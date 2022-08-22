HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal Parks and Recreation and board members of the Bear Creek Sports Complex are closing in on a partnership to improve the facility. "They take a lot of pride in that place because they have done a lot of work over the years and it has been open for a long time," said Hannibal Parks and Recreation's assistant director Chad Collier. "So, we definitely want to keep up with that tradition. We just want to invest in it and make it better."

