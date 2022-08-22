ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Chute, WI

2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made

By Associated Press
GRAND CHUTE

Police have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel.

