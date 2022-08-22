ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

mocoshow.com

Update: Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Cyclist, Identity of Victim Released

A Bethesda woman was killed when she was struck by a flatbed truck on Thursday, August 25. At approximately 4:05 p.m., Montgomery County Police officers were called to the 5200 block of River Rd. for an adult female cyclist struck. Preliminary investigation by detectives with the Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) revealed that both the driver of a red 2014 Volvo D13 flatbed truck and the bicyclist were traveling east on River Rd.
BETHESDA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian killed in Anne Arundel County crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Anne Arundel County, Thursday night. According to police, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to southbound Ritchie Highway near Arnold Road after receiving reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation revealed, 54-year-old Gerome Cannon,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian left critically injured after Anne Arundel County hit and run

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian with life threatening injuries. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash near Ritchie Highway Friday at about 9:30 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian wearing dark, non-reflective clothing was walking in a northbound direction in the southbound right travel lane when he was struck by an unknown pickup truck.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Bicyclist Fatally Struck on River Road

6:18pm Update: At 4:05 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of River Road for a cyclist struck. Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded and the adult female was pronounced dead on scene. The female cyclist was hit by a flatbed truck.  The driver of the truck has been located and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

42-year-old woman struck & killed while riding bike on River Road in Montgomery Co.

Montgomery County, Md. — A woman riding her bicycle was struck and killed by a flatbed truck Thursday in Montgomery County, the county fire department said. The incident took place around 4:05 p.m. in the 5200 block of River Road. Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded and the woman, identified as 42-year-old Sarah Langenkamp, was pronounced dead on the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Two Flown Out After Head-On Collision On Budds Creek Road

CHAPTICO, Md. –  On August 25, at approximately 5:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with one vehicle reportedly overturned with entrapment on Budds Creek Road at the intersection of Mechanicsville Road. Crews arrived and found two-vehicles involved in the head-on...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

20-year-old woman shot overnight in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot just before midnight Friday in North Baltimore. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the 400 block of Whitridge Avenue. Once on scene, officers located a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds near Greenmount Avenue. She was taken to...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
Wbaltv.com

Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-95 in both directions in Maryland

KINGSVILLE, Md. — A tractor-trailer crash involving multiple vehicles and a hazardous materials spill shut down Interstate 95 in both directions in the Kingsville area Thursday morning. According to Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Co., an overturned tractor-trailer blocked all lanes north and south on I-95 at the Harford County/Baltimore County...
KINGSVILLE, MD
msn.com

I-195 Ramp To MD 170 In Anne Arundel County To Temporarily Close

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced it will temporarily close and resurface the eastbound I-195 ramp to northbound MD 170 in Anne Arundel County. Starting Sunday night, crews will work overnight between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m., MDOT officials said. According...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — One person was shot and killed in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Police say the incident happened on the 604 Crain Highway during a disagreement. The suspect is now in custody. There is currently no threat to the community.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

PHOTOS | Trash truck burnt to a crisp in mid-morning fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trash truck caught fire Friday morning. According to reports, the truck caught fire at about 10:30 a.m. near Brexton and Cathedral Streets. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Carjackers ditched vehicle half-mile away from crime scene, searching for suspects

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Three men robbed five other people at gunpoint and stole the vehicle they were sitting in, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Investigators say the carjacking happened just before 9 last night along Mary Lane in Glen Burnie. According to police, the five victims were in a parked vehicle when three men approached them with handguns and ordered them out of the car.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

