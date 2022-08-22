Police search for gunman who shot man to death in North Long Beach

A 48-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night in North Long Beach’s College Park neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue where the victim was standing next to his parked car, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Homicide detectives believe an unknown suspect approached and fired multiple gunshots, hitting the victim in the upper body.

The man died at the scene, according to police, who identified him as Kacy Lloyd, a Los Angeles resident.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, police said Monday.

Police said they are still searching for the suspect and investigating the exact motive, though detectives believe the shooting may be gang-related, which they define as any crime “committed for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with any criminal street gang.”

Police asked that anyone with information contact homicide detectives Donald Collier or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS or visiting lacrimestoppers.org .

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with more information from police.

