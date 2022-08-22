ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

whvoradio.com

Oak Grove Couple Indicted For Murder In Death Of Elderly Man

An Oak Grove couple has been indicted for murder and multiple other charges in connection to the alleged abuse and death of an elderly man. The Christian County Grand Jury returned a true bill Friday on 43-year old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year old Ann Harrison on charges of murder, first-degree criminal abuse, knowing abuse or neglect of an adult, knowingly exploiting an adult by a person over $300, and eight counts of second-degree cruelty to animals.
OAK GROVE, KY
whopam.com

Suspects in elder abuse case indicted for murder

The two people charged in the elder abuse and neglect case have now been indicted for murder by a Christian County Grand Jury. The indictments against 43-year-old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year-old Ann Harrison of Oak Grove are for first-degree criminal abuse, knowing abuse/neglect of an adult, knowingly exploiting an adult over $300, eight counts of second-degree cruelty to animals and murder. The victim in the case, 70-year-old Anthony Wayne Gilstrap, died recently at ContinueCARE Hospital in Madisonville, following emergency medical care due to the state of his health.
OAK GROVE, KY
whopam.com

Grand jury to hear rape case against former lawmaker

A rape case involving a former state representative from Hopkinsville and Governor Bevin cabinet member is off to the grand jury. Former KY Justice Cabinet Sec. John Tilley is charged in connection with an incident at a downtown Lexington Hotel in April. Police say the 53-year-old raped a woman while...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville man arrested on robbery charge

A Hopkinsville man was arrested early Thursday morning on a robbery charge after he allegedly assaulted a woman and took her phone and money. Charged with second-degree robbery is 61-year old Willis Haskins of Hopkinsville. An arrest citation alleges he shoved a 43-year old woman and took her cell phone...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Hopkins Co. teacher facing 11 counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors

A Hopkins County teacher has been arrested on charges of distribution of obscene matter to minors. According to the Madisonville Police Department, an arrest warrant for 11 counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor was served against 39-year-old Brandon Poole of Madisonville, a teacher in Hopkins County. He was arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Wednesday South Virginia Street Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Charlene Northington was northbound when her SUV ran off the road and hit a utility pole near East 1st Street. She was taken by...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
rewind943.com

Clarksville Police Department investigate Vehicle Theft

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) –The Clarksville Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a motor vehicle that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd at approximately 6:00 pm. A white male wearing jean shorts, a white t-shirt, black tennis shoes, brown hair in a “man-bun” and tattoos on both arms was seen on security cameras attempting to enter several vehicles in the parking lot of Target.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Madisonville Road Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Madisonville Road at the intersection of Kentucky 1682 in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 27-year-old Christopher Terpening was northbound on Madisonville Road when he collided with a southbound car driven by 19-year-old Brandon Smith that was turning onto Kentucky 1682.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg Sheriff’s Office Suggests Fourth SRO For District

Trigg County Schools could be receiving a fourth school resource officer — one that would serve in a unique, part-time role. During Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree detailed a plan to board members and Superintendent Bill Thorpe, in which his office would provide a trained individual for county activities and, more importantly, away trips for athletes.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

One Person Injured In Three Vehicle I-24 Crash

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer and a van were stopped in traffic near the Carter Road overpass when a second tractor-trailer hit the first tractor-trailer pushing it into the van before hitting a car.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wfxrtv.com

Police: Fugitive wanted in KY, TN found hiding under Wytheville home

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A man facing charges in two states was taken into custody in southwest Virginia after he was found hiding under a home in Wytheville Wednesday morning. Jason A. Scott Fugitive from Graves County Kentucky and Stewart County Tennessee captured in Wytheville hiding in the crawl...
WYTHEVILLE, VA

