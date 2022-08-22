Read full article on original website
What does Ethereum’s Buterin think about ‘underrated’ crypto-payments
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently tweeted that cryptocurrency payments are superior because of censorship resistance and convenience. This change has given a significant boost to international businesses, charities, and payments within countries, he added. Rising crypto-adoption. A January 2022 report by Crypto.com revealed a picture of the financial world, one...
390M Shiba Inu [SHIB] removed but ‘all is well’ might not hold water
Shiba Inu [SHIB], the renowned ‘meme-token’ has witnessed significant support from all over the crypto community. Owing to this, various dominant buyers have flocked in to buy the token. And, SHIB’s burning mechanism continues to impress them. Keep burning. Binance, the largest crypto exchange continues to show...
Bitcoin [BTC] traders can open short positions fearlessly because…
Bitcoin [BTC], the largest cryptocurrency, hasn’t been able to climb up the price ladder despite showcasing recovery signs. Still, there is uncertainty regarding the sector’s future as the crypto market bottomed nearly 74% from its top gains (YTD). Even holders have suffered the wrath of this downward trajectory.
Ethereum whales reignite Shiba Inu [SHIB] interest- Decoding details
Ethereum [ETH] whales seem to have turned the tables on their previous action to leave Shiba Inu [SHIB] out of their top holdings. Recollect that these whales had exited a three-figure million dollar SHIB holdings. Now, SHIB is back as a matter of interest. WhaleStats says the top 100 ETH...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bitcoin HODLers’ behavior has these tips for your next trade
Long-term investors holding Bitcoin [BTC] are keener on holding on to their BTCs rather than spending them, even in the face of rising prices, a new report from CoinShares revealed. In a previously published report, Coinshares found that new investors ape into the Bitcoin market, at each halving. Therefore, laying...
What MATIC investors should anticipate post-Ethereum Merge
As the Ethereum [ETH] transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) draws nearer, it is expected that specific crypto projects might be affected by the switch. Some might get a good outcome. For others, the consequence might be negative. One of such is Polygon [MATIC], the scaling solution that runs...
Is Bitcoin headed for the next black swan event coming month
Bitcoin’s performance since mid-June may have ignited hopes of a major bullish recovery. However, the limited nature of its upside now suggests that something else might be brewing. Zooming out on its price chart reveals that it might be forming a bearish flag pattern. The probability of this outcome...
Bitcoin: Should investors dance to the “load your bags” rhythm
Bitcoin [BTC] has returned to its undervalued region. That was the position made by CryptoQuant, the on-chain data platform. But how exactly is BTC in an underappreciated zone when its price has remained above $20,000?. Although the overall weekly performance has not been impressive, BTC has held to its consolidation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opening long position on Cardano [ADA] might be your biggest…
The week is off to a great start for the Cardano [ADA] community thanks to the news of Vasil hardfork adoption. According to the analytic platform Pool Tool, 47% of Cardano’s staking pool operator nodes have adopted the latest v1.35.3. Well, this still leaves 41% of the SPO nodes...
Seedify promotes massive airdrop of new utility token to top NFT communities
The leading blockchain gaming and NFT Launchpad and Incubator, is about to launch its new utility token, $SNFTS. This will be the primary token for the upcoming NFT Marketplace that Seedify is building, providing higher chances of joining the NFT launches that will take place in the Seedify NFT Launchpad.
Ethereum Classic [ETC] defies 51% approaching danger, here’s how
Ethereum Classic [ETC] risks 51% Proof-of-Work (PoW) finality fraud. This was the current state of ETC as per a recent risk evaluation of its ecosystem. However, this danger did not just spring up as it was a possible outcome of the ETC network as the Ethereum [ETH] Merge draws closer.
Iran: Recent crypto-mining rig seizures fuel new call for regulations
Over the last five months, Iran has seized more than 9,400 cryptocurrency mining equipments, while also dealing with power outages over the summer. According to Iran International and Kambiz Nazerian, CEO of Tehran Electricity Distribution Company, these mining rigs were found scattered throughout the city. A majority of that sum...
Waiting for ETH Merge culmination? This news might excite you
The Ethereum [ETH] Foundation recently announced that the last and final major Bellatrix upgrade will be released on 6 September. This has caused another wave of excitement among enthusiasts. Not only did this development increase social activity, but it also affected ETH’s price action positively. At the time of writing,...
Did Voyager Digital [VGX] say ‘hasta la vista’ to bears
Data from CoinMarketCap revealed that VGX, the native token of the failed crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital, rallied by 40% during the intraday trading session on 25 August. This was due to the news that bidding for the assets of the bankrupt crypto broker was underway and was due on...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong concedes to making this ‘mistake’
Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, has predicted that cryptocurrency-related services would someday become commodities. He discussed the ambitions his organisation has to rely on subscription-based business models for revenue. In fact, Armstrong also suggested that the subscription model may contribute significantly to the company’s revenue. The strategy, however, has a long-term outlook and a 20-year vision.
Evaluating Ethereum’s potential for a sustained short-term recovery
Ethereum [ETH] has notably had lower volumes this week as compared to the first two weeks of August. Its latest crash last week appears to have downed investors’ mood. Thus, resulting in a limited recovery this week. This was further exasperated by concerns of more potential downside as the weekend approaches.
Tether takes an interesting stance, USDT benefits from it
In an unprecedented move, Tether [USDT] has defied Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions. The organization has decided to go against the OFAC on the grounds of the latter not indicating “that a stablecoin issuer is expected to freeze secondary market addresses.”. Tether, thus stood its ground and...
Polkadot: New deployment activated; what spot does it leave DOT at
Having several parachains that support its decentralized web objectives has been one reason Polkadot [DOT] has stayed relevant in the crypto ecosystem. In fact, its growing ecosystem has left the comfort of its network to contribute to new blockchain development. While many may have considered the Polkadot architecture limited, the...
Genesis Miner-NFT by MetaBlox to be pre-launched on the Binance NFT
The first ever miner pegged NFT with cloud mining capabilities was pre-launched by MetaBlox on August 24th, 2022, on Binance NFT. MetaBlox is a leading project in the Decentralized Wireless Network (DWN) and Decentralized ID (DID) sectors and is building important infrastructure for Web3. The MetaBlox NFT is a crypto mining NFT, each will link to a miner that provides the general public with free Wi-Fi at particular locations. The miners generate a passive income (MBLX tokens) for the NFT holders.
