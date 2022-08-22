Read full article on original website
inlander.com
After losing their son, Spokane parents start Kellen Cares to help youths and families struggling with mental health
In many ways, the Ericksons had gotten their son, Kellen, all the help they could. After Kellen reached out to his parents, Kimber and Mike, during his junior year at Ferris High School to say he was struggling with depression and anxiety, they got him into therapy, and he was able to get medication. Things seemed to get somewhat back on track as his senior year started. He enjoyed his time in basketball and soccer, and he continued to enjoy the things he was known for, including his love of animals and hanging out with friends.
Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire restrictions increased in eastern WA
SPOKANE, Wash.- According to a press release, the Spokane District of the Bureau of Land Management has added the prohibition of the discharge of firearms to its existing fire restriction order. The fire use restriction order prohibiting campfires, off-road vehicles, and smoking has been expanded to include these eastern Washington...
3 teenagers, 1 adult shot at Dutch Jake’s Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three teenagers and an adult were shot and injured at Dutch Jake’s Park early Thursday morning. Spokane Police responded to the park just before 3 a.m. Officers found one person with gunshot wounds when they arrived. They then learned three others were already at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Everyone injured is expected to survive. Major Crimes...
KUOW
Changes in law enforcement may be leading to fewer guns at home
The city and county of Spokane have seen an unprecedented number of gun removals so far this year. And while there are different reasons a person can have firearms removed from their home, some of this increase appears to be driven by a change in how courts are treating domestic violence protection orders.
Spokane Woman Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver heading southbound on Highway 95 from Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in Idaho County near milepost 247 on Highway 95 and conducted a traffic stop.
Lawsuit challenges marina, housing development on Lake Pend Oreille
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Center for Biological Diversity and Idaho Conservation League filed suit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Army Corps of Engineers for approving a lakeside marina and housing development along Lake Pend Oreille. The developments are zoned near Trestle Creek, which is a spawning...
nwpb.org
Supernatural thriller featuring Salish language filmed in Pacific Northwest
Projects featuring indigenous culture are taking off from big studios to small towns, often as a way to share and preserve culture. Correspondent Lauren Paterson reports on how a member of the Spokane Tribe is producing a pre-colonial supernatural thriller about his people – entirely in the Salish language.
FOX 28 Spokane
One woman rescued from Spokane River near People’s Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People’s Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own.
Woman attacked while walking in Kendall Yards, suspect arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of randomly attacking a woman on the Centennial Trail has been arrested. Spokane Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout for first-degree assault. He was found by the SPD violent crimes task force on Thursday afternoon. The attack happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Olmsted Brothers Green Park in the Kendall Yards. The victim was out...
FOX 28 Spokane
Local animal shelters taking in dozens of beagles rescued from medical testing facility
SPOKANE, Wash. – Local animals shelters have taken in dozens of beagle puppies recovered from a medical testing facility. Spokane Humane Society took in 24 puppies, SpokAnimal took in 16 puppies and Kootenai Humane Society took in puppies as well. Envigo RMS, a facility in Cumberland which breeds beagles...
Sandpoint Reader
The bear in the yard
One evening my mom opened the front door at our home in West Yellowstone, Mont., to head out and meet up with some friends. After taking one step out the door, she promptly turned around, came back in the house, and closed the door. “Did you forget something?” my dad...
inlander.com
West Hills neighbors worry multiple projects to transition homeless into housing will shift problems from one part of Spokane to another
West Hills neighbors gather on a quiet residential street Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, grabbing cups of ice-cold lemonade and sitting in wooden deck chairs as their kids and grandkids weave their bikes between the socializing adults. While someone throws hot dogs on the grill amid laughter and conversation, this block party carries a serious tone, as neighbors spend hours discussing their concerns about projects that could bring more people experiencing homelessness into their neighborhood.
Spokane residents react to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
SPOKANE, Wash. — Since the announcement on Wednesday morning, reactions from borrowers have been flooding in and they're certainly mixed. At Gonzaga University, two thirds of students qualify for financial aid. But even with aid, students have to rely on loans to pay their way through college. Some borrowers...
nbcrightnow.com
Four shot, one dead in early morning shooting in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
inlander.com
Mead School Board member who proposed bans on critical race theory, gender identity books says he 'wasn't expecting that much controversy'
Things were tense on Monday, Aug. 15, as dozens of people packed into a Mead School Board meeting to discuss proposed bans on critical race theory and elementary library books that reference gender identity. "You ready for the fun to start?" one woman joked to her neighbor as people filed...
Motorcycle crash cleared from westbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Argonne Road. A motorcycle crashed and caught fire at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle left before Washington State Patrol arrived. The crash is now clear and all closed lanes are back open. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
'Something's got to be done': Increase in the number of Coeur d'Alene short-term rentals affecting neighborhoods
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jim Volke has had four neighbors in 22 years at his Cherry Hill home. Good folks, all. The fifth who arrived last summer, not so much. The home became a short-term rental. It was quiet at first, but then, it got busier. And louder. One...
State Route 2 reopened after crash involving three cars near Bear Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The scene has been cleared at this time, according to WSP. Nobody was seriously injured in the crash, according to WSDOT East. A collision involving three cars is currently blocking traffic on State Route 2, according to WSP. The crash is said to be located...
KHQ Right Now
Crews respond to fire in West Central
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews responded to a structure fire in West Central, at the intersection of Broadway and Cedar in the morning of Aug. 23. The Spokane Fire Department reported there were no injuries or fatalities. The fire caused the nearby Spokane County Courthouse to be evacuated. That evacuation was...
