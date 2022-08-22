Read full article on original website
Look: Barry Sanders' Son Walking On At Major College Basketball Program
NFL legend Barry Sanders already has one son who found stardom as a football player. But apparently one of his sons is hoping to make a name for himself on the hardwood instead of the gridiron. According to Kyle Austin of MLive, Nicholas Sanders - son of the Hall of...
Kendrick Perkins Has Bold Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Prediction
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers made a noteworthy trade for notoriously-scrappy defender Patrick Beverley. Beverley has a well-documented history of on-court beef with Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, but the two will have to get along this coming season. During Friday's episode of First Take on ESPN, NBA...
College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James, Ohio State News
The sweepstakes for Bronny James are starting to heat up. The son of NBA star LeBron James has already received an offer from Memphis. According to Joe Tipton of On3, James is eyeing a visit to Ohio State. A date hasn't been scheduled for James' visit to Columbus, but the...
Look: Notre Dame Player's Quote About Ohio Stadium Going Viral
We're less than two weeks away from the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game at Ohio Stadium. The Horseshoe should be rocking for the night game between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish. One Notre Dame player doesn't seem too concerned for the raucous crowd, though. “I don’t think it’s...
Steve Sarkisian Makes Opinion On Quinn Ewers, Ohio State Very Clear
Last week, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced five-star transfer Quinn Ewers as the Longhorns' starting QB in 2022. This will be Ewers' first season as a full-time starter after spending his freshman year as a backup at Ohio State. Ewers left high school early and reclassified to join the...
Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts
It appears Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is quite the jokester. Last week, Sports Illustrated shared a feature story on the star quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals. This story included a headshot of Burrow looking very serious. Holzmacher decided to share this particular picture of Burrow and attach a funny...
Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard
During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
Alabama Freshman Reportedly Turning Heads At Practice
There's a chance that a true freshman wide receiver could make a big impact at Alabama this season. Head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media on Thursday and confirmed that Kobe Prentice has had a great training camp and is in a position to contribute when the games start to count.
SEC Program Could Reportedly Flip Top Ohio State Commitment
Carnell Tate chose Ohio State over Tennessee when committing to the Buckeyes in June. However, On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons doesn't think his enrollment is a closed case. On The Simmons Scoop (h/t Saturday Tradition), he said the Volunteers are still talking with the four-star wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida,...
Tragedy Reportedly Strikes Family Of Floyd Mayweather's Girlfriend
Tragedy has struck the family of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend. According to TMZ Sports, a relative of Mayweather's girlfriend Jamie Lynn committed suicide earlier this week. The suicide occurred at a condo Mayweather owns in Las Vegas. Per the report, the person was Lindenwood Lions football player Jarrett Johnson....
Lincoln Riley Announces USC's Starting Quarterback
Lincoln Riley's starting quarterback announcement for the 2022 USC Trojans should come as no surprise to the college football world. Caleb Williams, Riley's five-star transfer from Oklahoma, will serve as the team's starting signal caller this coming season. Williams won the starting job over redshirt freshman Miller Moss, the only...
Desmond Howard Reveals His "Sleeper" Team For 2022 Season
The 2022 college football season is finally here. During the season's first episode of College GameDay on ESPN, the crew was asked to name a "sleeper" team for this upcoming season. Veteran analyst Desmond Howard believes the Kentucky Wildcats have a shot to exceed expectations. "I like Kentucky. I think...
Computer Model Believes 1 School Is Best For Big Ten Expansion
The Big Ten sent shockwaves through the college sports world this offseason when they announced that USC and UCLA will be joining their ranks in the next round of expansion. Since then, there has been tons and tons of speculation as to who else might join the Big Ten before they finalize their next blockbuster media rights deal. For the analysts at FiveThirtyEight, one school stands out from the rest.
Look: Son Of Former NFL Star Kicker Makes Great Play In Nebraska-Northwestern Game
The college football season officially kicked off this Saturday, and yet, Northwestern punter Luke Akers is already in mid-season form. Akers, the son of former NFL kicker Davis Akers, appears to be following in his father's footsteps when it comes to making game-changing plays on special teams. After Northwestern's opening...
Robert Griffin III Makes His Thoughts On Revenue Sharing With Players Clear
Now that college athletes are able to earn money off their name, image and likeness, the public discussion has shifted to a new student-athlete payment issue. Some people believe athletes should receive a share of the massive TV deals that conferences and universities sign to broadcast their games each year.
Desmond Howard Names Heisman Trophy Favorite Entering 2022 Season
ESPN's Desmond Howard ruffled some feathers this week when he said doesn't get why Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is considered the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this year. On Friday's edition of Get Up, Howard was asked who has the edge in the Heisman race heading into the...
Kirk Herbstreit Names Most "Pro Ready" College Football Player
The 2022 college football season is upon us and for many fans, the most important part of that is that it's first showcase of the future stars of the NFL. For ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, one player stands out to him as the most pro-ready player in the game. During his preseason "Herbie Awards," Herbstreit gave the title of most "pro-ready player in this year’s class" to Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer.
Sports World Reacts To Barry Sanders' Son's College Choice
Earlier today, the sports world learned that the son of NFL legend Barry Sanders has made his college choice. According to Kyle Austin of MLive, Nicholas Sanders - son of the Hall of Fame running back - has joined the Michigan State Spartans basketball team. He'll be playing as a walk-on guard this coming season.
Report: Ohio State Has A New Field Sponsor At Ohio Stadium
In 100 years since opening, Ohio Stadium in Columbus has been loathe to take stadium sponsors. But there will be a new sponsor making its presence felt at the Shoe for years to come. On Friday, Ohio State announced that it will have a new field sponsor moving forward. Safelite...
Report: 1 NBA Team Has "Removed Themselves" From Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has been linked to a plethora of teams over the past few days, including the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the latest report indicates that Cleveland will not be acquiring the All-Star guard from Louisville. According to SNY insider Ian Begley, the Cavaliers have "removed themselves" from...
