Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Shuttered Delta NICU speaks volumes
I grew up in Columbus and have lived in Cleveland, Mississippi for several years now. The towns are different, of course, but they share the same state government and its callous regard for children. The only remaining Neonatal Infant Care Unit in the entire Mississippi Delta closed in the previous...
Commercial Dispatch
Marktel Henderson
STARKVILLE — Marktel Henderson, 43, died Aug. 20, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Josey Creek M.B. Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Wanda Gandy
STARKVILLE — Wanda Elaine Gandy, 66, died Aug. 18, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at New Prairie Grove M.B. Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Tommy Prentice
Thomas“Tommy”E.Prentice, Jr., 68, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022, after an almost yearlong battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease). Tommy was known as “TP”, “Deddy” to his daughters and “Big” to his grandchildren. He was born in Montgomery, AL, on...
Commercial Dispatch
IP’s Columbus mill celebrates 40 years
David Wells spent 42 of his 64 fruitful years working at the International Paper Columbus Paper Mill, starting there when the then Weyerhaeuser Pulp Mill was under construction in 1980. He started as an engineer helping build the facility, and once it was complete, kept working there. After Wells passed...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Foxhole Comics and Games coming to Columbus
While walking downtown Tuesday afternoon, I found childhood memories on the unfinished shelves of Foxhole Comics and Games, a comic book and fantasy game store located at 109 Fifth Street S. Owner Daniel Criddle named the business after his 22 years in the military, in which he currently serves as...
Commercial Dispatch
Joseph Kilborn
STARKVILLE — Joseph Francis Kilborn, 73, died Aug. 17, 2022, in Austell, Georgia. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Fox Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. He is survived...
Commercial Dispatch
Buford Crowe
Mr. Buford Earl Crowe, 88, of Columbus, MS, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle. A graveside service for friends and family will be at Memorial Gardens, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2:00 PM, with Lowndes Funeral Home directing. Mr. Crowe was born...
Commercial Dispatch
Pulphus, Jones focused on starting the season right as Columbus hosts Starkville
It’s football season again, and the Friday night lights will shine on some of Mississippi’s finest high school teams as the MHSAA season kicks off. Locally, Columbus hosts Starkville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and both teams’ coaches have stressed the importance of maintaining focus and starting the season the right way.
Commercial Dispatch
Matt Bogue joins field seeking CRA board spot
And then there were four. Businessman Matt Bogue has joined the field of applicants for the vacancy on the Columbus Redevelopment Authority board. Bogue has been vice-president of Dutch Oil Company since 2012 and previously worked for Stanley Black & Decker as director of sales and as category manager with Newell Rubbermaid.
Commercial Dispatch
Business Brief: James joins Weichert
Weichert Realtors Innovations announced that Moses James Jr. has joined its Starkville office on Monday. He joins a dedicated team of Weichert agents, bringing further real estate expertise. Weichert, Realtors is located at 101 S. Lafayette St., Suite 25. It is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real...
Commercial Dispatch
Friday’s prep football scores (Aug. 26)
Here are Friday’s scores from local MAIS and MHSAA action. This story will be updated. S — Chipper Hornburger 16 pass from Trey Petty (Brayden Green kick), clock 7:49. S — Braylon Burnside 5 pass from Petty (kick failed), clock 4:33. Second quarter. S — Petty 1...
Commercial Dispatch
Lois Banks
COLUMBUS — Lois R. Banks, 81, died Aug. 25, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home, with Lavelle Smith officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Ole Miss soccer stays hot with shutout win at Middle Tennessee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — No. 12 Ole Miss soccer (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O’Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist.
Commercial Dispatch
Mattie Hill
COLUMBUS — Mattie C. Hill, 61, died Aug. 19, 2022, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Bruce Community Cemetery in Pittsboro. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the cemetery. Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Fannie Mathis
COLUMBUS — Fannie Mathis, 77, died Aug. 25, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Daniel Hinton
COLUMBUS — Daniel Hinton, 56, died Aug. 25, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
City of Columbus building permits: Aug. 15-18
■ Tonia Colvin; 1920 15th Ave. N.; building; Chester Harris. ■ Terry L. White; 1406 Main St.; building; Tim Kilian. ■ EBI Properties; 49 Lake Norris Road; building; Eugene Imes. ■ Voula C. Stanback; 4049 Hwy 45 N.; building; same. ■ Sarity Harrell; 603 Hemlock St.; building; same. ■ 1800...
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: Student performance will be ultimate measure of year-round school
One of the best arguments for modified school calendars, commonly referred to as “year-round school,” is that it allows teachers to work with struggling students during both the fall and spring. In the model still used by most Mississippi school districts, such remedial teaching occurred after the school...
Commercial Dispatch
O.C. Hooper Jr.
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — O.C. Hooper Jr., 76, died Aug. 14, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home, with the Rev. Leonard Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery in Brooksville. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
