ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man convicted in toddler's death
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been found guilty on all counts in the 2018 murder of a toddler. On Friday afternoon, Marcus Mays, 38, of La Grange, Missouri, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen. The Scotland County jury deliberated...
wlds.com
Two Arrested For DUI in Pleasant Hill
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department along with Pleasant Hill Police arrested two individuals last night after a report of suspicious activity. A call came in from the Pleasant Hill Shell Jiffi-Stop on Illinois Route 96 just northwest of town at 9:26 last night after suspicious activity from a vehicle was reported.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 22, 2022
Timothy W Gicson (48) 7113 Timber Ridge Ctr for Fleeing to Elude and Disregard Traffic Control Device at 4th & Spring NTA 122. Jermaine Q Harper Jr (22) Homeless for FTA Possession of Meth and Driving While License Suspended at 1525 S 5th Lodged 130. David Levison reported the Kreepy...
ktvo.com
Trial underway in Memphis for man accused of murdering little girl
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is on trial this week for the 2018 murder of a toddler. Jury selection in the trial of Marcus Mays, 38, of LaGrange, took place Monday in a Memphis courtroom. His case is being held in Scotland County on a change of...
wmay.com
Third Illinois Prison Guard Convicted In Inmate’s Death
A third guard at an Illinois prison has been convicted of charges stemming from the death of an inmate. A federal jury this week returned the guilty verdict against 54-year-old Todd Sheffler in his second trial on charges of deprivation of rights and obstruction in the 2018 death of Larry Earvin at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling.
wlds.com
Multiple Fire Departments Called to Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs
Multiple Fire Departments in the area are en route to a fire alarm call at the new warehouse on the campus of Westermeyer Industries on Illinois Route 100 south of Bluffs. Initial calls came into West Central Illinois Dispatch just after 2PM. Scanner chatter says that employees have made it...
khqa.com
Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
KYTV
Motorcyclist from Urbana, Mo. killed in a crash in Pike County
LOUSIANA, Mo. (KY3)-The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Randy Wilson, 64, of Urbana was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say Wilson’s motorcycle hit a road sign on U.S. 54 and then went down an embankment and overturned. A passenger, Lisa Wilson, 61, was taken to a...
khqa.com
Seal coat project begins next week on Route V
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Weather permitting, seal coat operations are scheduled during the week of August 29. The operations will take place on Route V in Lewis and Marion counties, from Missouri Route 6 in Lewis County to US Route 61 in Marion County, near Maywood. The length...
muddyrivernews.com
Schmidt enters not guilty plea; trial on crowded November jury docket
QUINCY — A Quincy teen being tried as an adult and accused of murdering his grandfather has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first degree murder and two other charges. Hayden E. Schmidt, 16, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court before Judge Amy Lannerd on Tuesday morning for his arraignment. He is being represented by public defender Christopher Pratt.
tspr.org
Not guilty plea from man accused in Macomb stabbing death
Brandon Whiteman, 21, was back in court on Friday, August 19. He is charged with first degree murder in the death of Dalton Rose, also 21. In his appearance before Judge Nigel Graham, Whiteman waived his right to a preliminary hearing and asked for a jury trial. Whiteman is pleading not guilty.
wlds.com
Pittsfield Man Takes Waste Hauling Woes Into His Own Hands, Creates Business
A Pike County resident has taken trash hauling into his own hands after a recent company took over waste hauling in Pittsfield. Pittsfield and many other residents in the area are upset with the changes brought by Canadian-based garbage pick-up service Green For Life or GFL. GFL recently bought out...
khqa.com
$5.2 million invested into Quincy Regional Airport
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Regional Airport received a grant for nearly $5.2 million to go toward safety on the airfield. A total of $4.9 million in grant funds came from the federal government and just under $130,000 came from the state and the city. The funding will go...
speedonthewater.com
Black Thunder And Iguana Marine Group Team Up For Shootout Showcase And More
Fans of the Black Thunder Offshore sportboat brand can check out one of the Hannibal, Mo., V-bottom builder’s latest offerings firsthand tonight at the Shootout On The Strip exhibit backed by Waves and Wheels in advance of the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout this weekend. The display, which will feature a 43GT Flat Deck model, is the product of a partnership between the well-known powerboat company and Iguana Marine Group, which has locations in Oklahoma and Missouri, including one at the Lake of the Ozarks.
khqa.com
High school football experiencing "new normal" as official shortage continues
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (KHQA) — As the referee shortage continues to impact schools all across the country, many schools are experiencing a "new normal.”. "Sometimes, they aren't treated with the best respect that they deserve, and that's one of the biggest reasons why so many young people don't want to do it,” said Brown County Athletic Director David Phelps. “They don't want to get yelled at."
khqa.com
ADM Milling permanently closing Keokuk plant
KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — ADM Milling has announced today that the company will be closing their Keokuk plant permanently. The City does not have the number of employees affected by this decision. ADM has indicated that they are looking to sell the facility at some point in the future. The City has contacted Lee County Economic Development Group (LCEDG) and will be working with that organization and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) to find prospective buyers.
khqa.com
LIHEAP funds will soon be available to Illinois residents
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Residents in four Illinois counties will soon be able to apply for financial assistance for utility bills. The Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials is the administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Adams, Brown, Pike, and Schuyler counties. Beginning September 1, the...
khqa.com
Hannibal Parks and Rec. and Bear Creek Sports Complex seeks partnership
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal Parks and Recreation and board members of the Bear Creek Sports Complex are closing in on a partnership to improve the facility. "They take a lot of pride in that place because they have done a lot of work over the years and it has been open for a long time," said Hannibal Parks and Recreation's assistant director Chad Collier. "So, we definitely want to keep up with that tradition. We just want to invest in it and make it better."
khqa.com
United Way to launch Women United group
HANNIBAL, MO (KHQA) — United Way of the Mark Twain Area has announced a new way for women in the local community to make a difference together. The organization is getting ready to launch its new Women United group. The group will hold various activities and meetings together throughout...
