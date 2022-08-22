ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Kathy
4d ago

He had been with them since he was 4 so they had plenty of time to save for his college education….not surprised at all…they adopted for all the wrong reasons…

cocolo
4d ago

Now, I understand what entitlement really is. It's the difference between a gift condo and college tuition.That's the difference between giving a year's supply of soft drinks to a millionaire and giving a homeless person permission to drink from the outside water hose. And, then they tell the homeless be thankful. Why did they adopt a child they intended to treat like a foster child? I can't help but wonder if the deceased mother left something for her child? Otherwise, why would this cold hearted couple take a child into their home because these aren't kind people. Contact legal aid to find out about your financial options. A person can work through college, but your parents shouldn't be able to claim you on tax returns. Also, take an ancestry test to find biological relatives. You need to know the situation around your mother's passing and find people who truly care.

Scott J Cheryl
4d ago

so they paid for college, housing etc. then bought one of the kids a condo wow then no $$$ for adopted don bet he feels awful he was right n expecting his parents to pay for his college they paid for the other 3

Related
Gillian Sisley

Step-Father Demands 8-Year-Old Pay Rent

Should children have to work for their room and board?. Divorce is mentally and psychologically taxing on everyone involved, but it can get especially tricky when children are in the equation. About ⅓ of divorced couples share children, making the split of the family even more traumatic.
SheKnows

A Mom Says It’s ‘Evil’ Her Adult Children Won’t Agree to Care for Their Disabled Brother & Reddit Is Thoroughly Freaked Out

It goes without saying that it’s every parent’s goal to make sure their children will, when the time comes, be able to handle life without them — and, in families with multiple siblings, it often comes with the hope that they also care for one another (along with any other responsibilities they have). But, as a mother in reddit’s famed-AITA subreddit found out, there are limits to what you can ask of your children and their futures — and that word “ask” is pretty essential in really allowing them to consent to step up into more defined caregiver roles later in their lives.
Abby Joseph

Son Refuses to Pay Rent to Parents Unless His Brother Also Pitches In

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. The answer to this question may seem obvious, but it is actually quite difficult to define. For some people, fairness may simply mean giving everyone the same treatment. But others may argue that true fairness requires taking into account each individual's unique circumstances.
Mary Duncan

Grandmother refuses to care for eighteen month old granddaughter unless she is paid minimum wage

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been very lucky to have had a good support system around me when I was a young, single mom. I lived with my parents when my daughter was first born because her dad and I had never really been together, and even after I moved out when my daughter was two, both sets of her grandparents were always there to help out, willingly and happily.
