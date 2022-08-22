Read full article on original website
Did Rory McIlroy warn Cameron Smith about leaving the PGA Tour?
The speculation surrounding PGA Tour pro Cam Smith and his reported plan to defect to the LIV Golf series has gained a lot of traction over the last month or so. But apparently, Rory McIlroy knew long before the public did that the Aussie was contemplating joining the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
Golf Channel
Greg Norman shares meme that Tour copied LIV, but Jordan Spieth sees 'a lot of differences'
ATLANTA – LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman took to Instagram on Wednesday to respond to the sweeping changes that were announced by the PGA Tour that ensures top players will be well-compensated and competing against each other more often. Norman shared the viral meme in which Monahan fictitiously said...
GolfWRX
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson’s conduct while Greg Norman trolls in the wake of PGA Tour changes
On Wednesday, Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship. The new changes include additional “elevated events” for 2023, with top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) set to participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
Tiger Woods’ $22.9 Million Season Earnings Record Is in Serious Jeopardy at the Tour Championship
More than half of the 2022 Tour Championship field can break Tiger Woods' season earnings record this week. The post Tiger Woods’ $22.9 Million Season Earnings Record Is in Serious Jeopardy at the Tour Championship appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy, Cam Smith make the most of what could have been an awkward pairing at East Lake
ATLANTA — Two days after Cameron Smith won the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, he fielded a call from Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman, who finished third behind Smith at the Old Course, had watched him being quizzed by a reporter in his victorious press conference about whether the Australian would join LIV Golf at the end of the PGA Tour season.
thecomeback.com
LIV Golf may have accidentally revealed new golfers
For the past several months, LIV Golf has been attempting to lure golf’s biggest stars away from the PGA Tour and into the new Saudi-backed golf league with massive guaranteed paychecks. And ahead of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational in Boston, it looks like LIV may have accidentally revealed the next crop of defections.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy puts together one of the more psychopathic scorecards in recent memory at East Lake
For those of you who do not live on Golf Twitter (lucky you), a quick explainer: a "pyscho scorecard," a term coined by our good friend Shane Bacon, is a scorecard that features all kinds of chaos. Eagles, birdies, doubles and triples, hell, a 9 or a 10, too (looking at you, Collin Morikawa). No one is immune to its allure. Tour pros, single-digit handicappers, high handicappers. Everyone goes pyscho once in awhile.
Golf Digest
Max Homa shoots career-low round, records best Tour Championship score in 15 years
Max Homa made more than a five-shot jump in strokes gained putting from the first round to the second round at the 2022 Tour Championship on Friday, an incredible turnaround on the greens. After, however, he credited a couple conversations he had off the course for firing the lowest score in 15 years at East Lake.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy save the day ... for now
ATLANTA — On Wednesday morning at the Tour Championship, Jay Monahan and Rory McIlroy journeyed to the press room in back-to-back appearances to trumpet some of the most sweeping changes in the history of the modern PGA Tour. One demonstrated a galvanizing fortitude and leadership, putting the game on his shoulders. The other is the commissioner of the PGA Tour.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy reportedly subpoenaed in civil case against PGA Tour
The lawyer who is representing Patrick Reed in his defmation lawsuit against Golf Channel and Brandel Chamblee has two new high-profile targets for more legal proceedings: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. According to a press release posted Wednesday on the Freedom Watch website that he owns, attorney Larry Klayman gave...
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy announce new team golf league in partnership with PGA Tour
A new team element is coming to the PGA Tour—it just won't take place on an actual golf course. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports announced on Wednesday the creation of TGL, a tech-infused team golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. According to a press release, the league will feature primetime matches from a custom-built venue beginning in January 2024.
Golf Digest
Awkward scene awaits at BMW PGA Championship with 19 LIV golfers listed in field at DP World Tour's flagship event
The message sent by the PGA Tour to those who jump to the LIV Golf circuit has been clear for the outset: leave and face suspension. On the DP World Tour, however, the situation is more muddied. The former European Tour’s bylaws don’t allow for such clear punishment, and an initial fine and suspension of defectors for three summer events (each notably co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour) was temporarily blocked by a U.K. arbiter.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour unveils lucrative changes as top players commit to play together on more regular basis
ATLANTA — In the face of LIV Golf potentially luring away more golfers, the PGA Tour is implementing several new measures to guarantee its top players will stay and compete together on a more regular basis in 2023. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, speaking on Wednesday at the Tour...
