Send A South Jersey Teacher Lasagna To Celebrate New School Year
It's almost time for the kids to head back to school here in the Garden State. That means it's time for teachers to get back into the classrooms. Summer's almost over which means their free time is just about gone until next year. You've heard of bringing good ole' teach an apple on the first day of school. What about taking it up a notch in the form of food New Jersey knows best: Italian!
Living in New Jersey Is Killing Us – Life Expectancy Plummets
A majority of New Jersey residents will not see their 80th birthday. New federal data shows life expectancy has dropped from 80.1 years in 2019 to 77.5 years in 2020. It follows a national trend that shows Americans, in general, are not living as long now as we did just a few years ago.
Should Southern New Jersey Districts Now Start School In August?
For the first time, school districts in the Garden State are headed back to school this week. Never have schools in New Jersey gone back in session in mid-August. For a few districts in Morris County, they've already begun their new term. Sources report that some superintendents believe going back...
America’s Oldest Standing, Operating Lighthouse is right Here in NJ
MIDDLETOWN — A beacon made of stone that was once pummeled by American rebels against the British Army during the Revolutionary War still stands at the tip of what is now a national park in New Jersey. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse, which to this day signals the entry to...
15 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About New Jersey
New Jersey is one of the most controversial states in the entire country and an interesting one at that! Our very own state is one of those love or hate kinds of topics. You meet people from the area who absolutely love New Jersey and never want to leave. Then, there are plenty of others that just can’t stand the topic of all things New Jersey.
New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast
New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/27
6 - 12 knots (Gust 12 knots) TODAY: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
We Have The Ultimate Best New Jersey Burger Guide
New Jersey is the diner capital of the world, so we better have some really good burgers in the Garden State, and we do. If there's a good burger to be eaten, we want to know where it is, and now the ultimate New Jersey burger guide is here for you.
New Jersey Hosting First Bring Your Own Cannabis Expo In Edison, NJ In 2022
What is green, just got legalized and smells divine?. There is an event coming up in New Jersey that is being described as an, "interactive cannabis carnival" and I am intrigued to say the least. You've heard of Bring Your Own Booze but what about Bring Your Own Cannabis?. Your...
The 800 Pound Great White That Made A 2022 New Jersey Close Call
The summer of 2022 will mostly be remembered at the Jersey Shore for a nearly weightless bug, but a shark about 800 pounds heavier did make a close call visit this summer. That close call came the day before what is arguably the busiest day at Jersey Shore beaches, the 4th of July, and it was no spotted lantern fly.
3D Printed Houses Are Coming To New Jersey To Make Homes Affordable
When I first heard about this strange phenomenon called a 3D printer and what it could do I could not wrap my mind around it. They are nothing short of a miracle. These printers can build everything from school projects to prosthetic limbs. Now, they may just solve the affordable housing crisis.
How Low Will Gas Prices Go in New Jersey? A New Prediction
When gas prices hit $5 a gallon in New Jersey in early June, there were concerns about prices at the pump climbing to $6 a gallon during the middle of the summer. But then demand suddenly started dropping and the cost of gasoline has been going down ever since. Tom...
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
NJ Holding $5.9 Billion in Unclaimed Assets — Search for Your Name
Over the course of just one year, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury's Unclaimed Property Administration returned a record $163 million in assets to rightful owners. The office still has billions of dollars in unclaimed assets on its hands, and some may have your name on it. By law,...
Did Danny Devito Just Settle NJ’s Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham Debate?
It’s an argument New Jerseyans can never quite settle: the Case of Taylor ham vs. Pork roll. North Jerseyans insist that the breakfast food is called “Taylor Ham.” South Jersey says the meat is “Pork Roll.” Central Jersey (yes, there IS one, that’s not what we’re debating right now!) as always, is a weird mix of both sides.
NJ State Troopers Rescue 11 From Sinking Boat in Ocean County
Quick-acting state troopers are being credited with rescuing eleven people from a sinking boat in Ocean County earlier this month. Authorities say on the afternoon of Sunday, August 14th, five state troopers assigned to a station in Ocean County observed a vessel in distress in the Point Pleasant Canal. As...
I Can’t Believe How Easy It Was To Fight This Ticket I Got In New Jersey
For me it was about three yarrs ago, I was clocked doing 85 in a 55, ouch!. Now, my saying is if you're going to get a speeding ticket, at least make it worth it. In that instance I was running pretty late for work, and legitimately thought the speed limit was 70 MPH, so the officer was pretty lenient with me.
New Jersey gas prices among the nation’s highest
As gas prices continue to fall, New Jersey continues to pay among the highest pump prices in the nation. The average for regular gas, according to AAA, in New Jersey is now $4.06 per gallon, down 11 cents in the last week and a dollar lower than the peak reached on June.
How Big and Extravagant is New Jersey’s Largest Home?
Just driving around, the Jersey shore, you can spot homes that take up a decent footprint. A lot of the prices are based on the proximity to the water. So that means a high-valued home may not be as large as you may think. You can’t always judge those homes...
New Jersey's 10 Wackiest Phobias
No one from NJ would be caught dead doing any of these things.
