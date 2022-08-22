Read full article on original website
Sights and Sounds: Jessica Fong
“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with illustrator Jessica Fong. She is the cover artist for DC’s “Poison Ivy” comic series. “Queer + Trans...
Workers at Amy's Kitchen, Trader Joes, and Starbucks accuse companies of union busting
On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss union busting as workers across the country continue to demand basic rights. Last week, Trader Joe's shut down its only wine shop in New York City. Workers call it blatant union busting. The union representing Starbucks said the coffee chain closed its...
Oakland City Councilmembers claim problems with election filing deadlines
More than one candidate thought the deadline was Aug. 17th until they got a call on Aug. 12 telling them they had only until the end of the day to file. City Council president pro tem and mayoral candidate Sheng Thao said on Twitter that she was “given the incorrect filing date for my filing and had to turn in my required paperwork at the last minute in order to qualify.”
Major outage hits Oakland, thousands left without power
SFGate reported that more than 18-thousand customers were without power in Oakland, covering a large area stretching from the Oakland Hills and Montclair, to the Oakland Estuary to Piedmont Avenue and Northeastern University at Mills College. The power outage occurred Thursday morning around 11 o’clock. PGE utility company said it...
Antioch City Council Tuesday passed rent stabilization
The Antioch City Council Tuesday night passed a rent stabilization ordinance by a three-to-two vote. It will cap rent increases at three percent-a-year. Before the City council meeting, a staff report detailed the importance of rent stabilization. The City has nearly 50-thousand employed residents, two-thirds of whom earn less than $50,000 dollars-a-year. Many residents are senior citizens, who live on fixed incomes. And a large percentage of seniors are people of color.
Oakland Mayoral hopeful left off ballot, blames City Clerk’s office
Monesha "MJ" Carter said the deadline was originally Aug. 17. But just before 2 p.m. Aug. 12, Carter said she received a call informing her that the deadline was at the end of the day. Carter and two of her colleagues left work and collected the balance of the signatures...
Contra Costa County ends COVID-19 mandate for emergency personnel
The county first issued the health order Aug. 13th, 2021, amid a surge in cases tied to the then-novel delta variant. Contra Costa Health Services removed the requirement Tuesday, effective immediately. The health order applied to law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel who respond to emergencies at facilities...
