Why is a golf mag writing about baseball. Guessing the writer is from one of the five boroughs. Only a Mets fan could throw swill together like this and get paid for it. Mets are having a great season and their fans travel well. Phillies aren’t there yet and have been bad long enough to where they need to earn fans in the seats again. Just enjoy your year and worry less about Philly. We’re on our way back to the top, until then bask in the season.
How about because the Mets fan that threw out the first pitch for that game bought 1,500 tickets for Mets fans. CBP and the Phillies had him throw out the first pitch as a "thank you" for all the money he contributed to the Phillies ball club!! Thanks dude!
You see this at a lot of stadiums. Families can’t afford to pay $100 a ticket. Plus the cost of food is outrageous $20 for Hotdog and a Soda. 4 tickets 4 hotdogs 4 sodas for $200. Gotta do deals to get fans in the seats.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
