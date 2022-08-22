ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Row Jimmy
4d ago

Why is a golf mag writing about baseball. Guessing the writer is from one of the five boroughs. Only a Mets fan could throw swill together like this and get paid for it. Mets are having a great season and their fans travel well. Phillies aren’t there yet and have been bad long enough to where they need to earn fans in the seats again. Just enjoy your year and worry less about Philly. We’re on our way back to the top, until then bask in the season.

3
Stacy Weston
4d ago

How about because the Mets fan that threw out the first pitch for that game bought 1,500 tickets for Mets fans. CBP and the Phillies had him throw out the first pitch as a "thank you" for all the money he contributed to the Phillies ball club!! Thanks dude!

3
Anonymous88
4d ago

You see this at a lot of stadiums. Families can’t afford to pay $100 a ticket. Plus the cost of food is outrageous $20 for Hotdog and a Soda. 4 tickets 4 hotdogs 4 sodas for $200. Gotta do deals to get fans in the seats.

2
 

FanSided

Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Matt Olson does something Freddie Freeman never could (Video)

Yes, it’s true, not everything Matt Olson does should be tied back to Freddie Freeman. However, I must admit it’s fun to torment Braves fans with the obvious comparison. Freeman had a tremendous career in Atlanta before leaving for the Dodgers this offseason. By now, the saga has played out, you don’t need my synopsis of events.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Braves: A dream trade package to land Angels star Mike Trout

With Arte Moreno selling the Angels, could future Hall of Famer Mike Trout finally be available for trade? If so, the Braves make sense. Trout deserves to play for a true contender, and the Angels have never been that. Yet, the only way he’ll be available for a trade is if the next owner who buys the team opts to strip it of its resources and start over.
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas Little Leaguer stunningly robbed a sure-fire home run while losing his hat

The 2022 Little League World Series continues to show off moments of incredible talent from youths across the world. On Wednesday, Texas (Southwest Region) and Pennsylvania (Mid-Atlantic Region) were playing in an elimination game as the championship looms ahead this upcoming weekend. With Texas holding a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third, it seemed as if this deep shot from Braden Hatch was destined to crest the wall for the tying home run.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies make major Bryce Harper announcement

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to get a major boost as they try to solidify their hold on an NL Wild Card spot. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Thursday that Harper will be recalled from his rehab stint and join the team Friday. Harper has not played since June 25, when he suffered a broken thumb on a Blake Snell fastball.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Nick Maton absent from Phillies' lineup Thursday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. Kyle Schwarber will shift to left field in place of Maton and Nick Castellanos will start at designated hitter. Bradley Zimmer will replace Maton in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth. Matt Vierling will cover right field as he makes a third straight start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Watch: Phillies welcome Bryce Harper back in deafening fashion

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper made the most of his first at-bat since returning from a left thumb injury. The Philadelphia Phillies have been without Bryce Harper for nearly two months after he was hit by a pitch that fractured his left thumb. Phillies fans were aware that his return was near after seeing the updates from his rehab assignment this past week. Then, interim manager Rob Thomson made it official — Harper would return on Friday, Aug. 26 in Philadelphia’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
