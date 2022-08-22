LAS VEGAS -- Jackson Hallum was still in high school when he was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the third round (No. 91) of the 2020 NHL Draft. And though the forward, who will turn 20 on Sept. 8, still may need some seasoning before he makes it to the NHL, he had the opportunity to tour Vegas' facilities and meet with fellow prospects in July after development camp had been cancelled the past two years due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

