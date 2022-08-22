ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Comments / 28

Pamela Evanger
4d ago

I'm sure that many of the young people who were at that party are suffering great pain and remorse...Kids!!..Everybody!!..take a lesson from this..Don't Let Your Friends Drive Drunk!!!..very sad ending to a blossoming life.

Reply(1)
13
Larry Engles
4d ago

I'm so sorry about her death but letting a 16 year old to go to a party of this nature is no different than leaving a baby in a hot car

Reply(1)
4
Kristie McCarthy-Mammen
4d ago

I was praying AWP would step in. My gut told me she was in that water and if anyone could find her, it would be AWP. Praying for her family and loved ones.

Reply
3
Related
CBS San Francisco

Report: Body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni found in Sierra lake

TRUCKEE -- A volunteer dive team helping in the search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni have reportedly located the 16-year-old's body inside a silver Honda CR-V sunken in Prosser Creek Reservoir.The team -- Adventures with Purpose -- said they located the car Sunday submerged in 14 feet of water. There has been no confirmation from the Placer or Nevada County sheriff's departments."We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose," the Nevada County Sheriff posted on the agency's Facebook page. "We will provide additional information when it becomes available."  Her disappearance...
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Truckee, CA
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Truckee, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
digg.com

The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked

If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Divers#Honda Cr V#American Honda#Fbi#Nbc News#Prosser Family Campground#Kxan#Homeland Security
CBS Sacramento

CHP warns about Burning Man cars trying to make it over Sierra

GOLD RUN – California Highway Patrol is sending out a warning to people on the way to Burning Man: Don't burn out on the way.Officers have been getting a sneak preview of some of the creative contraptions on eastbound Interstate 80 as revelers make their way to the Nevada desert.The problem? A lot of the vehicles are barely street legal – and some have apparently been breaking down during the climb up Donner Pass. Law requires vehicles to be under a certain length, height and width. Any decorations also need to be secured. "Make sure everything is properly secured so we don't end up with any decorations littering our beautiful mountain pass," CHP wrote.The festival, which takes place about two hours north of Reno in Black Rock City, begins this Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
BGR.com

Ford recall: 65,000 Ford vehicles were recalled so read this now

The 2022 Ford Maverick is the subject of another significant recall that impacts nearly 65,000 vehicles. Ford’s brand new pickup truck has an issue with the side-curtain airbags, which might not deploy accordingly in some vehicles. As a result, Ford will offer customers free repairs. The carmaker will start notifying impacted owners on September 22nd.
CARS
Motorious

Ford Is Having A Bad Week, A Celebrity’s Kid Was Found In A Stolen Car, A Stuck Corvette, And The Car That Comes With An NDA

This week on the Motorious Podcast... This week on the Motorious podcast, we talk about why Ford is having a pretty bad week. Then, we discuss which celebrity’s kid was found in a stolen luxury car, and Jason Momoa’s wreck in his 442. Plus, automakers are wanting to keep dealers in low supply and the car that might require you sign an NDA to own…And a Delaware man gets his Corvette stuck in an unusual case.Then we’ll tell you which vehicle is the most likely to get stolen, and reveal our inventory picks of the week:
CARS
Oxygen

Volunteer Dive Team Who Found Kiely Rodni To Lend Their Services To Two Other California Missing Persons Cases

The volunteer dive team that helped recover the body of missing teen Kiely Rodni is already back in the water to help with two other missing persons cases in California. Adventures with Purpose—a organization that provides it services to families and law enforcement for free thanks to public donations and revenue from YouTube and merchandising sales—began the search Thursday for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, who disappeared in the early morning hours of August 7.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

135K+
Followers
32K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy