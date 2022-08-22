ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s soccer earns point in match against Rhode Island thanks to sophomore’s 1st career tally

Despite failing to win its match of the season, one Penn State midfielder picked up a career accolade Thursday night. Blue and white sophomore Sean Bettenhausen scored the first goal of the match during the second half. This tally was huge for the Nittany Lions after a slow, action-lacking first frame in which it was often playing on its heels.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's soccer announces its 2022 captains

After Penn State women's soccer captured its first victory on Sunday, coach Erica Dambach announced the team captains on Thursday afternoon. Receiving the captaincies are midfielder Maddie Myers, midfielder Jill Jennings and forward Ally Schlegel, who have each spent five seasons with the program. In the two contests this year,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Former Penn State women's soccer standout inks NWSL deal

One former Penn State midfielder inked a professional contract that runs through the rest of the 2022 season on Thursday. Marissa Sheva signed a one-year deal with the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League. While in Happy Valley, Sheva excelled on the pitch, starting 60 games for the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's soccer receives top 10 ranking in coaches poll

Penn State has cracked the top 10 after the opening week of competition. The Nittany Lions moved up four spots, from No. 14 to No. 10 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings. In its first two games of the year, the blue and white drew with No. 11 Georgetown, 2-2, before defeating Duquesne 3-0.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

