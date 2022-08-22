Read full article on original website
Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour
Hundreds of students and others gathered Sunday evening outside the university’s football stadium for a vigil in honor of the crash victims.
3 Indiana college students die in fiery car accident
Three Indiana State University students died in a fiery single-vehicle accident early Sunday, the school said in a news release. The university identified the victims as freshmen Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser and sophomore Jayden Musili. Eubanks and VanHooser were both football players for the university's team and Musili had just become an ISU student this year.
wfft.com
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt. The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car. Killed in the crash were:
Crash report: What happened in ISU student deadly crash
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We’re learning more about what happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 21 in the deadly crash that killed three ISU students and seriously injured two others. The crash happened at approximately 1:34 a.m. on State Road 46 near Main Street in Riley on Sunday. According to the responding […]
'A terrible tragedy': Three Indiana State University students perish in fiery single-vehicle accident after car carrying 'several football players' strikes a tree
Three Indiana State University students died in a blazing car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning, the school confirmed. A release from the university's athletics department said five people were in the vehicle when it crashed, including 'several football players.'. Police are working to identify the three who...
Three Indiana State University students killed in single-vehicle crash
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Three Indiana State University students were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, the university confirmed. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a scene in Riley in which a vehicle carrying five people crashed into a tree and caught fire at 1:34 a.m. Sunday. Riley is about 11 miles southwest of Terrr Haute, where the univerity is located in southern Indiana.
Victims Identified in three fatality crash on SR 46
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The three individuals who died in the crash on State Road 46 near Riley on Sunday have been identified. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said that those who died were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, as well as 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township […]
