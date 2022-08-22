Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Update: Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Cyclist, Identity of Victim Released
A Bethesda woman was killed when she was struck by a flatbed truck on Thursday, August 25. At approximately 4:05 p.m., Montgomery County Police officers were called to the 5200 block of River Rd. for an adult female cyclist struck. Preliminary investigation by detectives with the Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) revealed that both the driver of a red 2014 Volvo D13 flatbed truck and the bicyclist were traveling east on River Rd.
Bicyclist killed after flatbed truck hits, runs over her in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman from Bethesda died after a flatbed truck hit her while she was cycling on Thursday. The Montgomery County Department of Police said Sarah Joan Langenkamp, 42, was riding in the 5200 block of River Rd. She was heading east and so was the flatbed […]
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian killed in Anne Arundel County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Anne Arundel County, Thursday night. According to police, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to southbound Ritchie Highway near Arnold Road after receiving reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation revealed, 54-year-old Gerome Cannon,...
foxbaltimore.com
Man forgets to put car in park, it rolls away & crunches Montgomery Co. mailboxes: police
Montgomery County, Md. (7News) — A man's vehicle rolled away after he forgot to put it in park, striking several mailboxes in Silver Spring on Friday, Montgomery County Police said. Police added that that the man driving the vehicle struck another vehicle, and when he got out of his...
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian left critically injured after Anne Arundel County hit and run
The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian with life threatening injuries. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash near Ritchie Highway Friday at about 9:30 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian wearing dark, non-reflective clothing was walking in a northbound direction in the southbound right travel lane when he was struck by an unknown pickup truck.
mocoshow.com
Bicyclist Fatally Struck on River Road
6:18pm Update: At 4:05 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of River Road for a cyclist struck. Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded and the adult female was pronounced dead on scene. The female cyclist was hit by a flatbed truck. The driver of the truck has been located and...
foxbaltimore.com
Elderly woman dies in two-alarm house fire in Reisterstown Friday night
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — An elderly woman was killed in a two-alarm house fire in Reisterstown, according to Baltimore County Fire Spokesman Fire Captain Len Stewart. Fire crews arrived at the house with a fire burning inside the basement of the home on the 13400 block of Old Hanover RD.
foxbaltimore.com
42-year-old woman struck & killed while riding bike on River Road in Montgomery Co.
Montgomery County, Md. — A woman riding her bicycle was struck and killed by a flatbed truck Thursday in Montgomery County, the county fire department said. The incident took place around 4:05 p.m. in the 5200 block of River Road. Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded and the woman, identified as 42-year-old Sarah Langenkamp, was pronounced dead on the scene.
WJLA
2 hurt after car crashes down embankment into woods in Silver Spring: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two people suffered minor injuries after a car crashed down an embankment into the woods in Silver Spring early Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County Police Department tweeted at 4:11 a.m. that a car crash has shut down New Hampshire Avenue at Southampton Drive and Piney Branch Road at Carroll Avenue.
Bay Net
Two Flown Out After Head-On Collision On Budds Creek Road
CHAPTICO, Md. – On August 25, at approximately 5:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with one vehicle reportedly overturned with entrapment on Budds Creek Road at the intersection of Mechanicsville Road. Crews arrived and found two-vehicles involved in the head-on...
foxbaltimore.com
20-year-old woman shot overnight in North Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot just before midnight Friday in North Baltimore. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the 400 block of Whitridge Avenue. Once on scene, officers located a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds near Greenmount Avenue. She was taken to...
foxbaltimore.com
Brandywine, Md. woman charged with hitting, killing boyfriend with car: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Prince George's County woman is charged with hitting and killing her boyfriend with a car on Saturday in Brandywine, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Officers were called to the 6100 block of Floral Park Road on Saturday for the...
foxbaltimore.com
Arrest warrant obtained for suspect of fatal shooting inside Mall at Prince George's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George’s County Police Department on Friday obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a mall in the City of Hyattsville. earlier this month. This comes after 20-year-old Darrion Herring was found suffering from gunshot...
Wbaltv.com
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-95 in both directions in Maryland
KINGSVILLE, Md. — A tractor-trailer crash involving multiple vehicles and a hazardous materials spill shut down Interstate 95 in both directions in the Kingsville area Thursday morning. According to Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Co., an overturned tractor-trailer blocked all lanes north and south on I-95 at the Harford County/Baltimore County...
msn.com
I-195 Ramp To MD 170 In Anne Arundel County To Temporarily Close
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced it will temporarily close and resurface the eastbound I-195 ramp to northbound MD 170 in Anne Arundel County. Starting Sunday night, crews will work overnight between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m., MDOT officials said. According...
foxbaltimore.com
Fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — One person was shot and killed in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Police say the incident happened on the 604 Crain Highway during a disagreement. The suspect is now in custody. There is currently no threat to the community.
foxbaltimore.com
VIDEO: Baltimore Police ask for help identifying Park Heights Ave. mass shooting suspects
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for your help identifying the people who shot into a crowd at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue on Wednesday. One person was killed, and six other people were injured in the shooting just after midday. Investigators Tweeted...
2 rescued from car that went down a 40-foot embankment in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a crash sent their car off the road and down a 40-foot embankment in Prince George's County. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue at Southampton Drive and Piney Branch Road at Carroll Avenue.
foxbaltimore.com
PHOTOS | Trash truck burnt to a crisp in mid-morning fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trash truck caught fire Friday morning. According to reports, the truck caught fire at about 10:30 a.m. near Brexton and Cathedral Streets. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Carjackers ditched vehicle half-mile away from crime scene, searching for suspects
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Three men robbed five other people at gunpoint and stole the vehicle they were sitting in, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Investigators say the carjacking happened just before 9 last night along Mary Lane in Glen Burnie. According to police, the five victims were in a parked vehicle when three men approached them with handguns and ordered them out of the car.
