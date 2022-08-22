ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus Area

Are you looking for a delicious breakfast in Greater Columbus?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a classic diner feel, Stav's is a great option. Customer recommendations include the thick French toast (locals strongly recommend substituting the toast for challah bread and say it's worth the small upcharge), gyro omelet, and the BLTE sandwich (BLTE stands for bacon, lettuce, tomato, and egg).
WSYX ABC6

Gift of Music campaign donates used instruments to local students

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — If you're looking to get rid of your old musical instruments we've got you covered. Columbus Music Commission Executive Director Bruce Garfield previews the Gift of Music Student Instrument Drive happening Saturday and Sunday. Here's how you can help:. Drop-off dates 2022: August 27th-September 4th.
WSYX ABC6

Mom creates plant based cleaning products for home and clothes

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Columbus based mom, Carol Mehas, was always on the hunt for “a better way.” During the pandemic, she quickly discovered that popular green cleaning products had a dirty secret: they smelled great, but didn’t actually get the job done. Carol introduced her...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus Area

Summer is almost coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still get fantastic ice cream. Here are some places that serve great ice cream in Greater Columbus. This local favorite offers delicious homemade ice cream. You can get traditional flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, but you can also get unique flavors like lychee, anjeer (figs), ginger, and sweet rose. Mardi Gras also has a few varieties of great kulfi, an Indian frozen dairy dessert.
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places To Catch A Drag Show In Columbus

Get your mops ready because I’m about to spill all the tea on where to find the best drag shows in Columbus. If you are anything like me, you probably spend too much time watching RuPaul’s Drag Race. Are you looking for the perfect spot to enjoy some fierce queens slaying a stage?
Urbana Citizen

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival celebrates 20th year

Several crowd favorite bands from previous editions of the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival will return for encore performances on the outdoor stage at the 20th OFSF on three consecutive Saturdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24. The festival, at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, a mile north of Urbana at 2624...
NBC News

Overheated kids can’t learn. So Ohio teachers are striking to get air conditioning.

Back in the 1990s, the beginning of the academic year at my Brooklyn high school often coincided with a string of extremely hot days. At the start of class, most students clamored for the row of seats closest to the windows rather than the blackboard, as students competed for whatever breeze was available. Teachers kept their classroom doors open in the hope that there’d be cross-ventilation, so their lessons were interrupted by the noise from the hallway. To help alleviate the situation, we were given class time to make paper fans.
WSYX ABC6

The undead will roam again as ZOMBIEzi Bay returns for a second season

POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — Zoombies will once again take over Zoombezi Bay this fall as ZOMBIEzi Bay returns for a second season starting Sept. 16. This year the event includes two scare zones, four haunts, six amusement park rides, and plenty of food and drink options. “The transformation of...
WSYX ABC6

WAG! Fest returns to Columbus today at Prairie Oaks Metro Park

WAG! Fest, the largest single-day dog festival in the midwest, is returning to Columbus. It’s taking place right here in Central Ohio at Prairie Oaks Metro Park on Saturday August 27, 10 am-4pm The festival features more than 80 local vendors and rescues, food trucks, dock diving, an ice...
WSYX ABC6

Former Buckeye giving back with 2nd & 7 Book Bash happening today

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Reading is key for children to succeed and one former Buckeye is giving back by donating books to school-age kids. 2nd & 7 founder Ryan Miller joins Good Day Columbus to preview Columbus’ first-ever free book bank for teachers. The nonprofit will start collecting...
msn.com

Highest-rated cheap eats in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated cheap eats in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus

The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Schools resuming athletic, band practices Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a conceptual agreement in place between Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association, the district said all athletic, band, and drill team practices will resume on Friday. All other activities for the week are canceled. The district said school athletic directors will provide...
