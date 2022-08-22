A Bethesda woman was killed when she was struck by a flatbed truck on Thursday, August 25. At approximately 4:05 p.m., Montgomery County Police officers were called to the 5200 block of River Rd. for an adult female cyclist struck. Preliminary investigation by detectives with the Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) revealed that both the driver of a red 2014 Volvo D13 flatbed truck and the bicyclist were traveling east on River Rd.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO