met Thursday night at Jeffrey Field, and the East Coast rivals pulled no punches. The Nittany Lions topped the Mountaineers 2-0 for their second shutout victory in a row. Like it did in its first two matches, the blue and white...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer returns depth ahead of 1st 2022 matchup against Rhode Island on Thursday
Penn State is set to play its first game of the 2022 season Thursday night at Jeffrey Field. Toward the end of a very successful 2021 season, the blue and white earned its revenge — from the Spring 2021 season — in the Big Ten Championship after defeating Indiana.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball gathers 4-star Carey Booth for 2023 recruiting class
Penn State has bolstered its 2023 recruiting class. Forward Carey Booth, a 4-star recruit, has committed to the Nittany Lions, he announced Wednesday. Carey, the son of Penn State great Calvin Booth, took an official visit to campus in late May. As 247Sports’ No. 90 overall prospect for 2023, Booth...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State women's soccer standout inks NWSL deal
One former Penn State midfielder inked a professional contract that runs through the rest of the 2022 season on Thursday. Marissa Sheva signed a one-year deal with the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League. While in Happy Valley, Sheva excelled on the pitch, starting 60 games for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer prepares to host West Virginia in ranked matchup
After a standout performance from the Penn State women’s soccer team — which defeated Duquesne 3-0 — the team is set to play West Virginia on Thursday. No. 21 West Virginia won its previous game against Saint Joseph’s, finishing with authority by closing out the game 5-1.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer receives top 10 ranking in coaches poll
Penn State has cracked the top 10 after the opening week of competition. The Nittany Lions moved up four spots, from No. 14 to No. 10 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings. In its first two games of the year, the blue and white drew with No. 11 Georgetown, 2-2, before defeating Duquesne 3-0.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey looks to hit the ground running with matchups against Virginia, Louisville
Penn State returns to action this weekend with two tough tests. The Nittany Lions will have to hit the ground running, as there are no tune-up games to start this season. They are set to host Virginia in the season opener Friday and stay in University Park to face Louisville on Sunday.
Digital Collegian
Penn State's Transportation Fair to inform students on transportation services
Penn State’s Transportation Fair will return this year on Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. on the HUB-Robeson Center's lawn per the release. The fair will be held by Penn State Transportation Services in conjunction with partner organizations such as Pepsi, CATA, Penn State Bakery and more. Visitors to...
Digital Collegian
Downtown State College store deals for back-to-school essentials | Blog
Welcome back, Penn State. Whether it’s your first semester or your last, I hope your transition has been welcoming. I remember coming here for the first time and not knowing where to buy my textbooks or buy any of my school supplies because there are so many places to choose from around here.
Comments / 0