Los Gatos, CA

kalw.org

Sights and Sounds: Jessica Fong

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with illustrator Jessica Fong. She is the cover artist for DC’s “Poison Ivy” comic series. “Queer + Trans...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

Oakland City Councilmembers claim problems with election filing deadlines

More than one candidate thought the deadline was Aug. 17th until they got a call on Aug. 12 telling them they had only until the end of the day to file. City Council president pro tem and mayoral candidate Sheng Thao said on Twitter that she was “given the incorrect filing date for my filing and had to turn in my required paperwork at the last minute in order to qualify.”
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Major outage hits Oakland, thousands left without power

SFGate reported that more than 18-thousand customers were without power in Oakland, covering a large area stretching from the Oakland Hills and Montclair, to the Oakland Estuary to Piedmont Avenue and Northeastern University at Mills College. The power outage occurred Thursday morning around 11 o’clock. PGE utility company said it...
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Antioch City Council Tuesday passed rent stabilization

The Antioch City Council Tuesday night passed a rent stabilization ordinance by a three-to-two vote. It will cap rent increases at three percent-a-year. Before the City council meeting, a staff report detailed the importance of rent stabilization. The City has nearly 50-thousand employed residents, two-thirds of whom earn less than $50,000 dollars-a-year. Many residents are senior citizens, who live on fixed incomes. And a large percentage of seniors are people of color.
ANTIOCH, CA
kalw.org

Contra Costa County ends COVID-19 mandate for emergency personnel

The county first issued the health order Aug. 13th, 2021, amid a surge in cases tied to the then-novel delta variant. Contra Costa Health Services removed the requirement Tuesday, effective immediately. The health order applied to law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel who respond to emergencies at facilities...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

