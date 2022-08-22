ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

inlander.com

After losing their son, Spokane parents start Kellen Cares to help youths and families struggling with mental health

In many ways, the Ericksons had gotten their son, Kellen, all the help they could. After Kellen reached out to his parents, Kimber and Mike, during his junior year at Ferris High School to say he was struggling with depression and anxiety, they got him into therapy, and he was able to get medication. Things seemed to get somewhat back on track as his senior year started. He enjoyed his time in basketball and soccer, and he continued to enjoy the things he was known for, including his love of animals and hanging out with friends.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire restrictions increased in eastern WA

SPOKANE, Wash.- According to a press release, the Spokane District of the Bureau of Land Management has added the prohibition of the discharge of firearms to its existing fire restriction order. The fire use restriction order prohibiting campfires, off-road vehicles, and smoking has been expanded to include these eastern Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

3 teenagers, 1 adult shot at Dutch Jake’s Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three teenagers and an adult were shot and injured at Dutch Jake’s Park early Thursday morning. Spokane Police responded to the park just before 3 a.m. Officers found one person with gunshot wounds when they arrived. They then learned three others were already at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Everyone injured is expected to survive. Major Crimes...
#Linus Mental Health#Autism#Wsu#Diseases#General Health
KUOW

Changes in law enforcement may be leading to fewer guns at home

The city and county of Spokane have seen an unprecedented number of gun removals so far this year. And while there are different reasons a person can have firearms removed from their home, some of this increase appears to be driven by a change in how courts are treating domestic violence protection orders.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

One woman rescued from Spokane River near People’s Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People’s Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman attacked while walking in Kendall Yards, suspect arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of randomly attacking a woman on the Centennial Trail has been arrested. Spokane Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout for first-degree assault. He was found by the SPD violent crimes task force on Thursday afternoon. The attack happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Olmsted Brothers Green Park in the Kendall Yards. The victim was out...
SPOKANE, WA
Sandpoint Reader

The bear in the yard

One evening my mom opened the front door at our home in West Yellowstone, Mont., to head out and meet up with some friends. After taking one step out the door, she promptly turned around, came back in the house, and closed the door. “Did you forget something?” my dad...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
inlander.com

West Hills neighbors worry multiple projects to transition homeless into housing will shift problems from one part of Spokane to another

West Hills neighbors gather on a quiet residential street Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, grabbing cups of ice-cold lemonade and sitting in wooden deck chairs as their kids and grandkids weave their bikes between the socializing adults. While someone throws hot dogs on the grill amid laughter and conversation, this block party carries a serious tone, as neighbors spend hours discussing their concerns about projects that could bring more people experiencing homelessness into their neighborhood.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane residents react to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

SPOKANE, Wash. — Since the announcement on Wednesday morning, reactions from borrowers have been flooding in and they're certainly mixed. At Gonzaga University, two thirds of students qualify for financial aid. But even with aid, students have to rely on loans to pay their way through college. Some borrowers...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Four shot, one dead in early morning shooting in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcycle crash cleared from westbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Argonne Road. A motorcycle crashed and caught fire at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle left before Washington State Patrol arrived. The crash is now clear and all closed lanes are back open. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Crews respond to fire in West Central

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews responded to a structure fire in West Central, at the intersection of Broadway and Cedar in the morning of Aug. 23. The Spokane Fire Department reported there were no injuries or fatalities. The fire caused the nearby Spokane County Courthouse to be evacuated. That evacuation was...
SPOKANE, WA

