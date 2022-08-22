Kylie Jenner Responded To Someone Making Fun Of Her Lips On TikTok

Related
Drake Now Has A Man Bun, And Of Course, People Have A Lot Of Opinions
He should get bundles next!
Demi Lovato Revealed All The Disturbing Ways Her Old Team Controlled What She Ate
"They put furniture outside of my [hotel] door, so I couldn't sneak out and eat if I wanted to. It was that level of controlling when it came to my food."
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Jamie Foxx Has Stunned The Internet With His Flawless Impression Of Donald Trump
I'm sharing this not to bring attention to Donald Trump, but to showcase the sheer talent and brilliance of Jamie Foxx.
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Chelsea Clinton Said She Removed Kanye West's Music From Her Library Because Of "The Way That He Has Treated Kim Kardashian"
"The way that he has talked about women is unconscionable to me."
"Seinfeld" Star Wayne Knight, AKA Newman, Shared His True Feelings About How The Series Ended
"It didn’t quite land in the way that they wanted."
"I Let Her Walk In On Me In Bed With Another Woman": 25 Breakup Stories That People Are Having Qualms Over
"I broke up with my boyfriend on Valentine’s Day, which was, unfortunately, also his birthday."
These 15 Actors Were Down To Their Last Dollars Before They Scored Huge Hollywood Roles
Sometimes you have to hit a low point before you can make it to the top!
Left-Handed People Are Sharing The "Biggest Inconveniences" About Being Left-Handed, And It's Eye-Opening
"Filling the water at the back of the coffee maker. The left side has the hinge for the lid, and the right side is open to pour the water in, so I always have to switch hands to pour the water in to make my coffee."
People Are Sharing The Least Problematic Celebrities, And This Sure Is A Breath Of Fresh Air
"Paul Rudd is a sweetheart. If anyone hates him, it’s the pharmaceutical industry because they wish they knew his magical concoction that keeps him forever young."
This Little Girl's Reaction To Getting A Doll With Natural Hair Just Like Hers Is The Most Heartwarming Thing Ever
"I never had a doll that looked like me growing up and it wasn’t until my junior year of college that I learned to love my natural hair. Because of this experience, I wanted to create the representation I didn’t have growing up. I want to teach all Black girls to love their healthy roots."
Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In September 2022
Movies! TV shows! Messy reality show reunions!
14 People Who Had A Much Worse Week Than You, Me, Or Anyone
Featuring cookies, a grandma, a clam chowder popsicle, and so much more.
Lots Of Celebrities Have Jaw-Dropping "Personal Life" Sections On Wikipedia — But I Wanna Know The Best
Samuel L. Jackson likes to collect action figures of his characters, and I just love that.
Okay, I Honestly Feel Sorry For These 19 People Having The Absolute Worst Week Ever
There are rough weeks and then there are REALLY rough weeks.
24 Shocking Onstage Events In Music History That Actually Happened
I learned from this post to never use harnesses or pyrotechnics in a show. Oh, and maybe don't lip-sync, either.
"This Comeback Is Just Another Punch In The Stomach" — We Spoke To An Expert About Johnny Depp's Return And The Impact It Could Have On Survivors
"This comeback is just another punch in the stomach."
