More than one candidate thought the deadline was Aug. 17th until they got a call on Aug. 12 telling them they had only until the end of the day to file. City Council president pro tem and mayoral candidate Sheng Thao said on Twitter that she was “given the incorrect filing date for my filing and had to turn in my required paperwork at the last minute in order to qualify.”

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO