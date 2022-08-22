Read full article on original website
Disaster for Everyone: China Cuts Itself off From the World | Opinion
The Chinese regime's comprehensive drive for cultural purity is a signal that calamity is around the corner.
Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives
The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Man Finds Nearly $120,000 in Jewelry, Cash While Gardening, Gets to Keep It
Despite several appeals by regional authorities and widespread news coverage, no one came forward to claim the valuables.
Diver Who Swam Too Close to Orca Pod Handed Biggest Fine on Record
A diver from British Columbia, Canada, has been fined $9,250 for getting too close to a group of protected killer whales.
Bear Tortured to Death As It Looked for Water
Villagers in Mexico tied the 4-month-old bear cub with rope and beat it before choking it to death.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
Wakey wakey! ‘Sleeping Russian soldier gets ultimate wake-up call when Ukrainian drone drops a bomb next to him… sending him running in fear’
None of us like being woken up from an afternoon nap, but few of us have had as rude an awakening as this soldier. Video claims to show the Russian trooper taking a snooze when a Ukrainian drone hovers over him, filming the encounter. The soldier's lie-in is interrupted when...
1,000 years ago, a woman was buried in a canoe on her way to the 'destination of souls'
Up to 1,000 years ago, mourners buried a young woman in a ceremonial canoe to represent her final journey into the land of the dead in what is now Patagonia, a new study finds. The discovery reaffirms ethnographic and historical accounts that canoe burials were practiced throughout pre-Hispanic South America...
English Teacher Who Overstayed Visa Describes Chinese Prison Ordeal
Daniel Thompson said his week-long sentence in a Chinese "mountain prison" was the "most stressful and horrific" time of his life.
How the Most Expensive Shotguns in the World Are Made
It’s the goal of many clay shooters and bird hunters to one day own a custom break-action smoothbore, thus the bespoke shotgun has long been a coveted item for shooting sports enthusiasts and wingshooters alike. Some of the most well-built side-by-sides and over/unders are crafted by gunsmiths in Italy, Belgium, France, Germany, and England. But it is the British, specifically the gun houses of London, that have engineered the finest bespoke double guns in the world. Firms such as Purdey & Sons, Holland & Holland, Atkin, Grant, and Lang, W.W. Greener, and Boss & Co. have been constructing bespoke smoothbores for over 200 years. These guns are hand-crafted, detailed, and expensive—the cost of a British-made double can exceed $250,000. In the world of custom shotgunmakers, they are known as “London Bests,” setting the standard that every other manufacturer of bespoke shotguns strives to live up to.
A 1,200-Year-Old Luxury Estate Has Been Uncovered by Archaeologists in the Israeli Desert
If you’ve ever wondered how the wealthy lived in the early 8th or 9th century, now is your chance to take a glimpse into the past. This week, archaeologists uncovered the remains of a lavish estate in the Negev, a desert region in the south of Israel. The 1,200-year-old home was unearthed in the Bedouin town of Rahat where the dig team came upon the ancient property’s courtyard. The estate features four wings, including a section featuring a marble hallway with stone floors and some walls decorated with frescoes. The excavation was conducted in collaboration with the Israel Antiquities Authority and the...
Pentagon's Biggest Concerns about Space Revealed in New Report
According to the report, the U.S. must take measures to win a new space race with China, both back to the Moon and eventually to Mars.
Broken fortress discovered under 'mega-monument' burial mound in Cyprus
Archaeologists excavating an enormous ancient burial mound in Cyprus have uncovered an even older structure hidden beneath it: a rampart, or part of a defensive wall, according to a statement from the Department of Antiquities Cyprus. The large mound, known as the tumulus of Laona, is longer than a football...
Australia’s catastrophic rabbit invasion sparked by a few dozen British bunnies
Genome analysis shows that most Australian rabbits are descendants of wild rabbits shipped to near Melbourne in 1859. You have full access to this article via your institution. A genomic analysis has helped to show that Australia’s invasive rabbit population probably originated from a shipment of two dozen wild English...
Notable Russian Activist Nearly Had Throat Gashed in Attack by Fake Officer
"He said he needed to kill me and conscientiously tried to do so for 15-20 minutes," the activist said of the attacker, per RIA Novosti news agency.
Orcas Aren't Attacking Boats Because They're Aggressive, Scientists Say
The Atlantic Orca Working Group told Newsweek that if the killer whales were aggressive, dolphins would not go near them.
Russia-Ukraine war: risk of radioactive leak at ‘repeatedly shelled’ Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, operator warns – live
Ukraine’s state energy operator ‘there are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances’
Take a look at 10 of the world's largest aircraft carriers, from the USS Gerald R. Ford to China's Fujian
Fujian is China's largest and most advanced aircraft carrier, but it's not the biggest in the world — that honor belongs to the USS Gerald R. Ford.
China-Ukraine Dispute Simmers Over New Taiwan Group
Ukrainian lawmakers told Newsweek that Chinese diplomats have been agitating against the Taiwan Friendship Group.
