Employees petition no confidence in St. Charles payroll practices
Members of the Oregon Nurses Association and Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals at Bend, Ore.-based St. Charles Health System are indicating a lack of confidence in the health system's accounting and payroll practices, via a petition drive. The unions represent about 1,200 front-line nurses working at St. Charles...
Moderna sues Pfizer over COVID-19 vaccine patent
Moderna filed a lawsuit Aug. 26 accusing Pfizer-BioNTech of using Moderna's patented mRNA technology for COVID-19 vaccines, according to court documents. In the lawsuit filed in Massachusetts, Moderna claims it was founded to develop mRNA technology and filed patents for it between 2011 and 2016, which Pfizer then "copied [...] without ever requesting a license."
5 largest medical data breaches since 2009
The healthcare industry has been a favorite target of hackers, with nearly 5,000 data breaches affecting more than 342 million medical records since 2009, according to an Aug. 24 analysis by researcher Comparitech. While healthcare breaches have become more frequent in recent years, with 2020 accounting for one-fifth of the...
Gender-affirming virtual care startup Plume raises $24M
Plume, a telehealth startup that focuses on the transgender community, landed $24 million in a series B funding round to expand nationwide and grow into virtual primary care. "As a trans woman and physician, I started Plume to offer a supportive space for trans Americans as they navigate our nation's broken healthcare system," stated Jerrica Kirkley, MD, Plume's co-founder and chief medical officer, in an Aug. 23 company news release. "We are on track to reach our goal of increasing access to high-quality, gender-affirming care to patients across the U.S. in both urban areas and coverage deserts."
Where CIOs are spending most of their IT budgets
From the increasing up-keep of an EHR system to IT infrastructures that power the backbone of a health system, CIOs detail what areas of tech are the most costly for their health systems. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Linda Reed, RN. Vice President and CIO of...
Teladoc in the headlines: 6 recent stories
From hiring a former Renton, Wash.-based Providence executive to reporting a net loss of $9.78 billion in its second-quarter earning report, here are six of the most recent healthcare moves from Teladoc as reported by Becker's:. Teladoc expanded the offerings for Primary360, its virtual primary care platform, to give members...
Novartis to spin off drug business Sandoz
Global drugmaker Novartis will spin off its generics and biosimilars company, Sandoz, to focus on "innovative medicines" as pharmaceutical companies selling generics struggle to compete with the high costs of brand name drugs. "For Novartis, the separation of Sandoz would further support our strategy of building a focused innovative medicines...
The HR agenda: What 3 leaders at top US hospitals are starting, stopping
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced hospital and health system human resources leaders to rethink their approach to staffing shortages and other workforce challenges. This means not only starting something new, but also re-evaluating whether to stop an approach that has been in place but could be tweaked. Becker's asked human...
Paxlovid offers no measurable benefit to young adults, study finds
Pfizer's at-home COVID-19 drug significantly lowered hospitalization and death rates among older adults but couldn't match that efficacy in middle-aged adults, a study of more than 100,000 patients found. The research, published Aug. 24 in The New England Journal of Medicine, tracked the efficacy of one of the drugs in...
N95 masks aren't in shortage anymore, FDA says
The COVID-19 pandemic shoved the nation's weak supply of personal protective equipment into the limelight when hospitals scrambled to grab enough gowns, medical masks and gloves in 2020. More than two years later, N95 respirator masks exited the FDA's medical device shortage list. The decision marks a shift in supply...
Financial updates from 13 health systems
Several health systems have recently released financial results for the second quarter and first half of this year, with many seeing higher expenses offset revenue gains. Below are 13 health systems that recently released financial results. Results for the first half of 2022. Pittsburgh-based UPMC reported revenue of $12.5 billion...
Talent shortage makes health systems more susceptible to cyberattacks
As healthcare cybersecurity risks continue to rise, health systems are struggling to arm themselves due to a job shortage in healthcare workers, VentureBeat reported Aug. 23. According to the report, more than 1.5 million healthcare jobs were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though many of these jobs have been...
Johnson & Johnson names former CVS president, CEO as future board chair of consumer health arm
Johnson & Johnson has named former CVS president and CEO Larry Merlo the non-executive chair designate for board of directors of its new consumer health company. Mr. Merlo will formally assume the role as non-executive chair upon completion of the planned separation of Johnson & Johnson's consumer line from the rest of its healthcare research and development business, according to an Aug. 24 press release.
Student debt relief's effect on physicians, nurses: 5 notes
The Biden administration on Aug. 24 released plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for individuals earning less than $125,000 a year. While medical residents and nursing school graduates may benefit from the relief, fully trained, practicing physicians likely will not qualify. The administration is forgiving $10,000...
Telehealth stock jumps amid imminent Amazon Care shutdown
Telehealth companies Amwell and Teladoc saw gains in the stock market following news of tech and retail giant Amazon ending its telehealth program, CNBC reported Aug. 25. Amwell stock was up 6.09 percent on Aug. 25 and Teladoc stock rose 4.01 percent following the announcement that Amazon Care will shut down.
Amazon exec joins healthcare workforce company
Patty Bedard, head of executive development at Amazon, left the company to join healthcare workforce marketplace platform CareRev. Ms. Bedard will serve as CareRev's chief people officer, according to an Aug. 25 press release. In this role, Ms. Bedard will be responsible for building strategies and processes to drive employee engagement and retention.
Mental health platform Psych Hub gets $16M
Psych Hub, a platform that aims to help clinicians and patients navigate a complicated mental healthcare system, has raised $16 million in a funding round co-led by HC9 and First Cressey Ventures. The startup offers an educational platform and YouTube channel used by healthcare organizations, governments, nonprofits and educators. "Psych...
Google to label which healthcare facilities provide abortions
Google is updating its search and maps features to show which healthcare facilities provide abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and several states outlawing the procedure, TechCrunch reported Aug. 25. The tech giant will label facilities as "Provides abortions" if it has confirmed that...
Health Equity
Dr. Olu Jegede will serve as vice president of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health's new Center for Health Equity while continuing as medical director of the system's sickle cell and community care programs. Since joining the health system in 2014, Dr. Jegede has been medical director of Cone Health Community Health...
Task force updates statin use guidance: 3 recommendations
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force updated its 2016 recommendations for use of statins for primary prevention of clinical cardiovascular disease, according to an Aug. 23 statement on its website. The task force made three recommendations for individuals ages 40 to 75 without clinical cardiovascular disease with low-density lipoprotein lower...
