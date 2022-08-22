Read full article on original website
Toyota says there’s no EV demand – maybe try selling one the wheels stay on?
Toyota is at it again, claiming that there’s not enough demand in the United States for electric vehicles – most of which are currently suffering from months of backlog in the United States due to high demand. Even their own bZ4X has a waiting list because, well, the wheels keep falling off.
Tesla battery supplier Panasonic is considering another large-scale US battery cell factory
Panasonic just announced that it is building a $4 billion battery cell factory in Kansas to supply Tesla, but we now learn that the Japanese company is considering greenlighting another large-scale US battery cell factory to build simultaneously. Before choosing Kansas for its new battery cell factory in the US...
Tesla (TSLA) launches cheaper Model Y in Europe
Tesla has launched the Model Y Rear-Wheel-Drive Standard Range in Europe, and it is surprisingly cheap. It looks like Tesla has decided to bring the elusive Model Y Standard Range with rear-wheel drive to Europe. Today, in an update to its online configurator, Tesla has made a new base version...
Rivian begins delivering its R1S electric SUV to customers
The Rivian R1T has been out to the public for months now, and the R1S has seen several employee deliveries. But this week we saw the first non-employee customer deliveries of the new R1S SUV. The R1S is the SUV sibling to the R1T electric truck, with third row seating...
Electric school buses give back over 80 hours of power to Massachusetts energy grid
The power of heavy-duty electric vehicles is on display again in Massachusetts as electric school buses are being used to send much-needed energy back to the grid. Several places are seeing spikes in energy use nationwide with hot summer weather. The city of Beverly, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston, has another plan to beat the heat.
In a US first, California will pilot solar-panel canopies over canals
In March 2021, Electrek reported that scientists published a feasibility study about the benefits of erecting solar panels over canals. That study is about to become a reality when a pilot project breaks ground in California. Solar over canals. August 26 update: Project Nexus in the Turlock Irrigation District, a...
The best urban electric bikes you can buy for under $1,000 right now
I’ve had the pleasure of testing literally hundreds of electric bicycles over the past few years. I’ve seen everything from bargain basement models to several ultra high-end electric bikes with cutting edge materials and advanced production processes. Sometimes the cheapest electric bikes leaving you wanting more while the...
Weird Alibaba: Is this sub-$2,000 three-wheeled electric pickup truck the future of small trucks?
There are major movements towards reducing the size of cars and trucks in favor of lighter and more socially responsible vehicles that are less likely to take out an entire school bus while the driver is texting. As admirable as that concept is, I think this three-wheeled electric truck from China’s largest shopping platform might be a bridge too far for some people.
California’s 2035 gas car ban finalized – why it’s huge, even if we want sooner
The California Air Resources Board voted unanimously today to implement perhaps its most significant regulation ever – the Advanced Clean Cars II regulation, which officially implements a planned ban on new gas car sales beginning in 2035 and could shake up the entire US auto market. The ban was...
Renewables provided over 25% of total US electrical generation in first half of 2022
Renewables provided more than 25% of electrical generation in the United States during the first half of 2022, according to new data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). The latest issue of the EIA’s “Electric Power Monthly” report released yesterday, which contains data through June 30, 2022, shows that...
Scientists have increased the life of fuel cells – why that matters for solar and wind
In research that could jumpstart work on a range of technologies including fuel cells – key to storing solar and wind energy – MIT researchers have found a relatively simple way to increase the lifetimes of these devices: changing the “pH” of the system. The US...
With two solar panels and one afternoon, I made my electric bike charge from the sun
DIY solar power projects have always been fascinating to me. I kind of wrote the book on the subject. And since electric bikes have always been a huge part of my life, combining the two has always seemed inevitable. And so with a pair of solar panels and one afternoon to kill, I rigged up a simple solar-powered electric bicycle setup that is easy to build. If you’ve ever wanted to build your own solar e-bike, hopefully this guide can show you how easy it can be!
Direct-to-satellite Starlink coming to Tesla vehicles, but not in the way you’d expect
At a joint event between SpaceX and T-Mobile, the two companies announced that they will be launching a direct-to-phone connection with Starlink Gen 2 satellites. Elon Musk took to Twitter soon after to confirm that this same connection will allow direct connections with Tesla vehicles. SpaceX’s announcement with T-Mobile saw...
