NHL
Spence focusing on making Kings lineup after getting 'taste' of NHL
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Expectations have changed in a matter of months for Jordan Spence. The 21-year-old defenseman made his NHL debut March 10 for the Los Angeles Kings against the San Jose Sharks and was thrust into the thick of the team's push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs after injuries to Drew Doughty, Mikey Anderson, Matt Roy, Alexander Edler and Tobias Bjornfot opened up a spot on the blue line.
NHL
Sharks Enter Affiliation Agreement With Wichita Thunder
SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that the team has entered into an affiliation agreement with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder for the 2022-23 season. "We're looking forward to working with the Wichita Thunder, including Head Coach Bruce Ramsay and General Manager Joel T. Lomurno," said...
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
Beniers, Power most valuable options; Sanderson, McTavish have high ceilings. NHL.com ranks the top 10 rookies in standard fantasy hockey leagues for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:. Top 250 | Keepers. Matty...
NHL
Flyers Sign Two Restricted Free Agents
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have made the following signings, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have signed forward Wade Allison to a two-year, two-way/one-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $785,000. The Flyers signed defenseman Linus Högberg to a...
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers, Hockey Edmonton add Junior Oilers female program
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers and Hockey Edmonton announced a significant update to the Edmonton Junior Oilers program by establishing an Edmonton Junior Oilers U18 AAA female program. The female team will remain a member of the EFHL for the 2022-23 season. The new Edmonton Junior Oilers program, which...
NHL
Three questions facing New Jersey Devils
Blackwood's ability to bounce back in goal among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the New Jersey Devils. [Devils 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is the goalie situation...
NHL
Next step for Jake Oettinger? Signing new contract with Stars
The Dallas goaltender made great strides last season, but he remains a restricted free agent as 2022-23 nears. 2021-22 stats: 30-15-1, 2.53 goals against average, .914 save percentage. Contract: Restricted free agent in need of a new contract. Performance evaluation. Oettinger had a huge season of growth in 2021-22. Because...
NHL
Will heart of Stars defense keep beating without longtime partner?
With Klingberg departed to Anaheim in free agency, Lindell could see an opportunity to excel more offensively. 2021-22 stats: 4 goals, 21 assists, 25 points in 76 games. Contract: Three years remaining at a cap hit of $5.8 million. Performance evaluation. Lindell is the heart of the Stars' defensive game....
NHL
Zegras, Nurse star on cover of EA Sports NHL 23
Ducks center joined by Canada forward, who is first woman to receive honor from video game. Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse made history after EA Sports announced the two forwards as the cover stars of NHL 23 on Wednesday. Zegras is the first Anaheim Ducks player to be featured on...
NHL
Top prospects for New York Rangers
Kravtsov, Jones, Lundkvist expected to make roster; Othmann could develop in OHL. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the New York Rangers, according to NHL.com. [Rangers 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions...
NHL
Top prospects for New Jersey Devils
Holtz, Zetterlund each could earn NHL role this season while New Jersey awaits Hughes, Nemec. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the New Jersey Devils, according to NHL.com. [Devils 32 in 32: Season preview...
NHL
New Jersey Devils fantasy projections for 2022-23
Healthy Hughes should be top 15 center; Vanecek sleeper among goalies. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the New Jersey Devils. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
NHL
Hallum, Golden Knights prospect, working on developing game beyond speed
LAS VEGAS -- Jackson Hallum was still in high school when he was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the third round (No. 91) of the 2020 NHL Draft. And though the forward, who will turn 20 on Sept. 8, still may need some seasoning before he makes it to the NHL, he had the opportunity to tour Vegas' facilities and meet with fellow prospects in July after development camp had been cancelled the past two years due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Nick Blankenburg
Rookie stepped right in at the end of the season and became a fan favorite with his poise, skill. Birth date: May 12, 1998 (age 24) Birthplace: Washington, Mich. Stats: 38 GP, 14-15-29 with University of Michigan; 7 GP, 1-2-3 with Columbus. Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining...
NHL
Inside look at New York Islanders
Counting on self-improvement to return to playoffs after quiet offseason. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the New York Islanders. The New York Islanders are eager for the chance to prove the critics wrong. They had...
NHL
Red Wings re-sign Filip Zadina to three-year contract
Zadina, 22, skated in 74 games with the Red Wings in 2021-22 and recorded a career-high 24 points (10-14-24) and 10 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-197 pound forward ranked among the team leaders with 10 goals (10th), 14 assists (9th), four power play goals (6th), eight power play points (T5th) and 154 shots (6th). Originally selected by the Red Wings in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Zadina has totaled 61 points (25-36-61) and 12 penalty minutes in 160 NHL games, while adding 51 points (25-26-51) and 26 penalty minutes in 80 appearances with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins from 2018-20. Zadina also notched 14 points (8-6-14) and 18 penalty minutes in 17 games with HC Ocelari Trinec of the Czech Extraliga before returning to Detroit for the start of the 2020-21 NHL campaign.
NHL
Eric Staal excited for chance to be 'piece of the puzzle' with Panthers
EDINA, Minn. -- Eric Staal is looking for an opportunity to prove he still can be a valuable asset in the NHL. A professional tryout during training camp with the Florida Panthers is the first step. "It's a great squad down there, a lot of really great players," Staal said...
NHL
O'Brien Eager to Begin Second Season in the Desert
Coyotes forward hopes to build upon 'special' 2021-22 campaign, excited to join teammates at training camp. Last season, the Arizona Coyotes earned a reputation of being a tough team to play against. Opponents be warned: Liam O'Brien has spent the offseason getting even stronger. O'Brien, who signed a two-year extension...
NHL
Cogliano takes Stanley Cup around Toronto neighborhood in fire truck
Avalanche forward shows of trophy at community ice rink, special needs centre. Make way, here comes the Stanley Cup. Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano took the trophy for a ride on a fire truck around Vaughan, just north of his native Toronto, on Friday. The veteran made sure to belt...
NHL
Korda rocks Blackhawks jersey at CP Women's Open
Korda is -4(T6) through the first round of the tournament. The Open runs until August 28th. Counting on self-improvement to return to playoffs after quiet offseason. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the New York Islanders.
