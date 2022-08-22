Read full article on original website
Oak Grove Couple Indicted For Murder In Death Of Elderly Man
An Oak Grove couple has been indicted for murder and multiple other charges in connection to the alleged abuse and death of an elderly man. The Christian County Grand Jury returned a true bill Friday on 43-year old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year old Ann Harrison on charges of murder, first-degree criminal abuse, knowing abuse or neglect of an adult, knowingly exploiting an adult by a person over $300, and eight counts of second-degree cruelty to animals.
Suspects in elder abuse case indicted for murder
The two people charged in the elder abuse and neglect case have now been indicted for murder by a Christian County Grand Jury. The indictments against 43-year-old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year-old Ann Harrison of Oak Grove are for first-degree criminal abuse, knowing abuse/neglect of an adult, knowingly exploiting an adult over $300, eight counts of second-degree cruelty to animals and murder. The victim in the case, 70-year-old Anthony Wayne Gilstrap, died recently at ContinueCARE Hospital in Madisonville, following emergency medical care due to the state of his health.
Detectives pursue new leads in Mya Fuller murder case
Wilson County detectives are working several new leads in the Mya Fuller murder case. This includes vetting a suspect in another criminal case who is now in jail.
Authorities charge suspects in West Creek High School shots fired case
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Montgomery County Sheriff officials provided an update Monday regarding the shots fired response at a West Creek High School football game on August 19. On Friday, deputies responded to reports of suspicious activity in the high school parking lot. The activity quickly escalated and resulted in...
Todd Fiscal Court hears about potential new industry, uptick in burglaries and thefts
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning heard about the potential for a new industry to create jobs in the community and heard a report on an increase in thefts and burglaries in the county. An incentive for the new industry was tabled Friday as Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield says he can’t...
Two arrested in Muhlenberg County after marijuana, synthetic drugs found in home, police say
Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Central City, Kentucky, after police say they found cash, marijuana, synthetic drugs, and more during the search of a home. The Central City Police Department says officers began investigating with the Cabinet of Health and Family Services after a tip was...
Grand jury to hear rape case against former lawmaker
A rape case involving a former state representative from Hopkinsville and Governor Bevin cabinet member is off to the grand jury. Former KY Justice Cabinet Sec. John Tilley is charged in connection with an incident at a downtown Lexington Hotel in April. Police say the 53-year-old raped a woman while...
Victim identified in East Nashville deadly shooting
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 1500 Porter Road.
Hopkinsville man arrested on robbery charge
A Hopkinsville man was arrested early Thursday morning on a robbery charge after he allegedly assaulted a woman and took her phone and money. Charged with second-degree robbery is 61-year old Willis Haskins of Hopkinsville. An arrest citation alleges he shoved a 43-year old woman and took her cell phone...
Body found during search for Sumner County man
Human remains were discovered during a search for a Sumner County man reported missing recently.
Hopkins Co. teacher facing 11 counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors
A Hopkins County teacher has been arrested on charges of distribution of obscene matter to minors. According to the Madisonville Police Department, an arrest warrant for 11 counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor was served against 39-year-old Brandon Poole of Madisonville, a teacher in Hopkins County. He was arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.
Name Released In Wednesday South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Charlene Northington was northbound when her SUV ran off the road and hit a utility pole near East 1st Street. She was taken by...
Clarksville Police Department investigate Vehicle Theft
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) –The Clarksville Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a motor vehicle that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd at approximately 6:00 pm. A white male wearing jean shorts, a white t-shirt, black tennis shoes, brown hair in a “man-bun” and tattoos on both arms was seen on security cameras attempting to enter several vehicles in the parking lot of Target.
Names Released In Madisonville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Madisonville Road at the intersection of Kentucky 1682 in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 27-year-old Christopher Terpening was northbound on Madisonville Road when he collided with a southbound car driven by 19-year-old Brandon Smith that was turning onto Kentucky 1682.
Trigg Sheriff’s Office Suggests Fourth SRO For District
Trigg County Schools could be receiving a fourth school resource officer — one that would serve in a unique, part-time role. During Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree detailed a plan to board members and Superintendent Bill Thorpe, in which his office would provide a trained individual for county activities and, more importantly, away trips for athletes.
Montgomery County family of 8 loses home to fire
Fire investigators tell the family they believe a heat lamp is what caused the fire.
One Person Injured In Three Vehicle I-24 Crash
A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer and a van were stopped in traffic near the Carter Road overpass when a second tractor-trailer hit the first tractor-trailer pushing it into the van before hitting a car.
Man charged with killing 1-year-old captured in Clarksville
A man has been charged in the death of a 1-year-old in Tampa, according to police.
Police: Fugitive wanted in KY, TN found hiding under Wytheville home
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A man facing charges in two states was taken into custody in southwest Virginia after he was found hiding under a home in Wytheville Wednesday morning. Jason A. Scott Fugitive from Graves County Kentucky and Stewart County Tennessee captured in Wytheville hiding in the crawl...
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
