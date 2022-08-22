He had been with them since he was 4 so they had plenty of time to save for his college education….not surprised at all…they adopted for all the wrong reasons…
Now, I understand what entitlement really is. It's the difference between a gift condo and college tuition.That's the difference between giving a year's supply of soft drinks to a millionaire and giving a homeless person permission to drink from the outside water hose. And, then they tell the homeless be thankful. Why did they adopt a child they intended to treat like a foster child? I can't help but wonder if the deceased mother left something for her child? Otherwise, why would this cold hearted couple take a child into their home because these aren't kind people. Contact legal aid to find out about your financial options. A person can work through college, but your parents shouldn't be able to claim you on tax returns. Also, take an ancestry test to find biological relatives. You need to know the situation around your mother's passing and find people who truly care.
so they paid for college, housing etc. then bought one of the kids a condo wow then no $$$ for adopted don bet he feels awful he was right n expecting his parents to pay for his college they paid for the other 3
