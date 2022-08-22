Read full article on original website
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Fofana, Maguire, Antony, Paqueta, De Jong, Dubravka
Chelsea may move for Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 29, if they are unable to sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester.(Evening Standard) Ajax are holding out for £84m for 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. His representatives...
BBC
Hibs' Mitchell visits specialist about ankle problem
Demetri Mitchell has been to see a specialist as an ankle problem prevents his comeback from injury for Hibernian. The 25-year-old, who can play at left-back or on the wing, was limited to seven appearances last season after moving to Easter Road from Blackpool in January, missing 10 weeks after scoring in a Scottish Cup win at Arbroath.
BBC
Olivia family ask 'who took our baby away from us?'
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was a "unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born", her family has said. The nine-year-old was shot as her mother struggled with two men at their home in Liverpool on Monday night. Paying tribute her family said: "Although her life was short,...
