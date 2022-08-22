ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wtva.com

Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police release video in hopes of reducing gun crimes

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is taking steps to cut down on gun violence, especially among young people. The department has released a video featuring family members whose loved ones were killed during a party last year. “All actions have consequences, so when these age group,...
TUPELO, MS
fox40jackson.com

Tupelo man avoids death penalty, takes plea deal in death of 6-year-old

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the death of 6-year-old Camden Blair. Joshua Lewis Oakley, 30, of Tupelo, faced the death penalty but took a plea bargain Sunday afternoon. Back in 2019, Oakley was charged with capital murder. Camden Blair...
TUPELO, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute

On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Room to Room Furniture awarded $250 classroom grants

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local business is showing its appreciation for the hard work made by area teachers. Room to Room Furniture awarded $250 classroom grants to eight local teachers. Rachel Chrestman, DT Cox Elementary School, Pontotoc. Victoria Blake, Itawamba Agricultural High School, Fulton. Vanessa Washington, Guntown Middle School,...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Teenager arrested for Theron Nichols shooting denied bond

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The teenager arrested in connection to a shooting at Theron Nichols Park was denied a bond during a court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 18-year-old Alijah Richey is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle. The incident...
CBS 42

One arrested after vandalizing Winfield Church, setting room on fire

WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made after the Winfield City Family Church was broken into and vandalized Sunday morning. According to Winfield Police Department, the destruction of the church was ‘extensive.’ One room of the church was set on fire but didn’t cause a lot of damage. Stay with CBS 42 as […]
WINFIELD, AL
wtva.com

Pontotoc community garden to help those who need it most

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - If you have a green thumb and love helping others, the City of Pontotoc is looking for you. The Mississippi Care organization has partnered with the City of Pontotoc to grow fresh fruits and vegetables in a new community garden. Any fresh fruits and vegetables are...
wtva.com

VIDEO: Tupelo schools superintendent among top 5 paid public sector workers

A report released yesterday states that Tupelo Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou makes is the fifth highest paid public sector worker in Mississippi. Think tank says Tupelo schools chief among state's top 5 highest paid public sector workers. A report released Wednesday said Tupelo Public School District Superintendent...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Blake

Blake is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Aug. 26, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $25. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

The shopping center in Starkville is almost open for the public

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Many people have passed it on highway 12 in Starkville watching and waiting. Triangle Crossing is almost ready to open; some stores are closer to Opening Day than others. Triangle Crossing will open soon, and developers expect the parking lot, and highway 12 to be full. The...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Major drug arrest made in Verona this week

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) -- Lee County Sheriff’s deputies recovered $350,000 and a felony amount of drugs during a traffic stop earlier this week. Steven Hall was initially stopped for speeding, but during that stop, deputies discovered he had outstanding warrants for Lee and Monroe County. Hall is being charged...
VERONA, MS
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens flying into Tupelo, Mississippi

Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."
TUPELO, MS

