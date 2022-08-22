Zack Plair wrote a good article printed August 21 saying the county (may) get $13 million. Is “Manna from Heaven” really coming?. Further studies reveal: On February 18 the county receives a letter authored by Mr. Ballweber (MSEG) to be signed by Monday BOS meeting, requesting funding from NRCS for the county dam. Board President Miller recognized a number of untrue statements so she forwarded letter to MDEQ Dam Safety. On Saturday the BOS received MDEQ’s email informing them the lake was constructed for the sole purpose of recreation and was not built under the authority of PL-566.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO