Why you must build a moat around early customers, according to Benchling’s CEO and co-founder
Benchling’s unicorn status didn’t come overnight. Some 10 years after its founding, the company is worth more than $6 billion, and the founder sees the company going public in the future. The company’s future looks like its past: talking to customers and building for power users. To that end, Benchling announced today that it recently surpassed 1,000 customers and increased its subscription revenue 90% year over year. It has new executive leadership, too, including the appointment of Atlassian-veteran Stephen Deasy as the company’s first chief technology officer.
TechCrunch+ roundup: Why you should go APE, H-1B lottery tips, how to check references
Cloud companies generally rely on efficiency metrics like CAC payback and LTV-to-CAC, but “they feel more like financial metrics than operational ones, and it is difficult for employees to execute against these concepts,” according to Neeraj Agrawal, Brandon Gleklen and Jack Mattei of Battery Ventures. Using data from...
Breaking into healthcare with WELL Health and Freestyle on TechCrunch Live
This TechCrunch Live event opens on August 31 at 11:30 a.m. PDT/2:30 p.m. EDT with networking. The interview begins at 12:00 p.m. PDT followed by the TCL Pitch Practice at 12:30 p.m. PDT. Apply for TCL Pitch Practice by completing this application. If you haven’t joined us before on Grip...
Daily Crunch: Meta’s upcoming VR headset will track eye movements and capture facial expressions
Is it Friday again? All week we long for this day, and when it’s here, you remember all the stuff you didn’t get done while you were busy daydreaming about Friday. Oh well, we hope this bag of goodies gets to you after you’ve cleared out the to-do list and are ready for happy hour. If you’re going to TTITD next week, safety third but try to stay alive. If you fail at that, make sure you die in a more interesting way than dehydration so your camp mates at leaast get a good story out of it. — Christine and Haje.
AI-powered videoconferencing platform Headroom raises $9M
During the pandemic, virtual meetings became the de facto method of collaborating and connecting — both inside and outside of the workplace. The momentum isn’t slowing down. A 2020 IDC report projected that the videoconferencing market would grow to $9.7 billion in 2021, with 90% of North American businesses likely to spend more on it. But in an interview with TechCrunch, Green argued that videoconferencing as it exists for most companies today simply can’t replace the intimacy of small, focused meeting groups. He pointed to a Harvard Business Review survey, which revealed that 65% of senior managers felt meetings kept them from completing their own work while 64% said that they came at the expense of “deep thinking.”
Email will be with us until the universe dies, so these startups are working to make it better
Email is a necessary evil. So whenever I hear about startups looking to innovate on the decades-old communication tech, I’m instantly intrigued considering the huge number of potential areas of improvement. Plus, talk about a large TAM!. Startups have taken note. Boomerang launched its email productivity software in 2010,...
T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year
SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
See the Series B pitch deck that lead to Benchling’s $6B valuation on today’s TechCrunch Live
Sajith Wickramasekara founded Benchling with his co-founder to improve laboratory data collection and collaboration. Since its 2012 founding the company has grown to the de facto market leader, and Wickramasekara will join TechCrunch Live, along with Benchmark General Partner Miles Grimshaw, on its recent acquisition and growth. Benchling was essentially...
Worldcoin co-founder in talks with Multicoin, Variant for ‘Blackrock for new economy’ venture
A Worldcoin spokesperson confirmed that Novendstern left the firm last year, something which hasn’t been previously reported, but continues to advise the firm. Novendstern did not respond to a Twitter message Wednesday. His new venture is called Mana and it is building an “AI venture capitalist that will run...
Daily Crunch: Hacking group penetrates 130+ organizations, captures credentials for nearly 10K workers
Thursday is upon us once again. Have you ever noticed how Thursdays seem to keep coming along with alarming regularity? It feels like roughly once per week, but that’s anecdotal. More research may be required. Our incredible team of writers has a trove of awesome news and analysis available for you today.
