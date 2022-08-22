Read full article on original website
Illinois unemployment rates decline
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The state's unemployment rate continues to decline. On Thursday, data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics claims jobs were up in most districts in Illinois. The jobs that saw the most growth were manufacturing and leisure and hospitality saw the most job growth.
Record breaking year for Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The weather was great for the Illinois State Fair, and while the official attendance number is not out just yet, all signs are pointing to a successful year. State fair officials say the grandstand drew in a lot of attention during all 10 nights at...
Next generation 911 service going statewide
CHICAGO (WICS) — The state is upgrading its 911 service. Soon, you’ll be able to send a text to ask for help. Once this system is in place, you’ll be able to get help by sending a message on your phone. Fifteen thousand calls are made to...
$1.34B winning Mega Millions sold in Illinois still unclaimed
CHICAGO (WICS) — A new billionaire in Illinois has yet to claim the money that will make them rich. A total of $1.34 billion remains unclaimed from last month’s Mega Millions lottery drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from a Speedway in Des Plaines, Illinois. The drawing was...
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
911 systems in Illinois receiving an upgrade
MORRIS, Ill. (WICS) — 911 systems in Illinois will soon be able to receive text, videos, and images. On Tuesday, Illinois State Police (ISP) announced that counties around Illinois are going live with Next Generation 911. Text, video, and images can be sent to first responders so they can...
OB-GYN moving practice to Illinois due to Indiana's new laws
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/CNN NEWSOURCE) — An Indiana doctor is moving her practice to Illinois. Dr. Katie McHugh is an OB-GYN in Indiana. Abortion is about to become illegal in Indiana for most women. Governor Eric Holcomb signed a new law that will close abortion clinics starting September 15 unless...
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White tests positive for COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has tested positive for COVID-19. White has mild symptoms and will work from home while in quarantine. White is double vaccinated and twice boosted. White is following appropriate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Illinois Department of...
Satanic Temple approved for event at Pennsylvania school district
YORK COUNTY, Penn. (WHP) — Directors of a school district in Pennsylvania announced that an application was approved for "the Satanic Temple to use our facility as we were required to do so by Board police No. 707." A statement goes on to say an event will be held...
Educators face distrust in public schooling ahead of new semester
JEFFERSON CITY — Between legislation to ban critical race theory, public debates on issues of gender identity, and legal pushback on masking policies, last school year presented challenges to many Missouri schools. Educators are working to ensure this school year is different. "I absolutely understand parents' desires to understand...
Ongoing teacher shortage bringing mental health into focus for Missouri teachers
New Bloomfield — The ongoing teacher shortage highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic is placing a heavy load on the mental health of teachers in Missouri as a new school year begins. The recruitment and retainment of teachers remain one of the biggest challenges school districts are facing according to...
High school football experiencing "new normal" as official shortage continues
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (KHQA) — As the referee shortage continues to impact schools all across the country, many schools are experiencing a "new normal.”. "Sometimes, they aren't treated with the best respect that they deserve, and that's one of the biggest reasons why so many young people don't want to do it,” said Brown County Athletic Director David Phelps. “They don't want to get yelled at."
Man who threatened Illinois senator sentenced to probation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The man accused of threatening a state senator at gunpoint has changed his plea to guilty. Michael Hoyle of New Berlin was arrested in March 2021. Police say Hoyle pulled a gun on Senator Elgie Sims of Chicago while the two were driving on Lawrence...
Camp Point Central debuts tenth in the IHSA Class 1A Football Poll
The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters. Others receiving votes: Lockport 12, York 5, Palatine 3, Edwardsville 1, Glenbrook South 1. =============. Class 7A. School Pts. 1. Mount Carmel (9) 99. 2. Batavia (1) 83. 3. St....
Post a photo of your pup on National Dog Day
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Happy National Dog Day!. August 26 is a day to celebrate man's best friend. According to the National Day Calendar, National Dog Day was established by pet lifestyle expert Colleen Paige in 2004. A study by marketing firm TOP Data shows that the Labrador retriever...
Alabama teen becomes state's first Black female Eagle Scout
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Eagle is the highest rank that Boy Scouts can achieve. Only about 5% of all scouts ever make it to that rank, a very prestigious accomplishment. That number is even smaller for female Eagle Scouts. Girls weren't allowed to join the Boy Scouts until 2019, but since then nearly 1,000 girls have earned the rank.
