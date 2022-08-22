Back in the 1990s, the beginning of the academic year at my Brooklyn high school often coincided with a string of extremely hot days. At the start of class, most students clamored for the row of seats closest to the windows rather than the blackboard, as students competed for whatever breeze was available. Teachers kept their classroom doors open in the hope that there’d be cross-ventilation, so their lessons were interrupted by the noise from the hallway. To help alleviate the situation, we were given class time to make paper fans.