Flexible, shorter-term apartment startups gain more traction
Now, Landing, a startup that is making it possible for its customers to rent a fully furnished apartment on its platform for as short a period as one month, says it, too, has secured fresh funding: $75 million in equity funding and another $50 million in debt. Delta-v Capital led...
Google’s new app lets you test experimental AI systems like LaMDA
As announced at Google’s I/O developer conference earlier this year, AI Test Kitchen will serve rotating demos centered around novel, cutting-edge AI technologies — all from within Google. The company stresses that they aren’t finished products, but instead are intended to give a taste of the tech giant’s innovations while offering Google an opportunity to study how they’re used.
Polygon founder raises $50M for emerging markets-focused web3 venture fund
Nailwal, alongside Cere co-founder Kenzi Wang, has raised $50 million from investors including other venture firms, crypto exchanges, family offices and institutions, though they did not share specific names. Symbolic plans to primarily back companies building consumer-facing decentralized apps (dApps), Nailwal said, a move that seems aligned with Polygon’s own goal to speed up web3 app development.
BalkanID brings AI to identity governance and administration to take on SailPoint
BalkanID, which launched out of stealth in May 2022, argues that its solution, which heavily leverages AI, puts it ahead of the competition. “When it comes to the state of IGA, how it’s done depends on who you are,” BalkanID co-founder and CEO Subbu Rama told me when I asked him about the current state of the industry. “Larger enterprises usually have pricey, cumbersome/time-consuming to deploy legacy IGA tools such as SailPoint. Mid-to-smaller sized companies use spreadsheets, ticketing systems like Jira — and lots of man-hours.”
As a Stripe investor cuts the value of its stake, more evidence of fintech valuation pressure
However, while it is true that T. Rowe Price reduced the value of its stake in Stripe, part of its Global Technology Fund, the latest reduction in its worth is not unique. Not only has Fidelity also disclosed that it now values its Stripe shares at a discount to prior marks, but the latest T. Rowe Price news also comes after a similar cut in March.
Thirdweb raises $24M at a $160M valuation from Haun Ventures, Shopify and Coinbase for its Web3 development kit
Thirdweb — with operations in London but headquartered in San Francisco — plans to use the funding to continue enhancing its developer toolkit — which currently covers some 10 features spanning areas like smart contracts, decentralised logins, publishing tools and more — to expand support for a wider array of blockchains; to bring on more users; and to grow its team, both via hiring and potentially acquisitions — all in aid of getting Web3 to become more mainstream.
Learning from my failures: Lessons from a 2-time founder
Yet, at the end of these four years, we swallowed the pill and shut down the startup for reasons I will soon explain. Something unexpected and positive, however, was born from this experience. I launched another startup and bootstrapped it, because I had a strong crutch this time — the lessons from my first failed venture. Today, Squadhelp — my second business — is the world’s largest naming platform.
$10B crypto developer platform Alchemy buys coding bootcamp in first-ever acquisition
For Alchemy, the acquisition seems like a fit, considering the company’s goal is to be the starting point for developers looking to build apps on the blockchain. It’s often referred to as the Amazon Web Services (AWS) of web3, and says it has seen a 10x increase in the number of teams building on its platform over the past 12 months. Its valuation has grown at a staggering rate, too, even for a crypto startup — it gained that $10.2 billion valuation just 16 months after it launched.
Zuckerberg says Meta’s next VR headset will launch in October and will focus on ‘social presence’
He said the new VR headset, a sequel to the popular Oculus 2, will focus on “social presence,” with features like eye-tracking and face-tracking. Zuckerberg said the headset is designed to capture users’ facial expressions and have them replicated on their avatars in real time to enhance non-verbal communication. He also noted that while Meta’s AR glasses are a few years away, the headset launching in October will have some mixed reality features.
This freshly funded startup spun out of a student-run Stanford investment club
Now, two years later, the leader of that club, Steph Mui, is trying to replicate that playbook in the form of a venture-backed startup, and solo entrepreneurship. PIN, which stands for power in numbers, has freshly raised a $5.6 million seed funding round led by Initialized Capital, with investments from GSR, NEA and Canaan.
