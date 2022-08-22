Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Shuttered Delta NICU speaks volumes
I grew up in Columbus and have lived in Cleveland, Mississippi for several years now. The towns are different, of course, but they share the same state government and its callous regard for children. The only remaining Neonatal Infant Care Unit in the entire Mississippi Delta closed in the previous...
Commercial Dispatch
Matt Bogue joins field seeking CRA board spot
And then there were four. Businessman Matt Bogue has joined the field of applicants for the vacancy on the Columbus Redevelopment Authority board. Bogue has been vice-president of Dutch Oil Company since 2012 and previously worked for Stanley Black & Decker as director of sales and as category manager with Newell Rubbermaid.
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: Student performance will be ultimate measure of year-round school
One of the best arguments for modified school calendars, commonly referred to as “year-round school,” is that it allows teachers to work with struggling students during both the fall and spring. In the model still used by most Mississippi school districts, such remedial teaching occurred after the school...
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Additional thoughts on Oktibbeha county dam saga
Zack Plair wrote a good article printed August 21 saying the county (may) get $13 million. Is “Manna from Heaven” really coming?. Further studies reveal: On February 18 the county receives a letter authored by Mr. Ballweber (MSEG) to be signed by Monday BOS meeting, requesting funding from NRCS for the county dam. Board President Miller recognized a number of untrue statements so she forwarded letter to MDEQ Dam Safety. On Saturday the BOS received MDEQ’s email informing them the lake was constructed for the sole purpose of recreation and was not built under the authority of PL-566.
Tommy Prentice
Tommy Prentice
Thomas“Tommy”E.Prentice, Jr., 68, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022, after an almost yearlong battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease). Tommy was known as “TP”, “Deddy” to his daughters and “Big” to his grandchildren. He was born in Montgomery, AL, on...
Commercial Dispatch
Business Brief: James joins Weichert
Weichert Realtors Innovations announced that Moses James Jr. has joined its Starkville office on Monday. He joins a dedicated team of Weichert agents, bringing further real estate expertise. Weichert, Realtors is located at 101 S. Lafayette St., Suite 25. It is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real...
Commercial Dispatch
Monthly unemployment rates see little improvement, steep fall from July 2021
Local unemployment rates remain flat after a June hike, coinciding with state and national levels, according to the latest labor market report by the Mississippi Department of Employment and Security. Jobless rates in Lowndes, Clay and Noxubee counties all improved 0.1 percent over the last month while Oktibbeha saw no...
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: After productive Mississippi State career, Wayne Madkin is still winning
STARKVILLE — A few years ago, quite a few it seems, I was flipping channels. If I see four or five people around a desk talking on ESPN, I usually will keep flipping toward MeTV. This time I saw a graphic of Mississippi with text that illustrated the winningest...
Commercial Dispatch
Pulphus, Jones focused on starting the season right as Columbus hosts Starkville
It’s football season again, and the Friday night lights will shine on some of Mississippi’s finest high school teams as the MHSAA season kicks off. Locally, Columbus hosts Starkville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and both teams’ coaches have stressed the importance of maintaining focus and starting the season the right way.
Commercial Dispatch
Heavy rain causing flooding, evacuations in Mississippi
JACKSON — Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days. In statements...
Commercial Dispatch
Friday’s prep football scores (Aug. 26)
Here are Friday’s scores from local MAIS and MHSAA action. This story will be updated. S — Chipper Hornburger 16 pass from Trey Petty (Brayden Green kick), clock 7:49. S — Braylon Burnside 5 pass from Petty (kick failed), clock 4:33. Second quarter. S — Petty 1...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer benefits from youth, blanks Lipscomb
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State midfielder Ally Perry found herself with the ball just outside of Lipscomb’s 18-yard box, open to shoot as she pleased. The Bulldogs immediately went on the counter after Bisons forward Kale’a Perry’s shot was saved by Maddy Anderson, who quickly got the ball out, putting MSU on the attack in the early stages of the second half.
Commercial Dispatch
IP’s Columbus mill celebrates 40 years
David Wells spent 42 of his 64 fruitful years working at the International Paper Columbus Paper Mill, starting there when the then Weyerhaeuser Pulp Mill was under construction in 1980. He started as an engineer helping build the facility, and once it was complete, kept working there. After Wells passed...
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia volleyball serves its way to road win at Starkville
STARKVILLE — Caledonia volleyball coach Samantha Brooks joked with libero Emma McKee pulled a serve long during the fourth set of Thursday’s match at Starkville. “Did you use all your serves up?” Brooks teased the Cavaliers junior. It was a valid question after McKee powered Caledonia to...
Irene Hall
Irene Hall
MACON — Irene Hall, 84, died Aug. 19, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at New Hope U.M. Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Foxhole Comics and Games coming to Columbus
While walking downtown Tuesday afternoon, I found childhood memories on the unfinished shelves of Foxhole Comics and Games, a comic book and fantasy game store located at 109 Fifth Street S. Owner Daniel Criddle named the business after his 22 years in the military, in which he currently serves as...
Mattie Hill
Mattie Hill
COLUMBUS — Mattie C. Hill, 61, died Aug. 19, 2022, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Bruce Community Cemetery in Pittsboro. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the cemetery. Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Harris
Robert Harris
WEST POINT — Robert Earl Harris, 79, died Aug. 16, 2022, in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, at Greenwood Cemetery, with the Rev. Joe Reel officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30-1 p.m. prior to services at the cemetery. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
West Point falls late to Louisville in Week 1 heavyweight fight
WEST POINT — As soon as the ball slipped through Chris Chandler’s fingers, the West Point High School senior brought his hands up to his face mask in contrition. He knew what it meant to miss an opportunity like that. Chandler’s dropped interception in the third quarter against...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep capsules: West Point hosts Louisville in season opener
West Point football has a point to prove during the 2022 season after coming oh so close to another state championship last season. The Green Wave reached the state championship game against Picayune, losing 40-21, which snapped an 11-game winning streak. That all looks to change starting Friday night as they host Louisville.
