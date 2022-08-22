ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) launches cheaper Model Y in Europe

Tesla has launched the Model Y Rear-Wheel-Drive Standard Range in Europe, and it is surprisingly cheap. It looks like Tesla has decided to bring the elusive Model Y Standard Range with rear-wheel drive to Europe. Today, in an update to its online configurator, Tesla has made a new base version...
electrek.co

Rivian begins delivering its R1S electric SUV to customers

The Rivian R1T has been out to the public for months now, and the R1S has seen several employee deliveries. But this week we saw the first non-employee customer deliveries of the new R1S SUV. The R1S is the SUV sibling to the R1T electric truck, with third row seating...
electrek.co

In a US first, California will pilot solar-panel canopies over canals

In March 2021, Electrek reported that scientists published a feasibility study about the benefits of erecting solar panels over canals. That study is about to become a reality when a pilot project breaks ground in California. Solar over canals. August 26 update: Project Nexus in the Turlock Irrigation District, a...
electrek.co

The best urban electric bikes you can buy for under $1,000 right now

I’ve had the pleasure of testing literally hundreds of electric bicycles over the past few years. I’ve seen everything from bargain basement models to several ultra high-end electric bikes with cutting edge materials and advanced production processes. Sometimes the cheapest electric bikes leaving you wanting more while the...
electrek.co

Weird Alibaba: Is this sub-$2,000 three-wheeled electric pickup truck the future of small trucks?

There are major movements towards reducing the size of cars and trucks in favor of lighter and more socially responsible vehicles that are less likely to take out an entire school bus while the driver is texting. As admirable as that concept is, I think this three-wheeled electric truck from China’s largest shopping platform might be a bridge too far for some people.
electrek.co

With two solar panels and one afternoon, I made my electric bike charge from the sun

DIY solar power projects have always been fascinating to me. I kind of wrote the book on the subject. And since electric bikes have always been a huge part of my life, combining the two has always seemed inevitable. And so with a pair of solar panels and one afternoon to kill, I rigged up a simple solar-powered electric bicycle setup that is easy to build. If you’ve ever wanted to build your own solar e-bike, hopefully this guide can show you how easy it can be!
Community Policy