Education

Look: Notre Dame Player's Quote About Ohio Stadium Going Viral

We're less than two weeks away from the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game at Ohio Stadium. The Horseshoe should be rocking for the night game between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish. One Notre Dame player doesn't seem too concerned for the raucous crowd, though. “I don’t think it’s...
State
Ohio State
Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

It appears Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is quite the jokester. Last week, Sports Illustrated shared a feature story on the star quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals. This story included a headshot of Burrow looking very serious. Holzmacher decided to share this particular picture of Burrow and attach a funny...
Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard

During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
Alabama Freshman Reportedly Turning Heads At Practice

There's a chance that a true freshman wide receiver could make a big impact at Alabama this season. Head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media on Thursday and confirmed that Kobe Prentice has had a great training camp and is in a position to contribute when the games start to count.
Lebron James
SEC Program Could Reportedly Flip Top Ohio State Commitment

Carnell Tate chose Ohio State over Tennessee when committing to the Buckeyes in June. However, On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons doesn't think his enrollment is a closed case. On The Simmons Scoop (h/t Saturday Tradition), he said the Volunteers are still talking with the four-star wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida,...
Tragedy Reportedly Strikes Family Of Floyd Mayweather's Girlfriend

Tragedy has struck the family of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend. According to TMZ Sports, a relative of Mayweather's girlfriend Jamie Lynn committed suicide earlier this week. The suicide occurred at a condo Mayweather owns in Las Vegas. Per the report, the person was Lindenwood Lions football player Jarrett Johnson....
Lincoln Riley Announces USC's Starting Quarterback

Lincoln Riley's starting quarterback announcement for the 2022 USC Trojans should come as no surprise to the college football world. Caleb Williams, Riley's five-star transfer from Oklahoma, will serve as the team's starting signal caller this coming season. Williams won the starting job over redshirt freshman Miller Moss, the only...
Desmond Howard Reveals His "Sleeper" Team For 2022 Season

The 2022 college football season is finally here. During the season's first episode of College GameDay on ESPN, the crew was asked to name a "sleeper" team for this upcoming season. Veteran analyst Desmond Howard believes the Kentucky Wildcats have a shot to exceed expectations. "I like Kentucky. I think...
Computer Model Believes 1 School Is Best For Big Ten Expansion

The Big Ten sent shockwaves through the college sports world this offseason when they announced that USC and UCLA will be joining their ranks in the next round of expansion. Since then, there has been tons and tons of speculation as to who else might join the Big Ten before they finalize their next blockbuster media rights deal. For the analysts at FiveThirtyEight, one school stands out from the rest.
Kirk Herbstreit Names Most "Pro Ready" College Football Player

The 2022 college football season is upon us and for many fans, the most important part of that is that it's first showcase of the future stars of the NFL. For ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, one player stands out to him as the most pro-ready player in the game. During his preseason "Herbie Awards," Herbstreit gave the title of most "pro-ready player in this year’s class" to Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer.
Sports World Reacts To Barry Sanders' Son's College Choice

Earlier today, the sports world learned that the son of NFL legend Barry Sanders has made his college choice. According to Kyle Austin of MLive, Nicholas Sanders - son of the Hall of Fame running back - has joined the Michigan State Spartans basketball team. He'll be playing as a walk-on guard this coming season.
