Read full article on original website
Related
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’
Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
Florida Cop Blocks Pregnant Woman In Pain From Entering Hospital Just Feet Away
A Miami-Dade police spokesperson said the department has launched an internal investigation.
Jeffrey Epstein Associate Steven Hoffenberg Found Dead
The body was in such a state of decay that police couldn't make a positive ID but believe it to be Hoffenberg, who once called Epstein his "best friend."
Cat Thief Stealing From Neighbor Has Viewers in Stitches: 'Stupidly Funny'
"Some little kid is forever going to be: one, two, three, four, six, seven....." one user said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unsealed Trump Affidavit 'Absolutely Damning,' Attorney Predicts Jail Time
Information presented in a redacted affidavit regarding the FBI's search of Mar-A-Lago could be enough to indict Donald Trump, multiple attorneys said.
Kash Patel Rages Over Being Named in Trump Affidavit: 'Brown Lives Matter'
"The DOJ is on the line for my security with their dangerous actions," Patel said after his name appeared in the heavily redacted Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit.
Mom Backed for Divorcing Husband for 'Repulsive' Comment at In-Law's Party
After much discussion, the woman said there was "no coming back" from her husband's drunken confession.
Yve's Rep Gives Update on '90 Day Fiancé' Star Amid Drama with Mohamed
"90 Day Fiancé" couple Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed have been at the center of major drama following the Season 9 Tell All on TLC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump's Mar-a-Lago Mole Could Be the Secret Service: Karl Rove
Rove said that Secret Service officials have a "responsibility to report a crime," and could have told federal investigators if they saw classified documents.
What Is NDI? Affidavit Reveals Trump Had Defense Documents
"The extent of what has been compromised in our intelligence gathering capabilities is going to be staggering," former FBI agent Asha Rangappa tweeted.
Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes Interrupted Mid-Show, Sparks Theories
There is speculation the far-right figure was arrested live on air, but there has bene no confirmation from law enforcement.
Shia LaBeouf Addressed The Abuse Allegations Against Him: “I Hurt That Woman"
"I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being.”
Hunter Schafer Is Facing Backlash For Liking And Commenting On A Problematic Instagram Post
"Damn, Hunter Schafer is really supporting blaming other trans people for the bills that right-wingers and fascists are pushing to restrict and ban trans healthcare. How disappointing," one person wrote.
Man Defending Personal Space From Brother-In-Law Leaves Internet Torn
Commenters went head-to-head debating whether or not the soon-to-be father should have been more lenient about his beloved den.
PACER Service Under Fire After Trump Affidavit Crash Reports
On Friday, many social media users attempted to access the redacted affidavit for the search at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
'I Was a Hate Crime Victim, But I Never Reported It'
We were so traumatized that we couldn't locate a police station to report what had happened.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
950M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2