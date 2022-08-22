ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Gift of Music campaign donates used instruments to local students

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — If you're looking to get rid of your old musical instruments we've got you covered. Columbus Music Commission Executive Director Bruce Garfield previews the Gift of Music Student Instrument Drive happening Saturday and Sunday. Here's how you can help:. Drop-off dates 2022: August 27th-September 4th.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

WAG! Fest returns to Columbus today at Prairie Oaks Metro Park

WAG! Fest, the largest single-day dog festival in the midwest, is returning to Columbus. It’s taking place right here in Central Ohio at Prairie Oaks Metro Park on Saturday August 27, 10 am-4pm The festival features more than 80 local vendors and rescues, food trucks, dock diving, an ice...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Fiery Foods Festival happening this weekend on the Scioto Mile

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The hottest event is underway. The Columbus Fiery Foods Festival is returning for a second year and is bigger than before. Nicole DiTommaso, founder of Sauce Boss Gang and Mike Gallicchio, co-organizer of the Fiery Foods Festival joined Good Day Columbus to see if we could handle the heat!
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

The undead will roam again as ZOMBIEzi Bay returns for a second season

POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — Zoombies will once again take over Zoombezi Bay this fall as ZOMBIEzi Bay returns for a second season starting Sept. 16. This year the event includes two scare zones, four haunts, six amusement park rides, and plenty of food and drink options. “The transformation of...
POWELL, OH
WSYX ABC6

Nothing Bundt Cakes giving out free treats for 25th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Calling all bundt cake lovers!. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way by giving out free cakes across North America. The first 250 guests to stop in at each bakery on September 1 will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, an individually packaged miniature Bundt cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Former Buckeye giving back with 2nd & 7 Book Bash happening today

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Reading is key for children to succeed and one former Buckeye is giving back by donating books to school-age kids. 2nd & 7 founder Ryan Miller joins Good Day Columbus to preview Columbus’ first-ever free book bank for teachers. The nonprofit will start collecting...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlotte and Vader from Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlotte and Vader from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center!. These two pups are looking for their fur-ever homes. This adult pup is a 5-year-old dachshund who came to the shelter with two other dachshunds as strays. None of them were reclaimed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Metropolitan Library offering students free after-school snacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced that it has once again partnered with Children's Hunger Alliance to provide free after-school snacks to students at 15 of its 23 branches. Barnett Branch: Monday-Friday: 3:30-4:30 p.m. & Saturday: 2:30-3 p.m. Driving Park Branch: Monday-Friday: 4:15-4:45 p.m. & Saturday:...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

What to do this weekend in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the weekend! Central Ohio has several fun activities available for you and your family to take part in. Check out the list of fun happening in the area from Friday, August 26 until Sunday, August 28. August 26. Fourth Friday Festivals at City Hall...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

End of summer safety reminders ahead of Labor Day

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Marking the unofficial end of the summer make sure you stay safe for your last road trip before the pools close for the season! Doctor Luca Delatore from The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center joins Good Day Columbus with a few reminders for families to keep in mind.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Families frustrated during strike with technology challenges for first day of school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some families who might traditionally be taking first-day student photos found themselves standing in line at school. Parents of kids new to the district said they waited for hours Wednesday to get a chrome book as promised from the district so their kids can take classes online during the strike. Some walked away empty-handed at East High School and other sites across the district.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus firefighters to install free smoke alarms in Whitehall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Firefighters will be in Whitehall Saturday installing smoke alarms in homes. Free smoke alarms will be provided by the American Red Cross. Firefighters will be staged at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, located at 2364 West Mount Street at 10 a.m. Over 200 houses will...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Parents of CCS students with learning disabilities worry about virtual school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As students learn virtually during the strike, parents are concerned about their kids who have learning disabilities. According to CCS Director of Communications Jacqueline Bryant, all students will receive their legally mandated SDI (specially designed instruction)/special education service minutes during the strike. She said intervention specialists and related service providers who work during the strike will work with students virtually. Once students and staff return to in-person learning, there will be opportunities to make up any remaining minutes of SDI after school, on Saturdays, and during the summer.
COLUMBUS, OH

