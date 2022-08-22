2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
whby.com
State Department of Justice taking over the case of a hit and run crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The state Department of Justice is now handling the case of an Oshkosh man accused of hitting a paddlewheel boat in the Fox River this summer in a hit and run crash. The D-O-J is not providing any information on why it will oversee any potential prosecution of Jason Lindemann.
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Who Led Officers on North Side Chase
Bail is set at $150 cash for a 41-year-old Manitowoc man who led officers on an early morning chase through the city’s north side. Justin M. Bratz is charged with resisting an officer and resisting a traffic officer by failing to stop. An officer was on patrol around 12:40...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Charged With Retail Theft At Manitowoc Walmart
Bail is set at $2,000 recognizance for a 34-year-old Appleton woman facing several charges including retail theft at the Manitowoc Walmart. Chelsea Nelson is also charged with Possession of a Narcotic II Drug and Possession of a non-schedule drug. Police were called to the local business just after 7:15 Wednesday...
Portage County man reported missing
Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whby.com
Hilbert man sentenced in kidnapping for ransom scheme
CHILTON, Wis. — A Hilbert man will spend 11 years in prison for his role in a kidnapping for ransom scheme. Ever Cruz-Gonzalez is also sentenced in Calumet County Court to eight years on extended supervision for Kidnapping and Bail Jumping. Cruz-Gonzalez and Juan Cruz-Gonzales lured a Columbia County...
dailydodge.com
Wauzeka Woman Found Guilty For Mailing In Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Prison
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman has been found guilty of mailing an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope addressed to an inmate that contained...
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Authorities Searching For Woman Connected To Traffic Incident
(Waupun) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at last word was looking for a woman connected to a traffic incident from Tuesday night. No details were given about the incident, but authorities say the woman fled and hid in a cornfield. Wednesday afternoon, the woman was said to be walking...
Fond du Lac man found guilty in 2020 fentanyl overdose death
Robert L. Harris was found guilty of first degree reckless homicide for a fentanyl overdose death in Fond du Lac on May 31, 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jessica R. Wilson, 23, Manitowoc, manufacture/ deliver schedule I, II Narcotics on 8/27/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for four (4) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Comply and complete Manitowoc County Drug Court; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Twelve (12) months jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample.
WBAY Green Bay
State releases names in Appleton officer-involved fatal shooting
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - State investigators have released names in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says officers shot and killed Daniel Pesavento, 29, on Friday, Aug. 12. Pesavento was armed with a handgun, according to police. The DOJ says Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer...
wtaq.com
Drug Death Suspect Expected In Court
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A court appearance for a man suspected in connection with two deaths in Grand Chute was postponed Tuesday. The Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office says the suspect is now expected in court today. The man was arrested following the Sunday morning discovery of four...
WNCY
Scammers At Work In Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An area fire department is warning the public of fraudulent fundraising calls. The Grand Chute Fire Department says it received a report from a citizen who said someone called them over the weekend asking for donations for the fire department’s Family Safety Day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac deputies handle deadly crash, OWI arrests, & high-speed chases in one weekend
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office had an ‘extremely busy weekend’ in Wisconsin which included a deadly crash, two high-speed chases, and several OWI arrests. According to a Facebook post on the office’s page, one chase involved a...
WBAY Green Bay
9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm
TOWNSHIP OF EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old girl injured on a farm in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday afternoon is sedated, but her family says she’s responding to simple commands. Emergency responders were called to a farm on Sunny Road in Eden just before 3 P.M. for...
seehafernews.com
Accident Reported on Manitowoc’s North Side
Manitowoc Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on the north side of the city. According to LT. Schroeder, a car, and a dump truck were involved in the accident at the corner of Albert and Johnston Drives. The airbags in the car were deployed, but it is...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Child injured by hay bale after searching for kittens in neighboring Fond Du Lac Co | By Sergeant Logan Will
August 25, 2022 – Fond Du Lac Co., WI – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 2:50 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 911 call of a large hay bale that had fallen on a 9-year-old female at W3551 Sunny Rd, which is in the Township of Eden.
wtaq.com
Arrest Made In Fatal Grand Chute Drug Overdose
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WRN) – Grand Chute police have arrested a person they suspect delivered the drugs that killed two and injured two others at a hotel in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police say officers on an early Sunday morning patrol spotted the first victim in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac County deputies involved in high number of high-speed pursuits
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - High-speed chases are extremely dangerous, not only for the law enforcement officers involved, but also for the offender and the general motoring public. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has found itself in more chases this year than ever before. Sunday...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
State Patrol warns driver with crazy towing setup near Kaukauna
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over a driver last week on I-41 in Outagamie County with a highly unusual towing setup. Now, they’re using the incident to educate drivers about what is allowed and what’s not when towing with your vehicle. “Last week, an...
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/23/22 Arrest In FDL Murder
Fond du Lac Police Monday night arrested a 32-year-old Fond du Lac man suspected in the shooting death of 40-year-old Brandon Johnson of Fond du Lac over the weekend. Police executed a search warrant in the first block of West Cotton Street and arrested the suspect on charges of first degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm. Fond du Lac Police were called to the 200 block of Marquette Street Saturday morning for a man lying on the ground. When they arrived they found Johnson dead of an apparent gunshot wound. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Captain Scott Krause at 920-322-3720 or the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.
GazetteXtra
Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT
The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.https://www.gazettextra.com
Comments / 0