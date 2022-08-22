Read full article on original website
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been dominating the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. He's...
Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Brutally Honest Admission
Despite being one of the most frustrating games in the world, golf always finds a way to draw its players back in. On Thursday, popular golf personality Paige Spiranac took to Twitter to express this exact sentiment. "Golf is my therapy and also the reason I need therapy," she wrote...
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo
Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant went viral last week due to a certain post she shared on her Instagram account. VanZant, who is currently signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, posted a picture of her wearing bunny ears. The caption for VanZant's post simply said: "Bunny." VanZant received nearly 65,000...
Look: New Photo Emerges From Little League Classic Controversy
Over the weekend, footage of a Black player from the Little League World Series wearing cotton on his head surfaced on ESPN. Many people found this act to be racially insensitive. Roughly a day after this footage went viral, it was discovered that a white player from the Midwest Region...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Parenting Admission
Alex Morgan admitted to doing something that most parents likely do when they have small children. Morgan confessed that she throws away 95% of her kids' artwork that they make during school. "What do you guys do with all the beautiful-unique-one-of-a-kind artwork that your kids bring home from school? Just...
Look: NASCAR World Praying For Longtime Driver Thursday
Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
Photos: Meet The Alleged Girlfriend Of Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Earlier this summer, rumors emerged suggesting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a new girlfriend. Rodgers and his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, officially called off their engagement a few months prior. Not long after their split, Rodgers was reportedly spotted with a new woman. It was widely reported that...
NASCAR Driver Admits He Wishes Conversation Went Differently
Kyle Larson won last Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen race at Watkins Glen, but not without some conflict. With roughly five laps remaining, Chase Elliott was in the lead when the race restarted. Larson made contact with his Hendrick Motorsports teammate's car in the first turn, which helped him to emerge victorious but pushed Elliott back to a fourth-place finish.
Tragedy Reportedly Strikes Family Of Floyd Mayweather's Girlfriend
Tragedy has struck the family of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend. According to TMZ Sports, a relative of Mayweather's girlfriend Jamie Lynn committed suicide earlier this week. The suicide occurred at a condo Mayweather owns in Las Vegas. Per the report, the person was Lindenwood Lions football player Jarrett Johnson....
LIV Golf Added to Antitrust Suit Against PGA Tour; Two More Players Drop Out
Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak join Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez as those among the original 11 players in the suit who have removed their names
Look: Alex Morgan Shares Adorable Family Beach Photo
Alex Morgan is still thriving on the pitch, make no mistake about it. That being said, the USWNT star is certainly enjoying her free time. On Tuesday night, Morgan shared a picture of her family enjoying themselves on the beach. The photo included her husband, Servando Carrasco, as well as her daughter Charlie.
Photos: Meet The Newest Member Of College GameDay, Jess Sims
ESPN's College GameDay will return this Saturday for its 36th season. There will be plenty of familiar faces on the show, such as Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Chris 'The Bear' Fallica. There will also be a few newcomers on this year's season of College GameDay. Three weeks...
Fernando Tatis Jr. Loses Major Endorsement After Suspension
Late Friday night, the baseball world learned that Fernando Tatis Jr lost a major sponsorship and endorsement. Adidas cut ties with the San Diego Padres star after his 80-game suspension following a positive test for a banned substance. Tatis joined Adidas early in 2020 and even had his own signature shoe, the Ultra Boost DNA.
Poll Reveals College Football Fans Favorite Broadcast Pairing
Two weeks ago, The Athletic put out a survey to find out college football fans' favorite broadcast team and network. On Friday, Chris Vannini revealed the results from the survey. For starters, 57.7 percent of fans who participated in this survey picked ESPN/ABC as their favorite network for national game...
