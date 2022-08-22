Today: More rain is expected today. It will likely start a little later today with isolated showers & thunderstorms in the morning with rain coverage becoming widespread in the early afternoon. Some heavy downpours are possible with storm system. There is a SLIGHT (2/4) RISK for flooding in isolated areas. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has also been issued for the morning into the evening for Baton Rouge and areas north of Baton Rouge. Potential rainfall rates of 2-4 in/hr will likely lead to flood concerns in areas where the soil is very wet, which is most places in our region, given the rain over the last several days. Potential rainfall rates of 2-4 in/hr will lead to flood concerns in areas where the soil is very wet, which is most places in our region, given the rain over the last several days. Areas to watch for concern include Low-lying, flood-prone areas, urban areas, rivers, creeks and streams. Highs will be in the upper-80s. Overnight a few isolated showers are possible with lows in the mid-70s.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO