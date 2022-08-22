ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Kylie Jenner Responded To Someone Making Fun Of Her Lips On TikTok

By Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEg1y_0hQaETsn00

You obviously know the one and only Kylie Jenner .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdVEc_0hQaETsn00
Maria Alejandra Cardona / AFP via Getty Images

She's always been super vocal about being insecure about her lips. After years of fan speculation, memes, Twitter discourse — and denial from Kylie — she admitted to getting lip fillers in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35XFkR_0hQaETsn00
E!

"I have temporary lip fillers," she said on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "It's just an insecurity of mine."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45EsIR_0hQaETsn00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Well, on Sunday, Kylie posted a TikTok of her and her friend, Stassi, posing and showing off their outfits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0cVu_0hQaETsn00
@kyliejenner / Via tiktok.com

Of course, people had to make fun of them — one person even commented, "The lips, please."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3TSo_0hQaETsn00
@kyliejenner / Via tiktok.com

Kylie must've seen it, because she responded , "It's the filter but go off."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBmTH_0hQaETsn00
@kyliejenner / Via tiktok.com

If you read the comments, you'd see that fans weren't really buying that response. But either way, it's really not cool to comment on other people's appearances — especially on a body part that someone's expressed they're insecure about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AvaV9_0hQaETsn00
@kyliejenner / Via tiktok.com

The takeaway: being a celebrity seems exhausting. Bye.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Celebrity#Getty Images#Afp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy